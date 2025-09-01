Merry Labor Day!

I am full of joy because most Americans no longer trust the federal government. Hooray! The Great Awakening from the Age of Stupidity (aka the last 16 years since Obama became president) has begun.

Americans are tired of a federal government that lied about Covid, lied about trannies and lied about illegal aliens.

Gallup reported, “Just under a third of U.S. adults (31%) say they have a lot or some trust in the federal government to act in society’s best interest, according to the latest survey from Bentley University and Gallup. This figure is substantially lower than those who say the same about charitable organizations (80%), state and local governments (50%) and businesses (43%).”

This shows only 31% of Americans are stupid enough to trust the John Boltons, Peter Strzoks, Tony “Baloney” Fauci and a cast of thousands who ran the government without adult supervision—until now. Big Daddy is home.

That poll revealed 69% of the country distrust the federal government because they are not retarded.

President Trump and his Team of Team Players are firing the Fauci wannabes who believe they know best and that democracy doesn’t count when we elect a president who doesn’t bow down to them.

Of course the New York Times hates this. It reported:

Trump Targets Agencies Long Seen as Above Politics. Critics See Big Risks.

Well of course critics see big risks because those critics are deep-staters who don’t like a president cutting into their power.

In his first presidency, Trump was hampered by election deniers in government who did not accept Hillary’s defeat. He learned. This time he is saying, “You’re fired” to political appointees. He does not have to give them a reason because they serve at the will and pleasure of the president.

NYT is flabbergasted. The story beneath the headline began:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long been the place Americans turned to for data-driven information to help make health decisions. The Bureau of Labor Statistics was the source of nonpartisan jobs numbers by which Americans could judge the status of the economy. And the Federal Reserve was the independent central bank that often bucked the short-term demands of presidents with an eye toward the country’s long-term economic health. Now the independence of each of these American institutions is in question after President Trump, in a push to root out pockets of independence of government, has fired or taken steps to fire their leaders.

The story is a fairy tale because there is no such thing as an independent agency in the federal government because the Constitution makes the president the chief of the executive branch of government. The CDC, the BLS and the Fed report to the only official elected by the entire country (presidents pick their vice presidents). If Trump ain’t happy, nobody in the federal government should be happy.

NYT said, “the Trump administration is risking the credibility of agencies that were long respected as above politics and play a vital role in providing information needed to guide major decisions about the nation’s course.”

Nope. The CDC and BLS did this to themselves through manipulation of data (BLS) or stupidity (CDC).

The CDC’s advice in the panic pandemic was atrocious. Cloth masks don’t stop a virus. There is no science behind distancing oneself. And not going outdoors is terrible advice because you need sunshine and exercise to combat the virus.

Basically, the federal government sentenced every American to solitary confinement. My son died during this period. No funeral.

And the CDC lost its way decades ago, most recently by promoting liberal politics. I couldn’t hold a funeral under CDC orders but liberals could burn parts of cities in the name of protest.

Trump has fired the head of the CDC and her henchmen resigned. Many CDC employees protested outside the office on Friday.

Fire them all.

Among those who resigned in protest (meaning ahead of being fired) was Demetre Daskalakis. Who?

Bonchie reminded us, “If that CDC leader who just resigned seemed familiar, it's because he was Joe Biden’s Monkeypox Czar and spent his time telling gay people to continue to have wild sex orgies instead of trying to prevent the spread of Monkeypox.”

The deep state dropped the Monkeypox scare after the first human-to-dog transmission became public knowledge. Someday the B in LGBT will stand for bestiality. Today is not that day.

Distrust of the CDC is a sign of intelligence.

Justin Hart, author of Gone Viral: How Covid Drove the World Insane, tweeted:

Spare me the crocodile tears at the CDC exits! This institution DESTROYED children and RUINED trust in health institutions for a generation. The whole place needs to be gutted! When historians look back on the COVID years, they won’t just document a virus. They’ll document the collapse of America’s most trusted health agency into a factory of fear, censorship, and bad science. The CDC didn’t just miss the mark --> it repeatedly tripped over its own contradictions, buried evidence, and treated the public as an obstacle instead of a partner.

NYT’s claim of the CDC providing “data-driven information to help make health decisions” is a big, fat, ugly lie. Nobody knows how many people died from Covid because the CDC only counted people who died with Covid, not from. This was done to fluff the numbers and scare the public. It worked.

The federal government should not be trusted on public health because from 1932 to 1972 it took a group of 400 black men and pretended to treat them for syphilis when in fact the government used them as guinea pigs to observe the disease.

But the Jeff Bezos Washington Post defended the bureaucracy in much the the same way a paper in a tobacco center would defend cigarette smoking.

The Bezos Post reported:

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reeled from the ousting of its director and departure of senior leaders, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday blasted the agency as a vector of misinformation and raised concerns among CDC staff that he would further undermine vaccine access. “The agency is in trouble and we need to fix it,” Kennedy told Fox News on Thursday morning, faulting the CDC for listing vaccines among the top 10 advances in medical science. “It may be that some people should not be working there anymore.” The White House on Wednesday evening announced the firing of CDC director Susan Monarez, a longtime federal government scientist nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate in July. Her attorneys have challenged the legality of her firing and said she would not resign after she refused to follow “unscientific, reckless directives.” Kennedy and other officials pressured Monarez to change vaccine policy and fire senior staff, people familiar with the conversations previously told the Washington Post.

Monarez serves at the will and pleasure of the president, but the Post and the Times—which promoted the Russiagate hoax for Pulitzers—do make a point. Without Monarez and other deep-staters who will misinform us in the next medical emergency?

The NYT story ended:

“You tend to hear those who think that agencies should have insulation from the president describe administrative officials as exercising independence or being apolitical,” said J. Joel Alicea, law professor at Catholic University and the director of the Center for the Constitution and the Catholic Intellectual Tradition. He said there was a flip side to that argument: “By making executive officials removable at will by the president,” he said, “the Constitution ensures political accountability for them to the American people.”

The sedition by federal employees is arrogant and now costly for them.

The Bezos Post reported:

The Trump administration has fired at least seven Environmental Protection Agency employees for signing a letter nearly two months ago criticizing the agency’s leadership, according to union officials. The agency confirmed the firings Friday but did not specify how many people were terminated. EPA leaders had placed 144 employees on leave for endorsing a public missive that said the changes President Donald Trump and his appointees had made at the agency “undermine the EPA mission of protecting human health and the environment.” More than 270 employees initially signed the letter, with over 170 choosing to be named.

Their insubordination negates any Civil Service protection they have because they are defying not just President Trump but every American who voted for him.

We, the People, fund these agencies. He who pays the piper calls the tune. These pipers won’t, so get new pipers.

Be of good cheer because this is the ending of the Age of Stupidity. Let the sun shine in.

