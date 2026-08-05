American pundits are predicting a new civil war between the red states and the blue states. That’s cute but the nation is already under a two-headed attack by Marxists and Muslims. We should worry about that because if they win, the battle royale will be between Red China and Iran over who gets to rule the scraps that are left of a once mighty American empire that fed the world.

The Muslim battle plan is well-documented: Get the nose in the tent and crawl in. Once inside, demand people do it your way or leave via a hearse.

Martin Sedra is a Christian pastor at Echo Church in Sydney, Australia. He was born and raised in Egypt as a Christian suffering persecution under Islamic rule. His father moved his family to Australia as religious refugees.

Sedra said, “Islam has never coexisted with anybody. For 1,400 years Islam has not coexisted with any tribe, any nation, any people.”

More recently he said, “There is an Islamic invasion happening in America right now, whether you see it or not. The mayor of New York City is a Muslim. The mayor of Dearborn, Michigan is a Muslim. The mayor of St. Louis Park is a Muslim, and the mayor candidate of Minneapolis is a Muslim.”

England is lost. There are roughly 27 Muslim mayors in England, including the mayor of London. Apologists for it Islamic invaders maintain that these jobs with a few exceptions these jobs are largely ceremonial, but symbolism is a core component of religion. If symbolism were not powerful, the pope would run for prime minister.

As liberal Jimmy Breslin wrote in 1975, “All political power is primarily an illusion. . . .Mirrors and blue smoke, beautiful blue smoke rolling over the surface of highly polished mirrors, first a thin veil of blue smoke, then a thick cloud that suddenly dissolves into wisps of blue smoke, the mirrors catching it all, bouncing it back and forth.”

One of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals is “Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have.”

When I say England is lost, I mean it. Great Britain was 6% Muslim in 2021 and 46% Christian. The 38% non-religious enable the Muslims, as does a media that labels any criticism of Muslims as Islamophobia.

But a phobia is an irrational fear. As Pastor Sedra pointed out, this fear is quite rational.

It does not take many people to take over a country. Registered communists number 1 million in Red China—less than one-tenth of a percent of its populace, but they run the show.

Mao killing, oh, about 30 million to 45 million people in the Great Leap Forward (1958-1962) sent a message that still resonates today. Mao starved farmers and stole their grain for the greater good. To get people to comply, Stalin had his Holodomor, Mao his Great Leap Forward. The only difference was the statistics—6 million v. 30 million. Well, there were more Chinese.

The CCP is 0.1% of the population in Red China. Lo and behold there are only 120,000 members of the DSA. They are the Jonahs swallowing the whale. They have used the primary process to take over the Democrat Party, installing communist mayors in our largest three cities—New York, Los Angeles and Chicago—and in November, they will install one in the nation’s capital.

The DSA gets its orders from the CCP.

Last year, a five-person delegation from DSA traveled to Beijing to attend the Victory Day parade marking the 80th anniversary of “China’s victory over Japan.”

Remember when Mao Tse-Tung dropped the bomb on Hiroshima? I don’t either. World history is written by the central committee.

The DSA Five got the royal treatment, just as Tim Walz did when he made 30 trips to Red China. The DSA Five got their orders. A summer later, the DSA is winning primaries.

The Democrat Party and RINOs opened the borders under Joe Biden. Three quarters of the invaders were Hispanic, of course, but many were the Muslims and Red Chinese spies. The turnstiles were not particular about who they let in.

The Muslims and the Marxists once again are allied against a common enemy—America.

For now.

They last allied in 1979 to overthrow Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi if Iran. Rather than put the nation through a military wringer, the shah fled the country.

The coalition against him Islamists under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, nationalists under Mehdi Bazargan, the pro-Soviet Tudeh Party, the Marxist Fedayeen-e Khalq guerrillas, and the Mojahedin-e Khalq, a leftist-Islamist hybrid that blended revolutionary Marxism with Shi’a themes.

Leftist guerrillas and activists played a significant role in the final armed phase in Tehran in February 1979, helping neutralize remaining Shah loyalists and security forces after the military declared neutrality. Workers’ strikes (especially in oil) were also crucial. Many leftists viewed Khomeini’s movement as anti-imperialist and progressive in the short term, or at least a necessary stage.

But after a March referendum established the Islamic Republic, Khomeini and hhis co-minions cracked down. Revolutionary tribunals executed hundreds of former regime officials. Khomeini formed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who now really run the country.

Universities (leftist strongholds) were targeted in the 1980 “Cultural Revolution,” closed for purging, with thousands of teachers and officers dismissed as “Westernized.”

Tensions rose as Islamists sidelined liberals (Bazargan’s government resigned after the U.S. embassy hostage crisis in November 1979) and began attacking leftist offices, bookstores, and meetings with Hezbollahi enforcers. Some leftist factions (notably parts of the Fedayeen and Tudeh) initially backed Khomeini against “liberals” or “ultra-leftists,” seeing the regime as anti-U.S./anti-imperialist.

As for the Tudeh Party, it continued supporting the regime longer than most Marxists. In 1983, authorities arrested the leadership and thousands of members, forced televised confessions of Soviet spying and treason, banned the party, and imprisoned or executed many. The party was effectively destroyed inside Iran.

Partnering with the devil is a bad idea—even among partners.

America’s best bet is to turn the Marxists against the Muslims, but that would require self-awareness among Marxists who believe they are superior to the Muslims and can somehow control them. History—the part not written by the central committee—states otherwise.

As Sedra said, “Islam has never coexisted with anybody. For 1,400 years Islam has not coexisted with any tribe, any nation, any people.”

TWO POLLS TODAY

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