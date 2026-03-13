Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump updated America on Operation Epic Fury in Iran. No. 47 said, “Their army is gone. Their navy is gone. Their communications are gone. Their leaders are gone. Two sets of their leaders are gone—they’re down to their third set. Their Air Force is wiped out entirely.”

Well, trust but verify, so I asked Grok about the situation beginning with the air force: “Air superiority achieved—U.S. and Israeli forces operate with near-impunity over Iran, having suppressed higher-end air defenses (no longer major factors per U.S. generals). Iran’s air force has played little role in the fighting, contributing minimally compared to its missile/drone barrages.”

Grok also said, “While not every single plane has been confirmed destroyed (wars involve fog and exaggeration), the Iran’s Air Force is combat-ineffective, with U.S./Israeli dominance ensuring it poses no meaningful threat. Claims of total destruction come from high-level U.S. sources, but the practical outcome is the same—Iran has effectively lost its air force capability in this war. The conflict remains active, with strikes continuing.”

Is Iran’s navy destroyed?

Grok: “Yes, Iran’s navy has been effectively destroyed and rendered combat-ineffective by U.S. (and allied) strikes in Operation Epic Fury, though not every single vessel has been sunk—much like the air force’s rapid neutralization.”

Is Iran’s army destroyed?

Grok: “No, Iran’s army (regular Artesh ground forces and the IRGC’s ground elements) has not been completely destroyed, but it has been significantly degraded and largely neutralized as an effective fighting force in the current conflict.”

Is Iran’s secret police destroyed?

Grok: “No, Iran’s secret police (primarily the Ministry of Intelligence and Security, or MOIS/VEVAK, along with IRGC Intelligence Organization elements) has not been completely destroyed, but it has been significantly degraded through targeted strikes on facilities, leadership losses, and broader regime chaos.”

Today is Day 14 of the 60 days President Trump has under the War Powers Act to carry out this mission.

The speed of this wipeout of the enemy military capability rivals that of the Iraq War in 2003, the Persian Gulf War in 1991 and Israel’s Six-Day War in 1967.

The big difference is the American military and the Israel Defense Forces did this without sending in their armies.

Bless their hearts, Democrats are trying to throw shade on the initial success of the operation.

On Day 3, Sidney Blumenthal, former senior adviser to President Bill Clinton, wrote in The Guardian, “Trump has cornered himself with his war in Iran.”

He wasted no time as he used the word quagmire in his opening paragraph.

Then Blumenthal said, “He offered as his imperative Iranian ‘imminent threats,’ which the Pentagon briefed congressional staffers after Operation Epic Fury began was simply without basis in fact. There was no intelligence suggesting an ‘imminent threat.’ Where’s the WMD?”

How does some political hack who left the White House 25 years ago know what proof there is?

The operation has disrupted oil shipments worldwide and stock markets are more nervous than a long-tailed cat in a roomful of rocking chairs to use grandma’s favorite expression. No one like to pay $3.49 a gallon for gasoline—except Californians who are paying $5.49. Vote stupid, win stupid prizes.

Democrats are playing up the economy and inflation, as one might expect. The war now is costing a billion or so a day. Keeping Iran from turning its uranium into dirty bombs is worth it.

The American press for the most part is being cautious and keeping its TDS under control. The View is the exception of course with Whoopi Goldberg dismissing it as a “purposeful distraction” from the Jeffrey Epstein files. If so, the Clintons should thank President Trump.

Sunny Hostin called the strikes on Iran’s military illegal and unconstitutional. I avoid arguing with numbskulls.

But there are talking heads on cable news who get it.

On CNN, Brianna Lyman said:

Actually there was a report in The New York Times and they interviewed an engineer from Tehran, and what he said was interesting. He said that a lot of people in Tehran, in Iran actually don’t necessarily want the bombs to stop dropping because if the bombs stop dropping it means that the Iranian regime currently in place is still in place. And for them they said we are thought of as human shields for the Iranian regime so we want this regime gone. Of course, bombings are horrible especially when they accidentally kill young girls. That is absolutely tragic and awful. But I do think the Iranian people see this as a risk calculation.

The Iranian government said the dead include 1,200 civilians.

Considering the Islamic regime killed up to 40,000 protesters in the first two months of the year, the pace of the death toll of civilians fell as Iran’s bully police are on the run now, as they fear American bombs landing on them.

A Fox reporter said:

When we ask people why are they leaving everything behind? Why are they fleeing their country? Why not perhaps stay and protest against this regime? One man said: I’m not sure if you can protest against this regime. They have a religious view. So anybody who protests against them is God’s enemy. They say protesters are heretics and you can kill them.

Finally, Victor Davis Hanson told Laura Ingraham:

There’s three possible outcomes in our view, and they’re all better than the pre-war one. The first is that we did so much damage to the military, and discredit, there’s a popular revolt.“I’m not sure that’s going to happen but it could. The second is the Venezuela situation where somebody emerges that we’re not really in favor of, but they’re going to put a lid on the theocracy and work with the West. And the third is you’re just going to do so much damage to the command and control and the military infrastructure that you just let them stew in their own juice and then you say to the Iranian people, these people did this to you. And we’re here to help some time but go to it.” And whatever happens will be better than having them close to a nuclear weapon and with all the assets they had. So, we’re in a good position, Laura.

This gunboat diplomacy, but it also is a classic President Trump negotiation. He asks for the first but will settle for the second and will accept the third if necessary.

Regime change will come from within the Iranian people. America can make the Islamic Republic impotent to the world but only the people of Iran can make the regime change they need.

Get more from Don Surber in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Share

Leave a comment