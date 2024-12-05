UPI reported, “The ruler of Qatar was in Britain this week for a two-day state visit to secure critical trade deals between the two nations as he met Wednesday with the prime minister.

“On Monday, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the emir of the small Middle Eastern nation of Qatar, arrived for a two-day state visit hosted by King Charles III. He arrived with the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher.

“On Wednesday it was announced that Qatar will invest an initial $1 billion in a climate technology partnership with Rolls-Royce to boost Britain's position as a ‘clean energy superpower,’ according to the British government.”

Wow. Chuckles the King sold out pretty cheap. All it took was a billion-dollar bribe disguised as a clean energy gift, and Qatar owned the British government. Or to be more accurate, rented it.

If Bibi showed up, the Brits would not grant him an audience with the king. They would arrest him.

Newsbreak reported earlier, “UK Joins Canada in Threatening to Arrest Netanyahu If He Enters Country.”

The excuse is Trump-ed up charges of war crimes.

BBC reported, “Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have issued arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister and former defence minister, as well as the military commander of Hamas.

“A statement said a pre-trial chamber had rejected Israel’s challenges to the court’s jurisdiction and issued warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.

“A warrant was also issued for Mohammed Deif of Hamas, although Israel has said he was killed in an air strike in Gaza in July.”

So in the wake of the October 7 atrocities by Hamas against Israel, the International Criminal Court indicted two Israeli leaders and a dead Hamas leader.

Up until a month ago, Qatar sheltered Hamas terrorist leaders to protect them from IDF reprisals. Israel indicated that those days are over, so Qatar shipped them to Turkey, which is protected by NATO.

This is a reality check for Trump supporters. Electoral victories by Orban in Hungary, Milei in Argentina and Meloni in Italy have given us comfort and encouragement.

But Bidenesque politicians who are corrupt and stupid rule much of the world today. Angela Merkel led the way to allowing Muslim men of military age to invade her country. She got the European Union to demand other countries to follow suit.

She also downplayed the rape and abuse of women by these men. This was one example of women’s rights leaders abandoning women in the name of progressivism. Trannies taking over women’s bathrooms and women’s sports is another.

EU is taking on Twitter now that Musk has bought it. Great Britain may no longer be part of that gang, but it is just as anti-free speech.

The Guardian reported, “MPs are to summon Elon Musk to testify about X’s role in spreading disinformation, in a parliamentary inquiry into the UK riots and the rise of false and harmful AI content, the Guardian has learned.

“Senior executives from Meta, which runs Facebook and Instagram, and TikTok are also expected to be called for questioning as part of a Commons science and technology select committee social media inquiry.

“The first hearings will take place in the new year, amid rising concern that UK online safety laws risk being outpaced by rapidly advancing technology and the politicization of platforms such as X.”

Musk declined the invitation to face a British inquisition.

Instead, he took to Twitter to show his support of the call for a general election to oust the Labour government, which received a scant 33.7% of the vote in the July election but rules as if it won all the votes.

Musk tweeted, “The people of Britain have had enough of a tyrannical police state.”

