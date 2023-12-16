ITEM 1: Citizen Watch Report reported, “Potential Child Trafficking Site on Etsy Taken Down, Pizza Delivery for $9,000.”

AP claims, without evidence, this is not true.

I don’t know who to believe, but I do know the real reason the government won’t release the Epstein Island flight list is the government is blackmailing everyone on the list.

ITEM 2: Fox reported, “The Washington Wizards, Capitals plan to depart DC as crime crisis intensifies; Youngkin celebrates move.”

Changing the basketball team’s name from the Bullets to the Wizards to end violence worked about as well as putting up Gun Free Zone signs.

ITEM 3: Zero Hedge reported, “IBM has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint after James O’Keefe posted video leaked by an insider of CEO and Chairman Arvind Krishna outlining racist business practices.

“‘On December 11, 2023, a tape of IBM Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman Arvind Krishna was released on X.4 In the video, Krishna promises to fire, demote, or deny bonuses to corporate executives who either fail to meet the corporation’s racial and national origin hiring quotas or who hire too many Asian individuals,’ reads a letter from America First Legal Foundation.”

Um, Krishna was born in India.

ITEM 4: Hunter went to Capitol Hill to tell Congress to shove its subpoena where the sun don’t shine.

No arrest.

You now know where that subpoena is. It will take a laxative to dislodge it.

ITEM 5: The Telegraph reported, “Panama Canal backlog risks chardonnay shortage.”

Hillary hardest hit.

ITEM 6: In milk-spurting-through-your-nose news, the Times of Israel reported, “A Turkish lawmaker collapsed in parliament Tuesday, suffering a heart attack at the end of a livestreamed parliamentary speech in which he slammed Israel and said it wouldn’t be able to ‘escape the wrath of Allah.’”

He died two days later.

ITEM 7: The Jerusalem Post reported, “Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan held a sign showing the phone number of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s Hamas office at a UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday.”

He said if the UN wants a ceasefire, call Hamas.

Why? They will just break it again like 15 previous ones.

ITEM 8: France 24 reported, “Gaza health ministry says out of children’s vaccines.”

If it spent money on vaccines instead of digging tunnels, it would have plenty of vaccines.

ITEM 9: Glamour reported, “Amal Clooney, Melinda French Gates and Michelle Obama On Their Fight to End Child Marriage: Exclusive.”

Bored housewives go slumming and lecture the locals.

ITEM 10: USA Today reported, “Doritos releases nacho cheese-flavored liquor that tastes just like the chip.”

It is about time. This is America. We drink our junk food, unlike all those masticating EU countries with their fancy silverware and napkins. They show off their teeth (maybe not in England) as they chomp. The snobs look down on us until they get in a war and then they say save us. We put our bottle back on the shelf and save them, Every. Darned. Time.

Cows chew. We are not a nation of cows. In America, real men open the bottle and down the contents. Doritos in a bottle is what America is all about.

ITEM 11: Gateway Pundit reported, “Kevin McCarthy Delivers His Final Speech on House Floor: Lauds Democrats as True Reflection of America, Criticizes GOP as Restrictive Country Clubs.”

. . . and the RINO he rode in on.

ITEM 12: Breitbart reported, “Poll: About 20% of Democrats Want Donald Trump Executed, Exiled, Jailed for Life.”

Only 20%?

I thought a higher percentage of Democrats are crazy.

ITEM 13: The New York Post reported, “Harvard University covered up a high-level investigation into whether its controversial president was a plagiarist — and used an expensive law firm to threaten The Post over our own probe.”

She’s an excellent plagiarist as her doctoral dissertation won Harvard’s Toppan Prize for dissertations. If you are going to steal, steal a Bentley and not a Hyundai.

ITEM 14: Newsweek reported, “The Washington, D.C., judge overseeing Donald Trump's federal election subversion case agreed to temporarily pause proceedings, pending the outcome of Trump's presidential immunity appeal.”

Election subversion? What happened to election denial? The media keeps ratcheting up the language but the facts keep saying witch hunt.

ITEM 15: Politico reported, “Civil rights lawyer quits X after Alex Jones’ return to platform.”

Free speech isn’t a civil right?

ITEM 16: The Daily Mail reported, “The Democratic mayor of Boston has sparked outrage after inviting city councilors to a holiday party intended only for ‘electeds of color.’

“Michelle Wu’s invitation for the December 13 ‘Electeds of Color Holiday Party’ appeared to have been sent out to all councilors in error by her aide, Denise DosSantos.

“DosSantos followed up the email 15 minutes later apologizing for the invite, clarifying that it was only meant for the city's six councilors of color. The seven white council members were not welcome.”

It’s a meeting of the Wu Klux Klan.

At a St. Patrick’s Day breakfast, Wu said, “I'm getting used to dealing with problems that are expensive, disruptive and white.”

That’s an odd way to describe your husband.

ITEM 17: The invitation asked the electeds of color to RSVP any dietary restrictions. If I ever receive such an invitation, I will tell them yes, I am a cannibal.

Laugh now, but in 10 years it will be a right. LGBTC.

ITEM 18: Breitbart reported, “Beverly Hills Police Nab Suspect in Bloody Anti-Semitic Attack.”

Axel Foley taught them well.

ITEM 19: Fox reported, “Woke college’s ‘professor of peace’ ousted over alleged war crimes, antisemitism and sexual misconduct.”

