Don Surber

Don Surber

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
7h

The left abhors greed while worshipping envy.

Exactly who has less because Musk has more?

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steph_gray's avatar
steph_gray
7h

The flea collars seemed like a decent option because dogs don’t know about the debt.

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