Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jane Kinkel's avatar
Jane Kinkel
6h

Most of those "high profile females" are too fat and ugly to snag a man. That, combined with their harridan tendencies make them kryptonite for normal men.

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Alice Ball's avatar
Alice Ball
6h

🤣John Kerry! Don, the polls have been FIRE lately, keep it up!

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