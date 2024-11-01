President Biden called Trump supporters garbage.

Frank Luntz said on CNN, “It’s gonna be huge because this is not some comedian saying something stupid and offensive at a rally. Trump already seized this. The basket of deplorables was significant, was meaningful in 2016.

“I can promise you that this is gonna drive Trump turnout. He’s doing it already. I'm sure there's gonna be ads on as soon as tonight about this. This may be a turning point for that final 3%, and that’s all it is.”

Which is why Norah O’Donnell of CBS scolded Americans, saying, “Trump was in North Carolina earlier, and tonight, he is also in Wisconsin. He landed in Green Bay just a short time ago and then pulled this campaign stunt, speaking to reporters from a garbage truck, proof that he and his supporters are giving no grace to a gaffe by President Biden where he, in his explanation, inadvertently called Trump supporters garbage.”

On Monday, the media was outraged that a comic would poke fun at Puerto Rico’s landfill problem. They said calling it a floating island of garbage is racist and demanded Trump apologize for the only quote the media used in a four-hour rally by dozens of speakers at Madison Square Garden.

Now the media is DEMANDING GRACE for President Biden calling half the nation garbage. It was inadvertent, right?

Biden knew exactly what he was doing. He may be dumb but he is shrewd. Need I remind readers that he is undefeated in 50 years?

So he knew what he was doing and he will not apologize. Readers know exactly why he did it. He will not reward Kamala’s treachery with his crown after she shoved him under the Democrat bus. Kingmaker Obama forgot that Joe knows how to F things up.

Shakespeare would have had a lot of fun with this story.

Garbagegaffe reminds me of the 1980 debate that tipped a close win for Reagan into a landslide. Thus, you can see why the left resents the media reporting this.

Scott Dworkin sobbed, “Wednesday morning as I was reviewing the press coverage of Kamala’s historic DC event, something else caught my attention that was too ridiculous to ignore. On the front of nearly every major news outlet, we found headlines viciously attacking President Biden for a statement he made about Trump’s hateful rhetoric.

“Once again, the corporate media is up to their old tricks with Biden, tripping over itself to condemn something he didn’t actually say. And what’s worse, they’re treating it like this is the election-changing October Surprise everyone has been waiting for.

“Politico said: ‘Republicans use Biden garbage comment to squeeze Democrats.’ NPR’s headline read: ‘Harris urged unity in her closing argument. Biden's garbage line undercut that.’ CNN decided to run with: ‘Harris distances herself from Biden’s garbage comment as Democrats are privately exasperated by the president.’ ’’

He didn’t link the stories because Lord help us if the readers got to see for themselves what the stories said.

Here is the Politico story. Here is the NPR story. (I had to fix his headline to what the outlet actually said). Here is the CNN story.

The column ended, “Over the next 6 days we will continue to fight back against Trump and do everything we can to help elect Kamala Harris. The day after the election, I’m launching our massive Press Watchdog Coalition, to ramp up our fight against corporate media’s pro-MAGA bias.

“And I want you to be a part of it, because together, we are an unstoppable force. Click below to join as a paid subscriber here.”

I get it. After the election, political blogs and newsletters see a downturn in readership. He wants to start a side gig. Good for him.

Trump supporters rolled their eyes and Trump had fun with it, riding shotgun in a trash truck to his rally in Green Bay. Christiana (Christy) tweeted, “Shouldn’t he have called us Recyclables not Garbage because we’ll keep coming out for Trump regardless.”

Trump showed up at the rally in his garbage collector garb. He said the clothes made him look thinner. The audience loved it.

Thus he forced the story into its third news cycle. The man knows his craft.

The Daily Beast said: “Ironically, Trump’s running mate JD Vance, who one day earlier said Americans shouldn’t get ‘offended at every little thing’ to dismiss the hateful comments at Trump’s rally, was among those to profess outrage.

“The White House, meanwhile, scrambled to try and reframe Biden’s remarks, offering up a transcript that added in an apostrophe and tried to run his “garbage” comment into his following point, even as video of Biden contradicted their smokescreen efforts.”

There is no more irony in this story than there is in Alanis Morrissette’s song Ironic. And that is the real irony.

We are not at all in an uproar. Nyah. We have been called worse. Nazi, for example. All weekend long we were Nazis, so actually this is a promotion. Sure beats being called MAGAts.

Lefty complaints about media bias began shortly after Obama substituted Kamala for Biden. I see this as a lack in confidence in her.

New York magazine, which has spent decades mocking Trump, said on August 13, “Conservatives are complaining about media bias, as is their wont, especially when Republicans are losing. They are correct that Kamala Harris has enjoyed fairly positive coverage to date. But their conviction that the media are employing a double standard is actually backward. It is Donald Trump who is being held to a lower standard than Harris.”

The magazine couldn’t find an actual example but said that a minor issue about Trump saying she used AI generation to make her crowd look bigger would have been a big story if it were the other way around.

But in complaining about an imaginary bias, New York blamed Trump.

It said, “The reason isn’t that reporters like Trump or want him to win. The reason is that they haven’t figured out a structural solution to the problem of a candidate whose misconduct, dishonesty, bigotry, and general pathological behavior lie so far beyond the norm. Trump is a yearslong out-of-sample event that blows up every instrument used to measure him. The media have tried, and failed, to capture his abnormality, but no workable solution has presented itself.”

So the magazine admitted the media is biased against Trump; the media just isn’t good at bias.

I would think that you would want a man that cunning behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

The reality is the bias is against Trump. Media Research Center reported, “TV Hits Trump With 85% Negative News vs. 78% Positive Press for Harris.”

And yet they are even in the polls. Which is why lefties whine about the mere 15% of the coverage that isn’t negative about Trump and the 22% of the coverage that isn’t positive about Kamala.

I sense that as a sign of her frailty as a candidate, while Trump rolls right along — in a garbage truck if he has to.

With a little help from Joe Biden.

By the way, the man who drove the garbage truck is hilarious.

Share

Share Don Surber

Leave a comment