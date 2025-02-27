Before I start today’s diatribe, I have one question. Al Sharpton called for a boycott of buying anything at major retailers and drive-through restaurants. Does this include shoplifting and looting?

Please, readers, forgive me for a second newsletter on the subject but the Associated Press is suing White House staffers over its refusal to stop calling the Gulf of America “the Gulf of Mexico” greatly amuses me.

The organization has never sued Hamas. The two are business partners.

As you recall, the White House communications office won’t let AP in for press availabilities in the Oval Office or aboard Air Force One because AP insists on dead-naming the Gulf of America. The rest of press row is steering clear of this epic battle because reporters sense that President Trump is doing something more than trying to zing the president of Mexico.

The feral instincts of the journalists are correct. While AP claims being denied access to the president’s office and airplane violates its First and Fifth Amendment rights, still has space at the White House. Trump simply is keeping AP out of the Oval Office and off Air Force One.

AP’s is really a childish complaint. AP is saying you let the other guys in, why not me?

On Wednesday, Reuters joined AP at the children’s table, reporting, “The White House on Wednesday denied reporters from Reuters and other news organizations access to President Donald Trump’s first cabinet meeting in keeping with the administration’s new policy regarding media coverage.

“The White House denied access to an Associated Press photographer and three reporters from Reuters, HuffPost and Der Tagesspiegel, a German newspaper.

“TV crews from ABC and Newsmax, along with correspondents from Axios, the Blaze, Bloomberg News and NPR were permitted to cover the event.”

Unless Trump rented Capital One Arena, there would not be enough room for all teh reporters who wanted in.

Reuters is pissed not for journalistic reasons but for prestige. The news agency sees itself as Journalistic Royalty. The White House Correspondents Association frat boys also are upset because Karoline Leavitt—all of 27—saying who gets in, and not the WHCA.

Gulf of America is a brilliant purple nurple to give AP. Normal people see the president gulf war as getting the goad of the people who shoved the pronouns police upon us.

AP is pushing this nonsense that it is a violation of human rights to misgender or dead-name a jackass who pretends to be a jenny or a jenny pretending to be a jackass.

But there it is, dead-naming the Gulf of America.

The AP Stylebook has tremendous power over the use of English in America and the Bolsheviks in journalism have seized control of the stylebook, which just about every newspaper or magazine uses.

As Matt Taibbi observed, “People are claiming the White House is bullying the AP, repeating the saw that Trump is telling them ‘what words to use.’ If you don’t see the irony, you’ve never used the AP stylebook.”

Trump isn’t merely trolling AP; he is challenging AP’s power to control the language and therefore the argument. AP no longer bothers to hide its agenda.

AP’s blog about its stylebook reported 8 years ago:

They, them, their—In most cases, a plural pronoun should agree in number with the antecedent: The children love the books their uncle gave them. They/them/their is acceptable in limited cases as a singular and-or gender-neutral pronoun, when alternative wording is overly awkward or clumsy. However, rewording usually is possible and always is preferable. Clarity is a top priority; gender-neutral use of a singular they is unfamiliar to many readers. We do not use other gender-neutral pronouns such as xe or ze. Arguments for using they/them as a singular sometimes arise with an indefinite pronoun (anyone, everyone, someone) or unspecified/unknown gender(a person, the victim, the winner). In stories about people who identify as neither male nor female or ask not to be referred to as he/she/him/her: Use the person’s name in place of a pronoun, or otherwise reword the sentence, whenever possible. If they/them/their use is essential, explain in the text that the person prefers a gender-neutral pronoun. Be sure that the phrasing does not imply more than one person.

5 years later, AP upped the stakes, saying, “Pronouns: As much as possible, AP now uses they/them/their as a way of accurately describing and representing a person who uses those pronouns for themself. This is an expansion on our more limited 2017 guidance.”

