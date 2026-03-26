Don Surber

Don Surber

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GaryC9's avatar
GaryC9
2h

When Trump meets with Xi he should take the spy balloon that FJB let overfly the U.S., a list of the dead caused by Covid and a load of laundry.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
2h

According to a democrat no human is illegal except a Trump voter. They and their sock puppets in the press cannot be hated enough for hiding the truth of what and who is really destroying this country, and it’s not MAGA!

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