Our once and future president Donald Trump is announcing his appointments to his next administration via Twitter and Truth Social, bypassing the media completely. This avoids a formal announcement and having to answer silly, loaded questions at press conferences asked by DNC water carriers who pose as reporters.

His new approach bodes well for his second term because the media will no longer control how the news is presented. Those following Twitter and Truth Social will get the news first and straight from the source.

But that’s not the only thing Trump is doing differently from 2016. Democrats are freaking out because Trump’s transition team won’t play by their rules.

The Hill said:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said on Monday that President elect-Trump “and his transition team are already breaking” a law on presidential transition. “Donald Trump and his transition team are already breaking the law,” Warren said in a post on the social platform X. “I would know because I wrote the law. Incoming presidents are required to prevent conflicts of interest and sign an ethics agreement.” “This is what illegal corruption looks like,” she added.

And here is what legal corruption looks like.

Warren’s changing of the rules is why Trump hasn’t accepted federal money or office space because it comes with Democrat strings attached.

Earlier, the Economist reported:

Trump has steered clear of any government funding or office space so far, so distrustful are his allies of career civil servants and the Biden administration. That frees him to accept unlimited private donations. Cantor Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick is running personnel while Linda McMahon, Trump’s former head of the Small Business Administration, is supervising the policy operation.

I recall in 2008 that Obama decided against accepting federal matching money for his presidential campaign because it would limit his fundraising. That pretty much ended Democrats and Republicans accepting the money because it wasn’t free. It came with strings attached, as does this money.

In order to get federal aid, Trump must sign an agreement with this administration, which is headed by the man who called Trump supporters garbage. The Hill said this agreement is done “so [the Democrat] staff may get their hands on relevant resources like facilities, documents, executive branch employees and national security information in the period between the election and the inauguration. Those agreements also feature an ethics plan.”

Sounds perfectly legit. Trade their privacy for a few bucks more.

The Hill also reported:

Last month, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) raised concerns in a letter to Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance over their campaign’s failure to enter into presidential transition agreements with the federal government. Raskin warned that the delay could have an unfavorable impact on the transfer of power in the upcoming year. “Breaking the precedent set by every other presidential candidate since 2010, you have rejected these resources and refused to commit to a smooth transition,” Raskin wrote. “Your actions depart from well-established norms of the federal government and demonstrate a spectacular disregard for the successful continuation of the essential institutions of American democratic government,” he added.

Like Hunter Biden, these entitled Democrats are spoiled rotten brats. They are dogs who keep chasing the car — only to crash when the driver slams on the brakes.

Steve Bannon said last week, “Hakeem Jeffries could be, will be, the speaker of the House in two years and the first thing he will do in the early days of 2027 is move to impeach Donald Trump. Trust me.”

Being a very sane genius, Trump saw this coming and is prepared for it. He is not relying on the Republican Establishment for anything this time.

That Economist story also said:

McMahon and her staff are drafting a series of executive orders Trump could issue on immigration, trade, energy and other areas, as well as strategizing on how to pass another sweeping tax bill next year, according to three people briefed on the efforts. Lutnick has been meeting with members of Congress, donors, business executives, conservative leaders and former Trump administration officials to compile names for jobs begin to vet them. The America First Policy Institute, led by former top Trump aide Brooke Rollins, has worked for four years drafting policy proposals Trump could quickly deploy if he wins, including plans for agencies to carry out in the first 100 days, according to a person involved in the effort.

President Trump will hit the ground running this time. Democrats are prepared to sue him but he has his lawyers lined up as well.

Using Twitter and Truth Social is an excellent way to inform the public without Corporate Media twisting his words. He is taking their power to distort away.

I hope the president extends this new approach to press relations to kicking the media out of the White House and using the office space for his staff. The J-School privilege must end. Why give any access to a pack of scheming liars and reprehensible rogues?

Make no mistake. I want a free press but we do not have one now. Until they repent and mend their ways, shut them out.

Meanwhile, the Hill reported, “Senate GOP leadership candidates scramble to support Trump’s demand for recess appointments.”

Recess appointments allow presidents to bypass the confirmation process temporarily. All three of President Eisenhower’s Supreme Court appointees were recess appointments to protect them from racist Democrat filibusters. It has been years and maybe even decades since the Senate last allowed recess appointments.

This ain’t your father’s Donald John Trump. This is the Lemon-scented Super Duper Ultra President Trump with OxiClean.

FJB is the same old failed president he always was and Kamala is the same old word-salad tosser she’s always been.

USA Today reported, “Former Kamala Harris aide says Joe Biden should resign so she can serve as 47th president.”

Sure, go ahead because then we will not have to hear Democrats demand we elect their next candidate simply because she is a woman. Trump can sell more hats that read 45 and 48.

Democrats need to go back and read the Rules for Radicals because all these impeachments, indictments and lawsuits are getting old. Rule No. 7 says, “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.”

Democrat supporters must be tired of losing by now. It looks like Warren and Raskin want to give them another L.

While the Democrats continue to lose, Jacques Morali and singer Victor Willis are big winners. They wrote the song, Y.M.C.A. The royalty checks just keep rolling in.

Trump continues to amaze and amuse his supporters. I don’t know about anyone else but I feel better today than I did 8 years ago, and I was pretty happy then, too.

The million for Oprah is verified.

