Did we win the Cold War only to become the USSR?

A man in a white F-150 truck plowed through a crowd celebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, killing 15 people and injuring another 30 people whose only crime was enjoying the holiday.

Three police officers squared off with the assailant and made sure he would never kill again. Please say a prayer for those officers because I imagine the horror of killing even a dog such as this.

The FBI for some reason took over the investigation and a less trustworthy organization does not exist in the government at any level in the United States.

Its first press conference, the FBI initially trotted out a spokeswoman who said, “This is not a terrorist event. What it is right now is [an] improvised explosive device was found. We are working on confirming if there’s a viable device or not.”

I had to clean up the quote because she threw in many extraneous words. In his tweet accompanying the news clip, Benny Johnson said, “Hold up.

“An FBI Agent with a nose ring who can barely speak coherent English sentences told the media that a terrorist driving a truck with an ISIS flag killing 10 Americans is NOT a terrorist attack!?!

“We need Kash Patel NOW!”

Meanwhile, in Nevada, a terrorist tried to use a Tesla Cybertruck to damage a Trump Tower.

The New York Times tried to downplay the attack, reporting, “Electric Vehicle Catches Fire Outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.”

Embarrassed by a community note on Twitter that pointed out the explosion caused the fire, NYT dropped its lie in favor of just being disingenuous: “1 Dead After a Cybertruck Explodes Outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.”

The explosion was not spontaneous. The one dead was the terrorist, who was a suicide bomber.

Elon Musk, whose fortune is largely tied to Tesla, was very concerned. He tweeted:

We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.

After further examination, he tweeted:

The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken.

The terrorist inadvertently gifted Tesla with a talking point that Cybertrucks are bad for suicide bombers. Rent an F-150 instead.

I may look into buying a Cybertruck because it would run on electricity from the coal-fired power plant across the river. If I do, I’ll slap a Friends of Coal license plate on that bad boy.

The FBI eventually told us the dead terrorist in New Orleans is Shamsud Din Jabbar.

While the FBI and the media were doing all they could to suppress the Islamic terrorism in New Orleans—ABC and ESPN refused to tell Rose Bowl viewers that the attack postponed the Sugar Bowl for a day—Amjad Taha, a journalist in UAE, told an interviewer from London:

America gave Shamsud Din Jabbar everything, and he repaid it with the New Orleans terrorist attack. That’s what Islamists do. We warn, you ignore. We banned the Muslim Brotherhood; you refuse. You even trust them in your armies. We don’t. We put them in prison or hospitals; you put them on the street. We told you: they start by burning Israel’s flags and end by burning your homes. Now you want to trust Joulani, the Al-Qaeda butcher in Syria? He’s killed Americans, Syrians, supported ISIS. You say he’s changed, he’s saying the right things now, and he wears a suit and tie. And I say, so did Shamsud Din Jabbar. God bless America. Our hearts are with the people of New Orleans.

Our government and media live in a fantasy world where white supremacists, aka Trump supporters, are a threat larger than Islamic terrorists.

But neither one is as big a threat as a lawless federal government that has aided and abetted the invasion by 11 million to 40 million illegal aliens. The media sells it and you suffer in silence because if you complain, you are a deplorable person and hence, an enemy of the state.

Liberals are using Islamic terrorism to expand the power of the state. The face-recognition technology developed in the name of stopping terrorists hasn’t done that. Instead, the FBI used it to identify J6 protesters and charge them with Soviet-style crimes.

Did we win the Cold War only to become the USSR?

Biden took to TV and said, “The situation is very fluid. The FBI is leading the investigation to determine what happened and if there is any continuing public threat.”

They will determine what happened and what to leak to the public to create a narrative that masks the truth.

The FBI told us Trump kept nuclear codes and other state secrets and stored them in his bathroom.

That was just one of the many, many lies from the bureau and its agents. The FBI has lied too many times to be trusted by anyone. Even Democrats know this.

No one in the Washington tries stop the lies. Maybe Benny Johnson is right and Kash Patel does stop the waterfalls of lies.

Share

Leave a comment