AP’s social activism has devolved from replacing Negro with black (now Black) to making they a singular pronoun for people suffering sexual dysphoria. By accepting the bastardization of they, AP helped to render pronouns meaningless in the insane promotion of the spaying and neutering you kids in the name of gender-affirming care.

In fact, calling the butchering confused kids gender-affirming care is part of AP’s promotion of T-girling America.

We have gone from laughing at the IT’S MA’AM dude to making misgendering a crime.

To get into the mood better, I just turned my recliner around so I can look at my picture of one of Red Skelton’s clown paintings. The portrayed clown looks like Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor who cries “violates the First Amendment” like Gomer Pyle declaring a citizen’s arrest of Barney Fife.

In that episode, Fife, like AP, went to jail rather than admit he was wrong.

Not many journalists are embracing AP’s stubborn stupidity over the Gulf of America. Jarvis is displeased with other people not being willing to lose their jobs or sleep over this.

He told The Wrap, “If we can’t stand up to the silly stuff, what guts do we have to stand up to the important things?”

Of course, the reason you let the silly stuff slide is to maintain your credibility later when fighting for the important things.

But Jarvis really is unhappy. He said, “We’re seeing no resistance. Shouldn’t journalists stand up for each other? I think the strongest action would be for the entire decent press corps to walk out of the press room.”

Trump would lock the door behind them faster than Lindsay Graham calling for a war.

President Trump is making the case for reining in presidential edicts. Obama unleashed the hellfire of tranny surgery by using the power of Obamacare to make insurance companies cover it.

The Wrap reported that Jimmy Olsen Acosta also is calling for White House reporters to refuse to cover the president. And here I always thought his ignorance was a put-on.

The Wrap also reported, “Current White House reporters, though, have not had much to say in support of the AP. Some are privately saying it does not concern them.”

Don’t worry. It’s Washington. Plenty of other journos wait in line to signal their virtue.

Erik Wemple, media critic for the Jeff Bezos Post, wrote a column, “This is a perfectly fine hill for the AP to die on.”

I agree. Die, AP, die.

Gulf of America has a nice ring. AP is more concerned about what to call a body of water than about being used by Hamas as human shields.

You remember that, don’t you?

On June 8, 2021, Reuters reported, “Israel's military said on Tuesday that a tower block in Gaza housing the U.S.-based Associated Press which was destroyed in an Israeli air strike was also used by the enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas as an electronic warfare site.

“Israel’s destruction of the 12-story tower, which also housed Qatar-based media group Al Jazeera, during last month's fighting with Hamas and other militants drew international condemnation and calls by Israel’s main ally the United States to protect journalists.”

One of AP’s stringers participated in the October 7 massacre by Hamas of 1,200 Israelis and foreigners. Instead of firing the guy and turning him over to authorities, AP entered him in a news contest. He won.

Frankly, Trump is letting AP off easy by not kicking it out of the White House entirely.

AP claims to be independent, but it has received $37.5 million from the federal government in recent years.

The case is meritless.

The New York Post reported, “Trump wins first round of AP lawsuit over news organization’s exclusion from White House events.” The judge rejected a motion to issue a temporary restraining order to make Trump allow AP reporters into the Oval Office and aboard Air Force One.

The story said, “Judge Trevor McFadden cited the fact that the AP waited more than a week to file the suit as evidence that there wasn’t a dire situation or irreparable harm caused by waiting for a trial, according to reporters in the courtroom.”

But Trump is not a defendant in the lawsuit. Instead the multi-national corporation, which doesn’t pay taxes, went after Karoline Leavitt and others. It would be like Sonny Liston challenging Muhammed Ali’s agent to a rematch.

The lawsuit shows AP has no concern about its diminished credibility. Someone who is suing an administration cannot make any valid claim to objectivity in its coverage of the same administration.

AP is an untaxed monopoly. It went woke. We’ll see if it goes broke. Right now, it is going crazy in its gulf war against the president.

