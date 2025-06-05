On February 18, CBS reported from Texas, “Dallas Police officers said they are concerned that the recent deportations of undocumented immigrants by the Trump administration will cause those who live here to become fearful of interacting with law enforcement.

“That’s why there’s a series of meetings that started Wednesday night in an effort to reassure immigrant communities in North Texas that police officers will not be part of any deportation raids or arrests.

“Three meetings happened in the DFW. One in Irving, another in White Settlement and one at a church in Southeast Dallas featuring Dallas Police Department interim chief Michael Igo, who insisted that his officers will not assist in any U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids or arrests.”

His actual quote was his department “is not assisting any federal agency on somehow detaining people that are either documented or undocumented in the city of Dallas.”

Amid the threat of investigation by state Attorney General Ken Paxton, Igo issued a statement that said, in part, “The Dallas Police Department continues to fulfill all of its duties and obligations to enforce state and local laws—while protecting the constitutional rights of all people.”

Message received. This is election denial as Civil Service-protected employees refuse to cooperate with the incoming president and enforce the law.

I get that they are city employees but their state overwhelmingly supported Trump in three elections. Their job is to protect and serve citizens. They side with illegal aliens who are breaking the law.

Daniel Comeaux replaced Igo on Friday. The new chief brought with him a change in attitude. He’s chill with ICE.

Comeaux told the Dallas Morning News, “If our federal partners need us to assist them, we’ll assist them.”

And he said, “It’s gonna be very important that we enforce all the laws to keep everybody safe in the communities. If that means make a necessary arrest, we will—as long as it’s a legal arrest—and we’re gonna treat everybody fair, and we’re gonna do the job the right way.”

I wish I could report that Democrats have abandoned illegal aliens but I cannot lie. They will fly overseas to protest the deportation of an MS-13 Salvadoran to El Salvador, but refuse to stand with American citizens who illegal aliens raped or murdered their loved ones.

A party that hires Antifa thugs in masks to riot wants to unmask ICE agents who uphold federal law.

Their leader, Hakeem Jeffries, said, “Every single ICE agent who's engaged in this aggressive overreach and are trying to hide their identities from the American people will be unsuccessful in doing that.

“This is America. This is not the Soviet Union. We’re not behind the Iron Curtain. This is not the 1930s. And every single one of them, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, will, of course, be identified.”

We don’t need Chairman Hakeem to tell us America is not the Soviet Union because if the USA were the USSR, Democrats would salute the flag and sing Back in the USSR.

Trump is succeeding. Republicans must stand tall in sending violent men back to the country they came from.

The Daily Signal reported, “President Donald Trump’s law and order agenda is to thank for the murder rate dropping by 20% this year so far, the White House said Tuesday.”

Closing the border has the Jeff Bezos Washington Post sputtering, “Why are fentanyl seizures dropping in the United States?”

Smuggling the deadly drug has been cut in half.

Trump is not backing down. End Wokeness tweeted, “Trump signs full travel ban for 12 countries, banning all nationals from: •Afghanistan •Burma •Chad •Congo •Eritrea •Haiti •Iran •Libya •Somalia •Sudan •Yemen •Equatorial Guinea

“Partially restricted countries: •Burundi •Cuba •Laos •Sierra Leone •Turkmenistan •Venezuela •Togo.”

CNN’s take is here.

Democrats will sue one way or another. I hope they draw Boasberg, the Crazy Guggenheim of the judiciary, because the nastier he gets, the easier it gets to discredit all Temporary Restraining Orders by lowly district judges.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is yanking the visas of up to 280,000 Red Chinese students.

Students is a code word for spies.

CNBC reported, “President Donald Trump is moving to block nearly all foreign students from entering the country to attend Harvard University, his latest attempt to choke the Ivy League school from an international pipeline that accounts for a quarter of the student body.”

Foreign students pay the full tuition. Harvard gets the money, Red China gets its spies in.

Democrats strongly supported the FBI when it spied on Donald Trump, but ICE is another matter.

AP reported, “San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said he was deeply upset by an ICE operation at a popular Italian restaurant just before the dinner rush on Friday. A chaotic showdown unfolded outside as customers and witnesses shouted, smoke filled the air, and agents wore heavy tactical gear to face an angry crowd.”

Todd Lyons, acting ICE director, defended the masked men and women, telling reporters, “I’m sorry if people are offended by them wearing masks, but I’m not going to let my officers and agents go out there and put their lives on the line, their family on the line because people don’t like what immigration enforcement is.”

He also asked, “Is that the issue here that we’re just upset about the masks? Or is anyone upset about the fact that ICE officers’ families were labeled terrorists?”

Remember when Democrats demanded everyone wear masks? Pepperidge Farm remembers.

Democrats cheered when the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago and confiscated 100,000 items (including newspaper clippings) under Biden’s Auto Pen. No man is above the law!

But now the party says illegal aliens are above the law.

83% of American support deporting these fiends with 32% saying deport all illegals.

The media is useless. It sided with the family of the man who set 15 Jews on fire in Boulder, Colorado.

USA Today reported, “Boulder suspect’s daughter dreamed of studying medicine. Now she faces deportation.”

Wow. That means we will have one less doctor to treat Holocaust victims set on fire by illegal aliens.

Buzz Patterson tweeted, “She can study medicine in Gaza.”

The media insists that Gaza’s health agency is the most trusted health agency in the world.

Weeks before the illegal alien attack 15 Jews on Sunday, Colorado banned ICE from entering public buildings without a warrant.

Nevertheless, the push to deport continues.

NBC reported, “In mid-May, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, frustrated over what he saw as numbers of arrests and deportations of unauthorized immigrants that were too low, berated and threatened to fire senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials if they did not begin detaining 3,000 migrants a day, according to two sources who spoke to attendees.

“Miller also threatened to fire leaders of field offices posting the bottom 10% of arrest numbers monthly, the two sources said.

“Weeks later, ICE is launching the Trump administration’s largest immigration crackdown.”

5,000 federal agents and 21,000 members of the National Guard are working on it.

Despite Democrat interference and media complicity with lawlessness, the change of heart at the Dallas PD gives me hope.

* * *

OK, the cat was finicky yesterday and refused to do a poll. A bowl of 9Lives fixed that. So today, enjoy a make-up poll or two.

Share

Leave a comment