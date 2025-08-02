Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Perch's avatar
Jim Perch
20m

Item 15. I’m from Missouri and Hawley was elected because he was supposedly a conservative. He has contracted Washington Swamp Disease. I responded to him on X: You’re a conservative. Act like one!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Vince Gallo's avatar
Vince Gallo
32m

Item 5. Only Brock’s hairdresser knows for sure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture