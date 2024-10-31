The October surprise this year isn’t the media calling Trump Hitler and his supporters Nazis — or some chick in her 50s claiming Trump touched her 30 years ago. Been there. Done that. No longer care to react to the bald-faced lies anymore because I know most Americans see through it like the Invisible Man.

The surprise isn’t even Trump riding shotgun in a garbage truck, although it was neat. CNN had to cut to it as breaking news.

This year’s October surprise is in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. Israel’s victories over terrorism should help re-elect The Donald by a margin too big to rig.

Victory? Reports show the terrorists are giving up as the IDF turns the tunnels of the rats into debris. Most of the damage is done by the missiles Hamas and Hezbollah stored beneath schools, hospitals and mosques.

While Hamas refuses to give up the people its soldiers kidnapped in the October 7 Massacre, terrorist leaders are giving up.

Amichai Chikli tweeted with video, “Hezbollah commanders surrendered to IDF forces in southern Lebanon; my advice to the remaining terrorists in Southern Lebanon is to leave the area.”

Israel’s official Twitter account tweeted with video, “Remember this monster? Mohammad Abu Itiwi murdered and kidnapped dozens of young Israelis at the Nova Music Festival.

“He was a member of Hamas and a UNRWA employee. He was recently eliminated by the IDF.”

As readers know, Israel is not playing around this time. Israelis no longer care if the world treats them like pariahs because that has been their history for nearly 6,000 years.

Reuters reported, “Israel passed a law on Monday banning the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA from operating in the country, legislation that could impact its work in war-torn Gaza.

“The lawmakers who drafted the law cited what they described as the involvement of some UNRWA staffers in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel and staffers having membership in Hamas and other armed groups.

“The legislation has alarmed the United Nations and some of Israel's Western allies who fear it would further worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel has been fighting Hamas militants for a year. The ban does not refer to operations in the Palestinian territories or elsewhere.”

I like how Reuters says some — as if it is OK for the UN to hire any terrorists. One is too many. This is an Israeli Foxtrot Yankee to the UN, a racketeer influenced corrupt organization that the USA should kick out of the country.

As I write this, Hezbollah is on its third or fourth leader as NYT reported, “Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, named Naim Qassem, its longtime deputy leader, as its new secretary general on Tuesday, replacing Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated in Israeli airstrikes south of Beirut last month.”

He drew the short straw. He is about as happy as Kamala’s campaign manager when the teleprompter crashes. He looks like he wants to answer that pager.

Al-Jazeera asked, “What do we know about Hezbollah’s new leader, Naim Qassem?”

The answer is he’s a dead man walking.

Iran, which finances all these terrorist groups thanks to Obama and his henchman Biden, made the mistake of trying to assassinate Bibi at his home.

The Times of Israel reported, “Israel’s widespread airstrikes in Iran on Saturday crippled Iran’s ability to produce long-range ballistic missiles in a blow that will be hard and time-consuming to recover from, and rendered crucial energy facilities vulnerable to future attacks by destroying air defense batteries protecting them, according to multiple reports citing Israeli, American and Iranian officials, as well as satellite images analyzed by experts.

“The strikes, which Israel’s Kan public broadcaster said reflected capabilities developed over two decades, indicated much greater freedom of operation for Israeli warplanes in striking Iran if the current conflict continues to escalate, as well as a setback in Tehran’s ability to continuously fire missiles at the Jewish state, which Jerusalem apparently hopes will serve as a deterrent against further attacks on the Jewish state.”

Israel’s success hurts Kamala because Democrats are waffling. Radical Muslims hate her party because it has not cracked down on Israel.

Jews and most Arabs are defecting because the Biden-Harris regime isn’t supporting Israel’s global war on terrorism. Much of Arabia threw in the towel on Israel after the Yom Kippur War in 1973. While things went better for the attackers than in the Six Day War in 1967, political leaders decided that Israel just wasn’t worth the time and effort to eliminate them.

Israel’s success helps Trump because he has threaded the needle and sewed up support among Arabs and Israelis.

His first state visit was to Saudi Arabia where he received a hero’s welcome. He brought his Jewish daughter and Jewish son-in-law with him and they, too, were celebrated.

The Saudis honored him with a sword dance.

He then boarded Air Force One, which became the first aircraft to fly directly from Saudi Arabia to Israel. This showed strength and reflected the unstated truce between the two nations.

In Jerusalem, he became the first president to pray at the Western Wall while in office. Later, he moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. Thomas Friedman of NYT warned this would upset the Arabs, which marked the 111th time he has been wrong about the Middle East.

Arabs were so upset that five Muslim countries went on to sign the Abraham Accords which recognized the existence of Israel.

Trump has earned the support of Jews and Muslims alike.

The media called his rally in Manhattan a Nazi rally. Small wonder Friedman won all those Pulitzers.

Voters ain’t buying it. Maybe Democrats should find a dozen lying women to claim Trump touched them — or better yet, present a peace policy that doesn’t require Israel to surrender.

