“First in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen. He was second to none in the humble and endearing scenes of private life; pious, just, humane, temperate and sincere; uniform, dignified and commanding, his example was as edifying to all around him, as were the effects of that example lasting.

“To his equals he was condescending; to his inferiors kind; and to the dear object of his affections exemplarily tender: Correct throughout, vice shuddered in his presence, and virtue always felt his fostering hand; the purity of his private character gave effulgence to his public virtues.”

— Henry “Light Horse” Lee.

In that first sentence, Lee summed up the the life of the man who transformed America from a collection of British colonies to independent states that formed what is now called the United States. I saw a meme on Twitter the other day. It showed Trump: Make America Great Again. Above him was Lincoln: Make America Great. Above him was Washington: Make America. Only the Lord stood above him with the simple word: Make. How true.

We talk about our Founding Fathers — some now dismiss them with the genderless label Founders — and it is true that Adams, Franklin, Jefferson, Caesar Rodney, Elbridge Gerry, and a hundred more men did the work. They were willing to sacrifice their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to build a new nation dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal and endowed by the Lord with certain inalienable rights. But these Englishmen would never have been able to become Americans without a great leader. The only choice was Washington, and boy did we luck out with him. He could have been king. He chose to be a servant.

His life began on February 11, 1731, under the Julian calendar. The British adopted the Gregorian calendar in 1752 and his birthdate was changed to February 22, 1732. Congress of course made the celebration of George Washington’s birthday the third Monday in February, which means his birthday will never be celebrated on either date. Way to go, Bozos.

But they kept the name George Washington’s Birthday and for good reason. A president’s day would deify the 45 men who became president (Cleveland’s two non-consecutive presidencies make Biden’s the 46th presidency). There is no way that any of them — not even Lincoln — is Washington’s peer because he not only defined the presidency but the nation itself.

On whatever date you choose, Washington was born the first of the six children of Augustine and Mary Ball Washington. His father had four older children from his first marriage to Jane Butler. Augustine Washington was quite successful in taming the wilderness and building his farms, but he died when George was 11. His brother, Lawrence Washington, at 25 took George under his wing and set him up to become a county surveyor, which was quite a lucrative position. Over the years, Washington led expeditions mapping western Virginia, receiving land as compensation for his work. That land included what we now know as the Surber Estate in Poca, West Virginia.

Lawrence contracted tuberculosis and died when George was 20. Later George inherited Mount Vernon from his brother’s widow. He ran his plantations and received a commission as a major in the colonial militia. He was called into service in the French and Indian War, serving as an aide to British General Edward Braddock. In the Battle of Monongahela, two-thirds of the British army became casualties, including a mortally wounded Braddock. Washington took command and led a successful retreat, despite dysentery and enemy fire.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a historian by trade, wrote, “Washington had four bullet holes in his jacket — bullets that missed him by inches. In that same battle, two of his horses were shot and killed out from under him, yet he emerged from the fray uninjured. Washington later wrote to his brother saying that it must have been divine providence that he survived. Then, about a decade after that war, a Native American leader independently repeated Washington’s remark, saying that he had his best marksmen fire at Washington but none were able to hit him. The Indian leader stated that Washington would one day be the leader of a great nation.”

Over the years Washington prospered, had setbacks and grew in prominence. John Adams nominated him to become commander-in-chief of the Continental Army in 1775, perhaps following Franklin’s advice that when you want something done, get a Virginian to do it. Whatever the motive, it was the best decision Adams ever made.

As Lee’s eulogy noted, Washington led by example and he expected his peers to do the same. He showed empathy for his foot soldiers. No matter what industry one is in, be Washington. He also gave opportunity to young men — Hamilton and Knox come to mind first — to succeed.

On the 250th anniversary of Washington’s birth, President Reagan visited Mount Vernon to pay tribute to the first president.

Reagan said, “Words alone cannot express how much we revere this giant for freedom. We are gathered on hallowed grounds to share a special moment in our history. We come filled with pride and gratitude, to honor George Washington, father of our country, knowing that because of what he did, we are free and we are Americans.

“Two hundred and fifty years after his birth, Washington’s star shines brighter than ever. Pursuit of liberty and justice under God is still the most inspiring, the most successful, the most revolutionary idea the world has ever known.”

Which explains why those in Washington wish to demote Washington to being just another president when in fact he stands above the rest. Reagan was quite correct. The pursuit of liberty and justice under God threatens them. Look what they have done to Donald Trump because he stands in the way of them and their schemes.

But this is about George Washington and not America as she lives today. Reagan talked of this great nation as being the shining city on the hill. Washington cleared the land.

He owned slaves? So what? He inherited them. It was a different time and slavery was accepted by civilized nations for thousands of years.

Richard Allen, a slave who won his freedom, founded the African Methodist Episcopal Church. In his eulogy, Allen said:

At this time it may not be improper to speak a little on the late mournful event — an event in which we participate in common with the feelings of a grateful people — an event which causes the land to mourn in a season of festivity. Our father and friend is taken from us — he whom the nations honored is seen of men no more. We, my friends, have particular cause to bemoan our loss. To us he has been the sympathizing friend and tender father. He has watched over us, and viewed our degraded and afflicted state with compassion and pity — his heart was not insensible to our sufferings. He whose wisdom the nations revered thought we had a right to liberty. Unbiased by the popular opinion of the state in which is the memorable Mount Vernon — he dared to do his duty, and wipe off the only stain with which man could ever reproach him. And it is now said by an authority on which I rely, that he who ventured his life in battles, whose head was covered in that day, and whose shield the Lord of hosts was, did not fight for that liberty which he desired to withhold from others — the bread of oppression was not sweet to his taste, and he let the oppressed go free — he undid every burden — he provided lands and comfortable accommodations for them when he kept this acceptable fast to the Lord — that those who had been slaves might rejoice in the day of their deliverance. If he who broke the yoke of British burdens from off the neck of the people of this land, and was hailed his country's deliverer, by what name shall we call him who secretly and almost unknown emancipated his bondmen and bondwomen — became to them a father, and gave them an inheritance! Deeds like these are not common. He did not let his right hand know what his left hand did — but He who sees in secret will openly reward such acts of beneficence.

Let the Lord deal with whatever sins and shortcomings Washington had. Let us instead appreciate and praise the man for the sacrifices he made to Make America.

