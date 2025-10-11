ITEM 1: Reuters reported, “French government collapses in 14 hours.”

At least no guillotines or surrenders to the Germans were involved this time.

ITEM 2: Brianna Wu tweeted, “Notice every single Democrat that’s been screaming about a ceasefire that doesn’t congratulate our president for accomplishing one.

“Because it was never about moral opposition to violence, but rather a sick fantasy of annihilating the only Jewish state.”

I disagree. They were too busy ignoring the calls by Jay Jones to kill children in front of their others—which Hamas did.

ITEM 3: PBS reported, “Gazans and Israelis celebrate ceasefire deal with hopes for lasting peace.”

Reuters reported, “Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire.”

The Financial Times reported, “Gazans stream back home after start of Israel-Hamas truce.”

Gazans. And just like that the Palestinians were gone.

ITEM 4: The Washington Post reported, “A quarter of FBI agents are assigned to immigration enforcement, per FBI data.”

Oh no. Who will be left to spy on Republican senators?

ITEM 5: ABC tweeted, “Emergency Medicaid for undocumented immigrants made up only 0.4% of total Medicaid spending in 2022, a new study finds.”

If the amount of money is so small, why are Democrats shutting down the government to keep it?

ITEM 6: The Daily Caller tweeted, “22-year-old Democrat activist and social media influencer Olivia Julianna asked her followers today if she should run for Congress.”

Minimum age to hold a seat in the House is 25. Maximum weight is 500 pounds.

ITEM 7: Chicago Mayor “Let’s Go” Brandon Johnson signed an order creating ICE-Free Zones.

Winter doesn’t read. BJ’s plan will work just like Chicago’s Gun Free Zones do.

ITEM 8: Monday is Columbus Day.

When Christians finally reconquered Spain from the Muslims in 1492, God rewarded them by revealing the New World. I’d say prove me wrong but the last guy who said that got shot.

ITEM 9: The Washington Post reported, “Bob Ross artwork to be sold to help public television after funding cut.”

If only his dad were once president, they’d raise so much more money.

ITEM 10: Axios reported, “Scoop: White House memo says furloughed federal workers aren’t entitled to back pay.”

It is not back pay because pay is what you get when you are working. They aren’t working.

ITEM 11: The Times of Israel reported, “Thunberg shares image of emaciated Israeli hostage in post protesting treatment of Palestinian prisoners.”

She complained of having her childhood stolen but she still acts like a child at 22.

ITEM 12: The New York Times reported, “How Trump Is Using the Justice Department to Target His Enemies.”

Spoiler alert: Not as well as Obama or Biden did.

ITEM 13: CBS reported, “Endangered ferrets in more jeopardy as government shutdown drags on, wildlife expert warns.”

Don’t worry. Trump wants to put the tallest ferret in America in a safe place where he is guarded 24/7 and given 3 square meals a day. He’ll even get a nice orange jumpsuit to wear.

ITEM 14: AF Post reported, “Trump goes on a rant against the insanity of transitioning children in front of Canada’s PM, Mark Carney.

“Carney has a transsexual child.”

Diplomacy, Trump style.

ITEM 15:

Hail Columbus!

ITEM 16: The Washington Post reported, “ John Thune’s shutdown strategy: Wait for the Democrats to fold.”

Great insights like that are what Post readers have come to expect because their readers are not a very bright group. Otherwise, they’d be reading me.

ITEM 17: Reuters reported, “Suspect charged with igniting deadly Los Angeles Palisades Fire.”

The climate changelings were right. It was a manmade fire. Take his carbon emissions down to zero.

ITEM 18: National Review reported, “It’s Banned Books Week, the celebration of blue-haired librarians cosplaying as champions of the First Amendment against evil conservatives who dare question the appropriateness of sexually explicit, pro-trans literature for five-year-olds.

“To summarize some of the silliness ably highlighted by NR’s Vahaken Mouradian on the subject: No Banned Book in America is actually banned; we still have an operative First Amendment, and every book on the American Library Association’s list of the top ten Challenged Books of 2024 is readily available on Amazon or at thousands of libraries and bookstores throughout the country.”

What we really need is a Silenced Speakers Month. The list starts with Charlie Kirk.

ITEM 19: In the wake of the assassination of Charlie, PBS cited the Oklahoma City bombing 30 years ago as proof that conservatives are more violent than liberals.

(In Andy Rooney voice) Ever notice that the same people who say we should not blame Muslims for 9/11 are the ones who blame conservatives for Oklahoma City? I wonder why that is.

ITEM 20: Rasmussen Reports tweeted, “Voter Remorse: 45% Say It Would Be Better If Kamala Harris Had Won.”

She got 48% of the vote. She is down to 45%. In 10 years, only family members will remember voting for her.

ITEM 21: CNN reported, “Letitia James, the New York attorney general who defeated Trump in court, indicted by Justice Department.”

AP reported, “New York Attorney General Letitia James was charged Thursday as part of a mortgage fraud investigation aggressively pushed by the Trump administration, becoming the latest foe of the president to be prosecuted by his Justice Department.”

Politico reported, “New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Trump foe, is indicted by Trump’s DOJ.”

Correction: Grand jury indicted New York’s attorney general for claiming she lived in Virginia to get a cheap mortgage.

ITEM 22: Politico reported, “IRS furloughs nearly half its workforce, shuttering most operations.”

I predict my smile will end sometime Tuesday.

ITEM 23: The Hollywood Reporter said the staff at the LA Times voted to authorize a strike.

Their demands are to lose all their remaining subscribers and advertisers and go out of business.

ITEM 24: The Daily Mail reported, “Giorgia Meloni proposes burka ban with fines of £2,600 to stop ‘Islamic separatism.’”

What is the sense of living in Italy if you cannot look at the face of an Italian woman?

ITEM 25: Barron’s reported, “Ferrari Stock Tumbles. Its ‘Elettrica’ EV Reveal Was Overshadowed by This.”

Correction: Ferrari Stock Tumbles. Its ‘Elettrica’ EV Reveal Was the Cause of This.

ITEM 26: A reporter asked President Trump, “What if Russia and Vladimir Putin attack Finland? Would you defend Finland?”

He said yes.

Now do Norway.

ITEM 27: Norway awarded María Corina Machado the Nobel Peace Prize.

I can see Kanye West hopping on the stage, taking the award and saying this one belongs to Trump at the Oslo ceremony later this year.

Norway’s excise is the deadline is January 31 for the peace prize. It takes them 8 months to decide? The committee must be run by its post office.

Machado solve the issue for her. She is dedicating the award to Trump who was super happy for her. The USA is backing her effort to oust Maduro.

ITEM 28: CBS hired Bari Weiss to detoxify its news division. Let’s see how that is going.

CBS: “The FBI is weighing an arrest and perp walk for Comey—and suspended an agent for refusing to help, sources say.”

Fox: “Patel dismisses perp walk rumors, says no ‘theater’ in Comey indictment.”

Same old crap, different toilet paper.

ITEM 29: Fox reported, “In the last 200 days California has registered over 100,000 new voters—82,000 had no party preference, 48,000 as Republicans and 192 as Democrats.”

Plus illegals are self-deporting. Poor Democrat Party. But none of the cemetery voters have switched parties.

Yet.

FINALLY, a little irreverence.

