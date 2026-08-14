On Wednesday, police in California arrested Heidi Beirich, formerly with the beleaguered Southern Poverty Law Center, on charges that she oversaw secret payments to informants inside of white supremacist groups—including payments to an informant who allegedly was her neo-Nazi boyfriend.

Are you ready for the amount of SPLC donor dollars he received?

(In Doctor Evil voice) One million dollars!

That tops the $650,000 in taxpayer money Fani Willis gave her lover boy, Nathan Wade, to prosecute bogus charges against President Trump.

Brave’s AI pointed out, Wade’s “prior prosecutorial experience was largely limited to handling misdemeanors and traffic citations in the late 1990s. This payment and their relationship sparked significant controversy, leading to allegations that Wade used funds from the contract to pay for vacations taken with Willis.”

That’s old news, this is the new.

National Review reported:

Prosecutors say Beirich, who has not worked at the SPLC for several years, was previously in charge of overseeing “payments of donors’ money” to people inside the hate groups.

But Beirich also allegedly had a romantic relationship with one informant who infiltrated a white supremacist group and stole documents for the SPLC, according to the indictment. The pair also shared a bank account, prosecutors say, which included $140,000 in funds from the SPLC’s payments.

The SPLC paid the informant more than $1 million in total.

Her arrest is part of a federal investigation of the SPLC’s use of informants to infiltrate hate groups. Well, certain hate groups. It depends on what hate SPLC decides to expose.

For example, if you believe in biology and say boys cannot grow up to become women, then the SPLC and puts you on its hate group map. In 2012, a pro-LGBT guy used SPLC hate map to target and attack the Family Research Center.

The first Trump administration began investigating SPLC in 2017. Biden’s auto pen crossed the investigation off. Trump revived it.

Via Grok:

In April, a federal grand jury in Alabama indicted the SPLC (as an organization) on charges including wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors allege the group ran a now-defunct paid-informant (“field sources” or “Fs”) program that secretly funneled roughly $3–4.1 million in donor funds (figures vary slightly across indictments) between roughly 2007/2014 and 2023 to individuals embedded in or affiliated with white supremacist and extremist groups.

Payments allegedly went through a network of bank accounts tied to fictitious entities (examples cited: Center Investigative Agency, Fox Photography, North West Technologies, Tech Writers Group, Rare Books Warehouse) to obscure the source and recipients.

Informants allegedly included people linked to groups such as the Ku Klux Klan/United Klans of America, neo-Nazi National Alliance, National Socialist Movement, Aryan Nations-linked groups, and others. One source (“F-9”) who infiltrated the National Alliance was allegedly paid more than $1 million to $1.2 million over years while continuing activities that supported the group. Another was reportedly involved in planning aspects of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Prosecutors claim some funds supported recruitment, literature, rally participation, and materials related to Klan activities.

The DOJ’s theory is that the SPLC defrauded donors by soliciting money under the premise of combating extremism while (in the government’s view) effectively funding or sustaining elements of it without disclosure, and by making false statements to banks about the accounts.

That’s a pretty good theory.

There are two sides to the story. Grok also said, “The SPLC has denied wrongdoing, described the informant program as a longstanding, necessary intelligence tool (used to gather information on violent extremists and share it with law enforcement, including the FBI in the past), and called the charges politically motivated under the Trump administration’s DOJ. The program has been discontinued. Beirich’s attorney has stated that she dedicated her career to fighting hate groups and that the prosecution aims to silence political opponents.”

So the SPLC sees the Department of Justice as an opponent. Al Capone probably saw the IRS and the Treasury Department as opponents as well.

After police arrested Beirich, Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters, “I believe she was part of the effort to open bank accounts in completely fictitious companies’ names and make payments to individuals for reasons that were not accurate as described.

“This is exactly what we said would happen in a case like this, which is that our investigators and the US attorneys and the agents working the case will keep on working it even after the initial indictment.”

Talking Points Memo tried valiantly to justify what laundering a million bucks in donations:

Under Trump II, the longstanding barrier between the DOJ and the White House has been demolished. Prosecutors have investigated and brought cases against high-profile political opponents of Trump’s and against protesters, frequently losing in court while dealing huge damage to defendants. The DOJ has also launched Joint Task Force Vanguard, TPM first reported, to pursue cases against political opponents under the guise of domestic terrorism. The group’s co-leader, Brian W. Lynch, marched on the Capitol on January 6, TPM exclusively reported.

There’s no indication that the SPLC case is a Vanguard prosecution. The Trump DOJ charged the SPLC in April with wire fraud, false statements, conspiracy to conceal money laundering, and more, alleging that the group, through its informant program, had worked to keep hate groups alive in order to justify further contributions to itself.

The rest of the media is playing it straight, albeit keeping the story low profile.

The courts will decide the case, but what fascinates me is once again a high-profile female is accused of buying love with other people’s money. I do look forward to her new book, Dreams of My Neo-Nazi Lover.

Are we sure F-9, her boy toy, isn’t Graham Platner? I hear ladies love a man who eats oysters.

Clinton had his bimbo eruptions. These women have himbo corruptions.

When the feminist movement began, we were assured that women would prove to be better than men but the first thing they did was legalize abortion. And now, some are behaving as poorly as some men do with power and access to other people’s money. I guess corruption is the only non-binary thing in the world.

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