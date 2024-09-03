On Labor Day, the traditional start of fall election campaigns, Real Clear Politics gave Kamala a lead of 1.8 points in the national polls. On the same date in 2020, Biden had a 7.2 point lead. On the same date in 2016, Hillary had a 4.1 point lead.

While this appears to be comforting news, the three races were different because the first two races had October Surprises that favored Trump. We know not what October brings to him, so he has his work cut out if he is to avoid Hillarying himself.

In 2016, Hillary’s lead was so large that an Irish bookie paid off bets a week before the election, but the 33,000 “you’d be in jail” emails came back to do Hillary in. Contents on Anthony Wiener’s laptop revived the issue. Rather than ignore it and let it go away, Jimmy the Weasel pretended to investigate it and exonerated her. This kept it in the news for two cycles and helped her blow a staggering lead.

Instead of being the first woman president, she became a female Thomas Dewey.

In 2020, the deep state learned from the Wiener and hid Hunter’s laptop.

But something else erupted. Trump caught covid in October. He was hospitalized but he seemed none the worse for the wear. He went back to campaigning. NPR scolded him for putting the lives of the Secret Service at risk. NPR should rename its tentpole show All Things Clueless.

Beach Bum Biden stayed in the basement but began holding rallies too — to people in cars that all seemed to come from the same dealership.

Trump showed covid for what it was an overblown crisis. He rallied his supporters. He wound up with a huge 20% increase in votes as he received just under 75 million votes. His did so well on Election Day that vote counting was halted in five states to allow officials time to cheat, and they did.

The polls are kinder to to Trump this time. In fact, Resist the Mainstream reported, “New Poll Reveals Walz Is Hurting Harris’ Performance In His Home State of Minnesota.”

Her 10-point lead is now 5. Great job, Not A Command Sergeant Major Timmy. If Minnesota — which has gone for the Democrat nominee in the last 12 presidential elections — is up for grabs, then Kamala may start packing.

But who knows? Last time, Trump took 18 of the 19 bellwether counties and took Florida AND Ohio, and they still stole the election.

What we do know is the task before President Trump should be easier this time because even McDonald’s wouldn’t hire his opponent. Democrats and the rest of the deep state panicked when their hitman missed it by just this much, as Maxwell Smart would say. Instead of burying The Donald, the media had to bury the story.

Kamala has tried to steal Trump’s ideas such as dropping the tax on tips and giving parents of newborns $5,000. If the latter passes, look for taxpayers to pay for abortions in the name of equality. Kamala has yet to sign up for MSSTA — making Social Security taxless again.

The media bias of the tips exemption was delightfully obvious.

Trump’s no tax on tips would impoverish the government while Kamala’s would help underpaid workers.

Any time the media calls a group nonpartisan, you know it is to the left of Louie the Lunatic.

On the third anniversary of Biden’s surrender of Afghanistan (which begat the phrase FJB), The Donald visited the graves of 13 servicemen who died because the retreat was ill-planned and poorly executed thanks to a Pentagon run at the top by transgendering moles.

Well, Kamala pounced, straight into the tarpit of turpid sanctimony, tweeting:

As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times. It is a solemn place; a place where we come together to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this nation. It is not a place for politics. And yet, as was reported this week, Donald Trump’s team chose to film a video there, resulting in an altercation with cemetery staff. Let me be clear: the former president disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt.

Blah-blah-blah-dee-dah.

The truth was the families of the 13 servicemen the Taliban that Biden empowered killed had invited Harris as well as Trump to the ceremony. Family members naturally sought selfies of Trump. Everybody does.

Now the left is dumping on Gold Star moms and dads for — as they say — pouncing on Kamala and not in a nice Willie Brown way. Gone are the days when Technicolor Haired Maureen Dowd lectured us, “the moral authority of parents who bury children killed in Iraq is absolute.”

Veterans know the score. Everybody does.

This time around, Democrats cannot bogeyman Trump because we already know how he did as president. More celebrities are coming out of the closet for Trump. A few have even flipped sides.

Newsweek reported:

It wasn't so long ago that Michael Rapaport was mocking The Apprentice star over his legal issues, but the former Trump hater appears to have changed his tune. During a November episode of his I Am Rapaport podcast, the 53-year-old actor said he would vote for Trump if Biden didn't get the Israel-Hamas “situation under control.” “If it comes to pig d*** Donald Trump and smokin' Joe Biden, I'm sorry, I am sorry, voting for pig d*** Donald Trump is on the table,” the True Romance star said. “I'll still call him slob d*** Donald Trump, pig d*** Donald Trump and all that, but we need to get this whole f****** situation under control.”

RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Trump and are campaigning for him.

But the ace in the hole for Democrats is FJB who joined a rally in Pittsburgh on Monday. By ace, I mean deuce.

Jeff Carlson tweeted, “There’s only one reason they’ve pulled Joe back from his beach retirement. The internal polling for Dems must be a shitstorm.”

The Beverly Hillbilly (Vance) versus the Lyin'ly Coward is no contest. One is a capitalist who made money in the private sector and wrote a book that became a movie. The other is a career government worker who owns no stock, instead relying on extravagant government pensions for his retirement.

The communists in Red China approved Walz to visit 30 times. They don’t do that for any patriotic American. His reaction to Tiananmen Square was to go to Red China and work at one of its schools for one year.

Finally, Trump has the party behind him. Lara Trump’s running the RNC. I doubt she will joyride in limos. Also, Scott Pressler is signing up voters in Pennsylvania and inspiring others to follow his lead. A new generation is going to Make America Great Again.

So let the campaign begin. The third time is the charm.