Hey, Harvard, have I got a teacher for you . . .

ITEM 20: Ace of Spades reported, “PornHub Executive: We Deliberately Seed Our Straight Porn Section With Gay and Trans Porn to See if We Can ‘Convert’ Straight Men (and Expose Children To Alternative Sexual Possibilities).”

Gee, people who peddle porn are untrustworthy.

ITEM 21: WHO-TV reported, “Satanic Temple Iowa’s holiday display at State Capitol destroyed.”

Everybody sing: “Satan got run over by a redneck . . .”

ITEM 22: The New York Post reported, “Ousted NY Times editor James Bennet rips paper’s ‘bias,’ claims he was asked to add ‘trigger warnings’ to op-eds by conservatives.”

He ran an editorial that libeled Sarah Palin, which cost NYT thousands in legal fees to defend. That did not cost him his job. He ran a column by a sitting U.S. senator. That did him in.

ITEM 23: The Daily Wire reported, “Virginia Supreme Court Backs Teacher Fired For Not Using Student’s Preferred Pronouns.”

The decision to let the case move forward has a lot of legal argle bargle about sincerely held religious beliefs but apparently no one said the obvious: The student is a girl, not a boy. You don’t have to go to church on Sunday to tell the truth and you certainly don’t have to prove to the state the sincerity of your religious beliefs to say it.

ITEM 24: NBC reported, “New York Republicans have selected Nassau County legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip as their nominee in the special election to replace ousted GOP Rep. George Santos, setting the stage for a competitive race in February.

“County party leaders selected Pilip, an Ethiopian immigrant who served as a paratrooper in the Israel Defense Forces, one week after Democratic leaders selected former Rep. Tom Suozzi as their nominee for the special election on Feb. 13.”

If she wins, I want her to parachute into the Capitol.

ITEM 25: CNBC reported, “European Union leaders agree to open membership talks with Ukraine.”

Its chairman tweeted, “The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

“EUCO granted candidate status to Georgia. And the EU will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached and has invited the commission to report by March with a view to taking such a decision.”

Georgia? It is expanding farther than the Big Ten.

ITEM 26: In an editorial, the Washington Post demanded, “Where is Alexei Navalny, and why has he disappeared?”

He is a Russian dissident.

I am more curious as to the whereabouts of the Americans that Palestinian terrorists kidnapped and are holding hostage. The American media ignores them as does the Biden administration. Maybe if they all played women’s basketball, our government and its media minions would care.

ITEM 27: Business Insider reported, “It's starting to look like China regrets its private-enterprise crackdown.”

When will our federal government show its regrets?

ITEM 28: Matt Drudge continues his foolish ways.

The economy is doing so great that homelessness has reached a record high. Using that argument, the Great Depression was far better than the Roaring ’20s.

ITEM 29: The Jerusalem Post reported, “Israel is losing international support due to its ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza, US President Joe Biden said, issuing his most scathing critique of Israel since the start of the war and calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to switch out his coalition partners.”

Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria would like to have a word with Biden.

ITEM 30: New York Times asked, “What's Driving Former Progressives to the Right?”

Answer: A Prius.

ITEM 31: BBC reported, “Hungary blocks €50 billion of EU funding for Ukraine.”

We need Hungary in the Senate.

ITEM 32: AP reported, “The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for felony child neglect by a judge who chastised her for abdicating her responsibilities as a parent.

“The sentence given to Deja Taylor by Circuit Court Judge Christopher Papile was much harsher than the maximum six-month sentence prosecutors agreed to recommend as part of a plea deal and also surpassed the high end of advisory state sentencing guidelines.”

6 months?

The same government that wants to take your guns wants a mother to get only 6 months in jail after her kid took her gun and nearly killed a teacher.

Good for Judge Papile for not buying the garbage the prosecutor and defense attorneys offered.

The boy’s father is no prize either.

ITEM 33: Mike Sacks tweeted, “2nd Circuit, sitting en banc, finds that non-transgender female high school athletes have standing to sue Connecticut for Title IX sex discrimination over the state's inclusion of transgender female athletes in track and field competitions.”

Non-transgender?

Try real girls.

Language aside, this is a win for sanity.

ITEM 34: Best thing you will see all day (unless your Mom gets out of prison today).

Enjoy.

FINALLY, Sunday marks the 120th anniversary of the first flight of the Wright Brothers. Their success taught two lessons. The first involves the government.

The Wright Brothers federal memorial noted, “Since 1899, Wilbur and Orville Wright had been scientifically experimenting with the concepts of flight. They labored in relative obscurity, while the experiments of Samuel Langley of the Smithsonian were followed in the press and underwritten by the War Department. Yet Langley, as others before him, had failed to achieve powered flight. They relied on brute power to keep their theoretically stable machines aloft, sending along a hapless passenger and hoping for the best. It was the Wrights’ genius and vision to see that humans would have to fly their machines, that the problems of flight could not be solved from the ground.”

So much for government science. Money and publicity cannot buy success and often mask failure.

The other lesson is that they flipped a coin to see who would fly first.

Does anyone recall who won the toss? We remember it as the Wright Brothers flying, not the individual who went first. They were a team and teamwork made flight possible.

Leave a comment

Share

Refer a friend