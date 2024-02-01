Axios reported, “John Bolton’s predictions for a second Trump term.”

He’s pushing a new book because Never Trumpers get book deals. I am still waiting for the re-publication of The Art of the Deal, which was an actual best seller. Bolton’s new book is entitled, The Room Where It Happened. It is not about his bedroom, that’s for sure.

Over at Amazon, the pitch is “He shows a President addicted to chaos, who embraced our enemies and spurned our friends, and was deeply suspicious of his own government. In Bolton’s telling, all this helped put Trump on the bizarre road to impeachment. ‘The differences between this presidency and previous ones I had served were stunning,’ writes Bolton, who worked for Reagan, Bush 41, and Bush 43. He discovered a President who thought foreign policy is like closing a real estate deal — about personal relationships, made-for-TV showmanship, and advancing his own interests. As a result, the U.S. lost an opportunity to confront its deepening threats, and in cases like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea ended up in a more vulnerable place.”

He has become the John Dean of foreign policy, by which I mean the Republican who pisses over the foreign policy of any Republican president. Bolton is like all those Republican strategists on cable news who dump on any conservative Republican, only he is more famous thanks to his Fuller Brush moustache.

He’s angry because Bolton never got the war he truly, truly wants. I love how the revisionist history says Trump cuddled up to Red China, when in fact he led the Western world to start escaping reliance on the communist regime.

The Axios story said, “Bolton writes that ‘a mountain of facts demonstrates that Trump is unfit to be President.’”

Yes, to be president these days you have to be on the take and ready, willing and able to feed the military-industrial complex the endless wars it wants. Ukraine! Yemen! Iran!

Yes, to be president these days you have to give federal bureaucrats and the intelligence community free rein to do as they please. Ban gas stoves! Ignore the courts! Spy on any citizen who threatens the status quo!

Bolton’s recycled cries against Trump are as lame as a one-legged centipede. But I do hope Bolton’s tedious predictions are prelude to the second Trump administration.

The Axios story also said, “Bolton worries Trump could pull the U.S. out of NATO, abuse power to exact retribution on political rivals and trigger a constitutional crisis.”

My heart be still. That is exactly what I want for Christmas. Make it so, Donald. Make it so.

Let’s start with NATO. President Truman created NATO to stop Stalin from stealing the rest of Europe that FDR did not give him in their agreement to stop Hitler. World War II depleted the European military. Ours wasn’t. We treated Europe as if it were a state and threw our military umbrella over Western Europe.

That was cool but when the Soviet Union dissolved, we kept NATO-ing because the military contractors needed the money and the colonels needed their promotions to general. Instead of shrinking, NATO expanded thanks to making Russia the bogeyman.

Russia is a backwaters country. South Korea has a bigger economy.

To be sure, Vlad Putin is evil and we must protect (checks notes) Portugal from being overrun by bare-chested old men riding horses into Lisbon. Any man crazy enough to show his moobs is a danger to civil society.

He is stuck in Ukraine, a corruptistan run by a comedian who runs around in a green shirt and quotes Churchill and King — then jumps on your belly demanding more money.

I look forward to leaving NATO.

Bolton’s big prediction really excites me. Retribution.

As an American, I want indictments and lawsuits that drain bank accounts of those who went after Trump with legal fees. I want disbarment of any lawyer representing any of the targets of this retribution.

In short, I want Donald Trump to treat his enemies exactly how they treated him and still treat him. Jesus chased his enemies out of the temple with a whip of cords. Do it, Donald. Do it.

And start with Obama. He had the FBI spy on Donald Trump. This was Watergate on steroids washed down by a Starbucksload of coffee. The press cheered Obama.

Trump should also revive the Hillary Clinton email scandal in which she traded State Department secrets for cash donations to her fake charity from foreigners and foreign governments when she was secretary of State.

Get Jimmy the Weasel Comey for covering up her crimes. Intone the Nixon era mantra that the cover-up is worse than the crime.

Of course, Hunter and the rest of the Biden crime family need to be indicted and imprisoned. After leaking all the incriminating evidence, get a judge to slap a gag order that prevents the Bidens from defending themselves in the public’s eye.

Every U.S. attorney involved in the persecution of Donald Trump deserves to be indicted or sued for malicious prosecution — both, if possible. Letitia James and Judge Doom need to be disbarred and put behind bars for their travesty of justice in this civil case.

The Democrat Party must be prosecuted as a Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization for its Steele dossier and sundry other activities. The collusion between Fani Willis and the Biden administration should be enough to bankrupt the Party Of Obama.

Then there is insider trading. Nancy Pelosi and all the Democrats who use national security secrets to enrich themselves deserve to be hauled into court. Again, the object is not necessarily to gain a conviction but to drain them through legal fees. Lefties invented this. They call it lawfare. Let’s do this to them.

Ihlan Omar’s marriage to her brother should subject to stripping her of her citizenship and deportation. Her recent remarks to Somalis in America — “Somalis first, Muslims second” — should be sufficient reason to send her packing.

But Somalis might not want her back. Ambassador Rhoda J. Elmi, deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Republic of Somaliland, tweeted:

We were profoundly surprised, even shocked on discovering the remarks made by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D) of Minnesota in a recent public forum, widely circulated on most social media platforms and attached below for your reference. The language she employed was regrettably unbecoming of both the office she holds and the constituents she represents. Her expressions were lacking in common decency and revealed a significant lack of understanding of basic facts. Specifically troubling, were her endeavors to revive the once-violent and dangerous ideology of Greater Somalia or Somali Weyn, which caused so much death, destruction and conflict in the Horn of Africa. Furthermore, her use of ethno-racist rhetoric didn't escape attention and left many, with a deep sense of disappointment. This was particularly bewildering for those who recall similar racist attacks she endured not long ago, of being ”not American enough” and was baffling to see her take a similar approach and accuse the entire Somaliland nation of “falsely claiming Somali identity.” Moreover, her ignorance of U.S.-Somaliland cooperation in the fight against terror and piracy in the Gulf of Aden & Gulf Of Berbera was shocking to say the least. We hope the House leadership and her caucus will take note of her public conduct, unbecoming a United States Congresswoman nor representative of the august house she serves in.

There is a reason she landed in Minnesota. Somalis didn’t want her. Send her back anyway.

By the way, she tweeted, “FYI: Somali people are called Somalis, not Somalians. If you are gonna talk about us at least try to get our ethnicity right. Thank you!”

But of course, she calls them Somalians.

Her hypocrisy aside, strip her of citizenship and deport her. Trump must use the courts against Democrats. The reason you do this is not necessarily to exact revenge but to serve as a prophylactic against future engagements of this sort.

And using FISA to spy on political opponents is on the table. Trump should have done this last time because I am pretty sure they are still doing it.

Maybe they have dirt on Bolton to get him to keep attacking.

Nyah. He’s just an ass with a moustache.

