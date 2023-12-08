I will start today’s newsletter with two facts.

Which one does Nikki Haley want to cut? That’s right, Social Security. Cutting Social Security will not reduce the federal deficit or national debt because Social Security is not part of the deficit or the debt. It has a surplus.

Her proposal of raising taxes and cutting benefits shows she is not serious about becoming president because if she were, she would put reducing the budgets of the programs that do not pay for themselves. Nikki does not want to cut them and in fact, she DEMANDS that we borrow billions more to give to that racketeer-influenced corrupt organization known as Ukraine.

But Nikki and the rest of the pack are not running for president. Donald Trump has the nomination sewed up. No, they are running to be next year’s John Kasich — the thorn in the great man’s side who will bring him down, and with him the Republican Party as they capitulate to the great reset and the Soviet America that goes with it.

I get that Social Security solvency is a problem because in a decade the trust fund may run out of money.

But that is like worrying about changing the batteries on your smoke alarm while your house is on fire.

Be logical. Washington continues to borrow trillions to fund every other program to the fullest but tells the people that they must cut back on Social Security because someday it will have *gasp* a deficit.

Money is not the problem. Happy people are. Retirees have the lowest poverty level among the age groups thanks to Social Security and Medicare. Billionaires want to ruin that.

I am convinced that Nikki and her billionaire donor-owners want Republicans to lose in November. Why else would anyone propose cutting Social Security?

She has to be out to sabotage Republicans by making the party look like it supports denying people to collect the small pensions they were promised. Never forget that retirees were forced to pay into Social Security with the promise that it would be there when it was their turn to retire.

She wants Uncle Sam to renege on his promise.

CNN reported, “As she woos her party’s wealthy donors, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is promoting a policy that sets her apart from her closest competitors for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination: A willingness to stake out positions on the politically fraught issue of overhauling the nation’s entitlement programs.

“In a recent Haley endorsement, Emily Seidel — a top official in the influential political network associated with billionaire Charles Koch — praised the former UN ambassador’s courage for advocating changes to ‘an entitlement system that makes promises it can’t keep.”’

“Other establishment figures who have backed Haley — or are taking a second look at her candidacy — cite shoring up the nation’s ailing Social Security system as a key priority and view her stance as an advantage over her rivals.”

She also wants to go after Medicare.

Nikki is poking a bear that should sleep. The only advantage that I can see goes to Democrats who will exploit her cockamamie plan to raise the retirement age, raise fears among voters, and raze Medicare. Andrew Cuomo used covid to kill thousands of grannies. Nikki would use cuts to Medicare to kill millions. She’s the Bill Gates of politics.

I reiterate. Social Security is not ailing. It has a surplus. The rest of the government does not. Before cutting back on Social Security, balance the rest of the budget.

While it is true that Social Security’s surplus will disappear — temporarily — that will be a decade from now. Actuaries say that once most of the baby boomers die off, the fund will bounce back. In the meantime, Congress can loan money to Social Security which unlike Zelensky has the means to pay the money back — with interest.

If Congress can bail out GM, Chrysler (twice) and the banks, why not Social Security? It is good for the money.

Not so the rest of the federal government. The national debt is 12 times as large as the Social Security surplus, Congress will never pay it back — and yet Haley is not talking about cutting anything except Social Security.

Nikki in fact supported blowing 100 billion bucks on Zelensky’s war emporium and money pit.

Radio Free Europe reported on June 5, “Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said helping Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression is in the U.S. national interest, breaking with leading party candidates Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, who have voiced more ambiguous positions on the war.”

Haley said, “This is bigger than Ukraine. This is a war about freedom, and it’s one we have to win.”

Just like Vietnam and every war we have had since.

That $100 billion would be enough to cover the next 10 months of Social Security shortfalls.

The United States government has no obligation to defend Ukraine. None. There is no treaty or mutual defense pact that obligates us to defend Mister Greenshirt. That is because there is no national interest to us.

But obviously defense contractors have a monetary interest in depleting our ammo and stocks so they can make money refilling the armories.

And Biden has a personal interest in protecting Ukraine because it has been an ATM for the Biden family for decades. Many in DC — including John Kerry and Nancy Pelosi — have used Ukraine to serve as a conduit for payoffs to their children and stepchildren.

Nikki is hitting all the right notes as she strokes her owner-donors. She is well on her way to being Liz Cheney. The New York Times crowned her as the winner of this week’s RINO debate, saying the three other candidates attacked her.

NYT said, “For the first 15 minutes, Mr. DeSantis and Mr. Ramaswamy took turns heaping criticism on Ms. Haley, at times cutting each other off before Ms. Haley had time to respond.

“When she did, she savored the moment.

“‘I love all the attention, fellas — thank you for that,’ Ms. Haley, the only woman in the race, quipped.”

Only woman? How does NYT know that? Make that openly a woman because we never know what goes on behind closed doors.

In news to amuse, the Jeff Bezos Post reported, “Christie slams Ramaswamy as ‘most obnoxious blowhard in America.’”

Christie’s words were “This is the fourth debate, the fourth debate that you would be voted in the first 20 minutes as the most obnoxious blowhard in America.”

It’s like being called cold by Hillary.

The federal government is woke and broke. Nikki’s solutions are to give Washington even more power by forcing people to drop pseudonyms online, and to cut the one program that actually isn’t broke.

Fixing Social Security is like changing the toilet paper while your sewers back up and overflow your toilet. Let’s run the numbers again.

Social Security has $2.8 trillion. The rest of government owes $33.9 trillion.

Republicans have wasted a lot of time trying to reform Social Security. Karl Rove took George Bush’s momentum and crashed it into a plan to turn Social Security into a 401-k. That would have made billions for stockbrokers — attracting a new generation of Bernie Madoffs — but likely would have broken the system. Sometimes you have to listen to your critics because they are not completely wrong.

The net result is Democrats tarred Republicans as anti-Social Security. 20 years later, Nikki is the new Karl Rove. No thank you.

