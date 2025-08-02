ITEM 1: Trump told Britain’s Starmer, “We will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They’re killing us. They’re killing the beauty of our scenery. It’s driving the whales loco.”

How loco are the whales? They are registering as Democrats.

ITEM 2: Marc Nixon tweeted that Ontario PM “Doug Ford says the PM and premiers have come to consensus at cottage country. Then he says Japan and EU got a trade deal. If we don’t get one, we hammer the U.S. with counter tariffs dollar for dollar. More taxes for Canadians what a great strategy.”

Here’s a better idea: apply for statehood.

ITEM 3: Paul A. Szypula tweeted, “Boston has a horrendous problem with illegals and homelessness so Mayor Wu has now been forced to implement trash cans that are harder to break into.”

Add garbage to the list of things Democrats lock up instead of criminals.

ITEM 4: GB News tweeted, “King Charles praised for hosting Ramadan meal and LGBTQ+ lecture at Windsor Castle.”

After dinner, the Muslims invited the gays to join them on the castle’s roof for a little discussion about sky diving.

ITEM 5: George Washington went on MSNBC to beg for money because Elon Musk is suing the anti-conservative Media Matters into oblivion.

Never get in a legal battle with Elon Musk. He has the money to hire better lawyers and if necessary, judges.

ITEM 6: Just the News reported, “New York could become first state to ban natural gas hook-ups.”

How dare the state tell us who we can hook up with!

ITEM 7: The story said, “New York has moved a step closer to becoming the first state in the nation to ban natural gas connections in new homes and buildings, after a federal judge on Wednesday rejected a challenge to the controversial law.”

Remember when Cheeseburger Chuck Schumer told us, “Nobody is taking away your gas stove”?

Democrats admit to being a bunch of nobodies.

ITEM 8: Cheeseburger Chuck this week said, “If you don’t think Republicans want to revert back to Jim Crow, look what they did with the SAVE Act, which went back to Jim Crow for the whole nation.”

Democrats passed the Jim Crow laws because Republicans did not run Southern state legislatures until the 21st century.

ITEM 9: PJ Media reported, “The Deep State’s Secret Is Out: Kash Patel Found Thousands of Trump-Russia Docs.”

Fire the incompetents. They had four years to destroy all the evidence. If you cannot cover up your own crimes, how are you going to uncover the crimes of others?

ITEM 10: Pop Crave tweeted, “Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau spotted at dinner together in Canada, TMZ reports.”

It was not a meeting of the minds. It was a meeting of three big boobs.

ITEM 11: AP gushed, “Harris opens up about her historic presidential run after Biden’s exit in new memoir, 107 Days.”

I’m not saying it is a word salad but it was printed on lettuce, not paper.

ITEM 12: Next up is Biden’s memoir, Did I Do That?

I don’t know which Biden wrote it—Jill or Hunter—but I know who didn’t.

ITEM 13: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass tweeted, “Another win for Los Angeles tonight: 1,000 more troops are retreating. We will continue this pressure until ALL troops are out of L.A.”

Send them Yankees home.

ITEM 14: Newsmax reported, “Trump Brings Tariff Levels to 17.3%, Highest Since Pre-WWII.”

Cool. That will bring in a half-trillion a year toward balancing the budget.

ITEM 15: Senator Josh Hawley “introduced the American Worker Rebate Act, legislation that would send rebate checks to working Americans following the historic revenue accrued through President Trump’s tariff policy.”

Pay down the debt.

ITEM 16: The Hill reported, “Trump goes off on Josh Hawley over insider trading bill.”

The law already bans insider trading. Why give Congress its own special law? Treat Congress like everyone else.

ITEM 17: UPI reported, “Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday evening announced that a misconduct complaint has been filed against District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg ‘for making improper public comments’ about President Donald Trump, amid his administration’s targeting of the U.S. judicial system.”

Trump would be better off facing Judge Doom.

ITEM 18: ProPublica reported, “He Was Asked About His Tattoos and a TikTok Video in Court. Five Days Later, He Was in a Salvadoran Prison.”

I asked my tattoo how the gentleman got to El Salvador. Tattoo said, “De plane! De plane!”

ITEM 19: Campus Reform reported, “Harvard announces partnership with Israeli universities following anti-Semitism agreement.”

Paying $500 million taught Harvard a lesson.

ITEM 20: Breitbart reported, “Illegal Immigrant Working as Police Officer in Maine Arrested After Attempting to Buy Firearm.”

Chief Wiggum could not be reached for comment.

ITEM 21: The New York Post reported, “Senate confirms Trump lawyer Emil Bove for federal appeals court judge spot—pushing past whistleblower claims.”

The vote was 50-49. I grow suspicious of Trump appointees who get more than 50 confirmation votes.

ITEM 22: Rob Crilly of the Telegraph wrote, “My five days with Donald Trump: Six flights, six events turned into press conferences, 162 minutes of questions, 54 holes, too many bagpipes and 13 knackered journalists.”

Trump is hard to keep up with but then, he’s 79 and Crilly is just a wee lad of 51.

ITEM 23: DOD announced Fort Hood is back, now honoring Colonel Robert Hood who received the nation’s second-highest medal for his service in the Great War (World War I). FJB renamed the base to honor the first Hispanic three-star general.

That made sense. We named the capital Washington because he was the first white general, right?

ITEM 24: The Wall Street Journal tweeted, “A racy, widely panned jeans campaign for American Eagle Outfitters starring actress Sydney Sweeney is bringing into question whether the retailer accidentally strayed from its typically female-friendly marketing or deliberately tried to shift focus.”

Widely panned jeans? They looked rather skinny to me.

ITEM 25: Reporter to Trump: “Why didn’t you invoke this law in your first term for tariffs? You could have been taking in billions.”

And just like that, tariffs are good.

ITEM 26: Pocahontas sits down and falls.

More proof she’s not Chair-okee.

ITEM 27: Flopping Aces tweeted:

Elizabeth Warren in 2024: “Cut interest rates now!”

Warren in 2025: “Trump must stop asking for rate cuts.”

More proof she’s a paleface. She speaks with a forked tongue.

ITEM 28: The New York Times tweeted, “The White House is getting an enormous $200 million ballroom, a major renovation of the East Wing, to be paid for by President Trump and other donors.”

Enormous ballroom? Not touching that with a 10-foot pole. There are ladies present.

ITEM 29: The Daily Beast published a piece trying to tie Melania to Epstein. Bad move. DB retracted it, burned the URL and posted this: “Editor’s Note. After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article. After reviewing the matter, the Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding.”

Melania 2, the Daily Mail and the Daily Beast 0.

ITEM 30: MSN reported, “A Louisiana woman who purchased a Lamborghini while fraudulently obtaining Medicaid benefits is facing a fraud charge, authorities said this week.

“Candace Taylor, 35, of Slidell, dubbed the Medicaid millionaire by the office of Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, was arrested Monday. The state Bureau of Investigation began looking into Taylor after receiving a complaint from the Louisiana Health Department saying she underreported her income to qualify for Medicaid benefits.”

I’d call her a welfare queen but that would be racist.

ITEM 31: Politico reported, “Slovenia becomes first EU country to ban all weapons trade with Israel.”

The story did not say if this applies to Hamas as well.

ITEM 32: France, Britain and Canada announced they plan to recognize the state of Palestine.

They also plan to recognize Atlantis, Freedonia and Lower Slobbovia.

ITEM 33: CBS bemoaned, “The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds NPR and PBS, says it will close down after federal cuts.”

We should keep the corporation and dump NPR and PBS.

