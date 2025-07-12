Jesus loves the little children

All the children of the world

Red and yellow, black and white

They are precious in His sight

Jesus loves the little children of the world

Children picking the crops as slaves is not a thing of the past or something done in savage Third World countries.

Via WCCS, Fox reported:

The President of Glass House Farms, the cannabis farm that federal immigration authorities raided in California on Thursday despite protests, has donated thousands to Democrats in California.

Co-founder, president, and board director Graham Farrar, who self-identifies on social media as residing in Santa Barbara, California, has made numerous political donations to the Santa Barbara County Democrat Central Committee’s federal political action committee and Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., according to Federal Election Commission records.

According to California public campaign finance records, he also donated $10,000 to California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2018, and his most recent public political donation was to California Democrat Assemblymember Gregg Hart in July 2023.

The company denies using children as to pick the pot, but there is no doubt now that Democrats have gone back to their original sin.

Slavery.

Democrats need illegal aliens as they turn California into a socialist shithole and chase actual Americans out.

Including illegals in the Census gives California extra congressmen and extra federal money that is doled out based on population. The government funds NGOs that provide food, shelter and clothing to illegal aliens—as well as lawyers to sabotage efforts to deport them.

Underage illegal aliens are pure gold to Democrats because Democrats can use them in so many ways. They prop up enrollment at schools because federal money is based on body counts and how poorly children do in school.

Ted Kennedy and Dubya monetized failure. Graduate kids who cannot read and collect more money in the name of helping children

Democrats can use underage illegals for sex. The Glass House raid shows child labor lives on.

Media accounts on the raid are rubbish with Reuters, the New York Times, NBC and the rest of the monkeys saying a farmworker died in the raid. While fleeing, he fell 30 feet and broke his neck but thanks to ICE, he lives.

NYT reported, “Farmworker Dies After Fleeing a Federal Raid in Southern California.”

Nope.

Not true. Only after NYT gave the union’s side (which wrongly said he was dead) did NYT bother telling what really happened:

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, said he had not been in federal custody and denied that the agents involved in the raid were the reason he climbed the greenhouse. “Although he was not being pursued by law enforcement, this individual climbed up to the roof of a greenhouse and fell 30 feet,” she said in a statement. Agents called for help, she added, “to get him care as quickly as possible.”

Someone tipped off the raid and rioters greeted the ICE men, endangering their lives.

Homeland Security’s press release said:

On July 10, 2025, federal law enforcement officers executed criminal warrant operations at marijuana grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo. During the operation, at least 10 migrant children were rescued from potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking. Federal officers also arrested approximately 200 illegal aliens from both sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo.

During the operation, more than 500 rioters attempted to disrupt operations. Four U.S. citizens are being criminally processed for assaulting or resisting officers. The rioters damaged vehicles and one violent agitator fired a gun at law enforcement officers. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is now offering $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest of this violent rioter.

The individual was caught on video firing what looked like a pistol at federal law enforcement. Despite law enforcement’s heroic actions to rescue these children, politicians are defending rioters and attacking our men and women in uniform.

“At the California marijuana facilities, ICE and CBP law enforcement rescued at least 10 migrant children from what looks like exploitation, forced child labor, and potentially human trafficking or smuggling. Our law enforcement also arrested nearly 200 illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “During the operation, a violent agitator fired a gun at our brave officers. While ICE and CBP officers are being assaulted by rioters and dodging bullets to save children, Sanctuary politicians are demonizing ICE and CBP. We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who assaults or doxes federal law enforcement.”

Now I point all this out because Trump is absolutely destroying everything Democrats, RINOs and the Deep State stood for.

We elected him to deport 11 million people. He’s doing that and more.

He’s pulled funding from NGOs and Planned Parenthood.

He’s slapped protect tariffs on Red China and others to protect, preserve and protect jobs for Americans—just Lincoln did. Those tariffs increased revenue to the point where the government posted a small ($27 billion) surplus for the month of June.

He took out Iran’s nuke program although we may go back to destroy some processed uranium.

We finally have a president serving the people instead of the special interests.

Americans support immigration if people do it the right way. Biden allowing millions of illegals in angered people so that last year people began opposing all immigration. Trump’s deportations are returning people to support legal immigration again.

Gallup reported:

Americans have grown markedly more positive toward immigration over the past year, with the share wanting immigration reduced dropping from 55% in 2024 to 30% today. At the same time, a record-high 79% of U.S. adults say immigration is a good thing for the country.

These shifts reverse a four-year trend of rising concern about immigration that began in 2021 and reflect changes among all major party groups.

With illegal border crossings down sharply this year, fewer Americans than in June 2024 back hardline border enforcement measures, while more favor offering pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants already in the U.S.

These findings are based on a June 2-26 Gallup poll of 1,402 U.S. adults, including oversamples of Hispanic and Black Americans, weighted to match national demographics.

The same poll finds many more Americans disapproving than approving of President Donald Trump’s handling of immigration. Trump’s 21% approval rating on the issue among Hispanic adults is below his 35% rating nationally, with the deficit likely reflecting that group’s low support for some of the administration’s signature immigration policies.

The media is spreading bad stories—and not just about the weed raid. The media described a Salvadoran MS-13 gang member as a Maryland Man being separated from his loving wife and children. It turned out his wife had received a temporary protective order against him in 2021.

Is it any wonder that only 50% favor “Denying alleged gang members living in the U.S. illegally the ability to challenge their deportation in court”?

The Constitution allows denying due process, “The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.”

The media lies about the conditions in Alligator Alcatraz. Florida state senator (and Republican bigshot) Blaise Ingoglia tweeted:

Just finished my walkthrough of Alligator Alcatraz. Here’s what I saw:

The rhetoric coming from Democrats does not match the reality.

The place is well run, safe, secure, clean and air conditioned.

We reviewed the intake area, medical tent, mess hall, recreation areas and sleeping quarters.

I actually laid down in one of the beds and it was really comfortable.

So, any complaints about squalor conditions is nothing more than bullsh*t and political theater.

I liked this reply from Harold Pastian, “I always use the enlisted Marine Barracks that were at The Panama Canal Zone, as my gauge for habitability. Let’s just say I was glad to be in the Navy.”

He is a member of the U.S. Naval Institute

This is an invasion. Trump is stopping it. We finally have the wall being completed. ICE is weathering shots, rocks and blocks to deport illegal aliens and save the lives of exploited immigrant children.

The Daily Caller reported, “Border czar Tom Homan said on Friday that border officials have rescued roughly 10,000 of the 300,000 unaccompanied migrant children that went missing under former President Joe Biden’s administration.”

Thursday’s raid saved 10 more who were used as slaves on Gavin Newsom’s donor’s farm.

