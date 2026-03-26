On June 16, 2015, Donald John Trump announced he would be our next president. He said what no one else would:

When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting. And it only makes common sense. It only makes common sense.

The reaction was as one would expect—the clutching of pearls and the signaling of virtue.

Univision ended its relationship with Trump, calling the remarks insulting. It refused to air the Miss USA pageant. NBCUniversal followed, terminating business ties to Miss Universe and The Apprentice.

The Washington Post gave Trump four Pinocchios in its fact-check, arguing immigrants (including illegal aliens) generally have lower crime rates than native-born Americans.

It also claimed there was no evidence that Mexico was sending criminals or rapists.

Jon Stewart called Trump’s candidacy a “gift from heaven” for satire.

America Ferrera, star of Ugly Betty, said of Hispanics, “You may not reduce us to drug dealers and rapists. . . We will silence you at the polls.”

Nearly 10 years later, the proof is irrefutable. Trump was right. First, a little background is needed.

Last September, President Trump sent personnel from 31 federal agencies (including ATF, DEA, FBI and ICE) protected by 1,500 National Guard members to Memphis, Tennessee.

Six months later, the facts are in: 7,400 arrests; 1,200 firearms seized and violent crime dropped.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young, a Democrat, has yet to thank Trump for the 40% drop in violent crime in his city.

In 2024, Memphis ranked No. 1 among large cities and No. 2 among the top 30 cities in homicides with 40.6 per 100,000 people. Memphis also led the nation in overall violent crime rate in 2024.

In 2025, homicides dropped 26%.

On Monday, Trump held a task force roundtable in Memphis. Top aide Stephen Miller told the group that in Trump’s second presidency, we have seen nationally:

𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆.

𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝘃𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆.

𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗿𝘂𝗴 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆.

𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘆𝗹 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆.

𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆.

𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗱, 𝗼𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆.



Now then there are many factors involved but the biggest factor is spelled I-C-E.

Matt Van Swol tweeted, “So basically, ICE deploys somewhere:

TSA lines plummet

Traffic vanishes

ERs clear out

Construction sites are ghost towns

Class sizes shrink

America has been living a lie. Mexico did not send us its best. It sent its worst. They weren’t here to pick our fruits and vegetables. Many machines have replaced crop pickers.

They came here to break the law by taking money under the table and remitting it to relatives in Mexico (3/4ths of illegals are Mexican). They cheat welfare and game federal social spending. (Just why are we funding any daycares?) They peddle drugs. They rape and murder.

Mexico is run by narco cartels and socialists. The former provides the muscle and the money. The latter provides the judges and the cover of law.

Anti-Trump (i.e. anti-American) politicians scream what about the economy? What about it? Dumping illegals makes housing affordable.

(Looking at those numbers through the eyes of someone who last rented in the 1970s is an eye-opener.)

Look for car insurance premiums to fall in California.

Trump supporters say Democrats let the illegals in for the votes.

How naive.

The Somali scandal in Minnesota and California reveal illegal aliens are stripping billions from the bloated federal budget—money that goes home to Somalia to support the war. Just which war, I cannot say, but there is always a war in Somalia.

Illegals fund schools because the U.S. Department of Education goes by enrollment—not attendance or citizenship.

Illegals fund hospitals that use emergency rooms to dodge federal bans on funding health care for illegals.

Illegals fund states by inflating their population figures, which means the blue states get more federal aid than they are entitled to.

Trump was right.

It took a decade to prove him right. How many lives and how much money did that lost decade cost us?

FINALLY, I don’t want readers to believe I punked out on Operation Epic Fury.

Eric Daughtery provides our Day 26 update:

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper just confirmed that B-52 bombers are unloading up to 70,000 pounds of munitions in every mission on Iran. The U.S. has struck over 10,000 Iranian targets, and 92% of Iran’s largest navy vessels are destroyed. Two-thirds of Iran’s missile, drone, and naval production facilities and shipyards are destroyed or damaged. Cooper: “And we’re not done yet. We are on a path to completely eliminate Iran’s wider military manufacturing apparatus, which is why my operational assessment continues to be Iran’s combat capability is declining as U.S. combat capability continues to increase.” “U.S. forces maintain air superiority over Iran’s skies, having now flown over 10,000 combat flights.” “I just could not be prouder of our troops, and I know the American people share that same pride. Thanks so much. Godspeed.”

Amen.

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