How awful are world politics today? It has me giving money to two billionaires — Donald Trump and Elon Musk. They are real life Obi-Wan Kenobis. One is fighting for my country, the other for my God-given, shove-it-up-the-censors right to free speech.

Google messed around with me and I ditched it for Substack, where I am happier and my readers don’t have to put up with advertisements.

While the Derp State keeps going after Trump with indictments, mugshots and assassination bullets, Musk is fighting the second worst people in the world — the European Union.

The worst work at the United Nations which keep sending child molesters into war zones as peacekeepers.

The UN said, “The United Nations is investigating new allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse and other misconduct by peacekeepers in the Central African Republic, this time by forces under the world body’s flag, the top UN official there said today, as further steps are being put in place to combat the scourge.”

The UN also sent in relief workers to assist Hamas and Palestinians in their rape, torture and murder of 1,200 Israelis on October 7. These beasts also kidnapped 240 people, including Americans. The U.S. media ignores this issue once again in fear that actual real news will re-elect Trump.

UN Watch reported, “Damning evidence of the extent of UNRWA’s ties and material assistance to Hamas continues to pour in. In February, the IDF revealed its discovery of a Hamas tunnel network under UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters housing a sophisticated data center with electricity cables running straight up into the UNRWA headquarters, connecting it to UNRWA’s electricity network. This came just two weeks after the Wall Street Journal exposed Israeli intelligence reports that at least 12 UNRWA employees had participated in the October 7th attack and that 1,200 UNRWA employees in Gaza — representing 10% of UNRWA’s Gaza workforce — are Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives.

“These revelations just reinforce our conclusions after nearly ten years of researching UNRWA staff incitement to terrorism and antisemitism on social media—UNRWA in Gaza has been fully infiltrated by Hamas and is incapable of serving as a neutral humanitarian actor in the region.”

So the best I can say about the EU is that it is not as bad the UN.

The EU picked a fight with Musk this summer.

On July 12, AP reported, “The European Union said Friday that blue checkmarks from Elon Musk’s X are deceptive and that the online platform falls short on transparency and accountability requirements, the first charges against a tech company since the bloc’s new social media regulations took effect.”

EU was upset that Twitter now charges people with a blue check $8 a month — $7 by yearly subscription.

Musk dished on the EU with a tweet. He said:

The European Commission offered 𝕏 an illegal secret deal: if we quietly censored speech without telling anyone, they would not fine us. The other platforms accepted that deal. 𝕏 did not.

Before he bought Twitter, the federal government paid it to censor enemies of the Deep State, especially Trump.

Remember the song Ball of Confusion? We live in a Ball of Collusion between corporations and government.

The clown behind EU’s ill-fated attempt to control Twitter is Thierry Breton, a Frenchman who was a successful business executive before he was a politician. But with power comes arrogance and he took on Musk.

Zero Hedge reported a month ago, “The EU’s Thierry Breton, the current Commissioner for Internal Market of the EU, sent a letter to Musk threatening X with punishment if they didn't crack down on ‘content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation.’ ”

Thierry Breton tweeted at the time, “With great audience comes greater responsibility.”

No, the quote is with great power comes great responsibility. Now Breton has neither thanks to two developments.

First, the EU disavowed Breton’s threats to Musk.

Second, a Republican Congress announced an investigation in Breton’s attempt to silence Musk and Twitter.

In a press release a week ago, the House said, “House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter to EU Commissioner for Internal Markets Thierry Breton reiterating the Committee's and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government's concerns that the EU may be attempting to censor or suppress lawful speech in the United States, and for its threats of reprisal toward Elon Musk, an American citizen, and X Corp., an American company, for facilitating political discourse in the United States.

“The Committee and Select Subcommittee are demanding a briefing and communications regarding the European Commission's efforts to:

1. Intimidate, threaten, or coerce Elon Musk or X Corp. in connection with Mr. Musk's interview of President Donald Trump;

2. Use EU law to force American companies to censor American speech; and

3. Communicate with the Biden-Harris Administration to use EU law as a way to bypass the First Amendment.

* * *

On Monday, Breton resigned — although the letter he ironically posted on Twitter indicates European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen forced him out.

Meanwhile, America is stuck with newspapers that have moved away from reporting news and using paper. On Monday, USA Today failed to place Assassination Attempt No. 2 on its front page. Instead it ran a story, “Hope in America.”

I will give them the benefit of the doubt. I am sure they did not mean the incident in Florida, as it has come to be called by our unbiased media, gave hope in America.

The subheadline in the USA Today story was “We’re optimistic about everything except our politics.”

USA Today’s fabulists are uninterested in the news. They are interested in a narrative where a Democrat Party-run nation is a wonderful, happy place except for those awful politicians. The paper did a survey to show people have hope and interviewed people in Hope, Alaska, and Hope, Arkansas. Get it?

The story said:

That [Hope] has not been the dominant message of this year's campaign. Republican nominee Donald Trump predicts that if he loses, a crushing depression and new world war could follow. Violent crime and uncontrolled illegal immigration would threaten citizens' safety and the country's survival. “The only thing standing behind you and obliteration is me,” the former president has declared. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has adopted more politics-of-joy language than President Joe Biden was using before he stepped back from his reelection race and his vice president stepped up. He had warned that Trump's election would endanger democracy itself. Harris' tone toward the former president tends to be more mocking than apocalyptic.

Kamala is the candidate of joy, thanks to her bong and her Chardonnay.

That Trump almost took another bullet for us again didn’t fit the narrative, so USA Today kept the story off its front page.

I only watched the first Star Wars. As I recall 47 years later, Obi-Wan Kenobi really helped save the rebels. He wasn’t a billionaire but he sure was on the money.

