Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jake's avatar
Jake
2h

By the time America's sleeping giant awakes it may be too late. Francesca Hong is a psycho and so are the people who vote for her. The DSA is poisoning America. Let's all get together at the voting booth and kick their asses.

Reply
Share
BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
1h

We’ve already elected a a gay Marxist Muslim president.

Reply
Share
9 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture