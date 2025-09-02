Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cookie McCall's avatar
Cookie McCall
15h

I'm sick & tired of these activist judges and people who absolutely know they've done wrong and don't have the guts to admit the error of their ways. I can't believe that one of these self- entitled judges thinks that CPS will be a better keeper of these children who were on their way home to Guatemala to be reunited with their actual families. Talk about completely out of control!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Jack's avatar
Jack
15h

The reoccurring theme is petty thievery. The left scrapes the bottom of the barrel to appoint compliant operatives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
118 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture