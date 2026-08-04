Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

The old Democrats had crooks, hacks, and machine operators. The new Democrats have ideological oddballs, socialist theater kids, anti-American radicals, and candidates whose biographies read like opposition research written by drunk screenwriters. That is the real story. The party can blame Trump, tariffs, war, inflation, MAGA, Fox News, racism, sexism, algorithms, or democracy itself. But at some point, voters look at the actual nominee and make a simpler judgment: this person should not be in charge of anything. The Addams Family was funny because it was fiction. The Democratic ticket is asking for power.

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Jake's avatar
Jake
8h

Many of these socialist/communists have never had a real job. Bernie is a prime example. A rich socialist with numerous homes and he's never gotten a paycheck from a real job. A recent expose revealed that young democrats/socialists are overeducated and underemployed. If they are employed they make the same money as a high school graduate. A doctorate in Gender Studies just doesn't seem to cut it in the real world. They are pissed off at the world because they aren't higher up on the social ladder since they serve drinks or stock shelves at Walmart. Like John Wayne said "Life is hard. It's harder if you're stupid".

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