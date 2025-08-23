Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wiles's avatar
John Wiles
8h

"♪For the times, they are a changin♫!" Sing it Donald, sing it. America, join in. Pretty big steps happening, followed by better times. Watch heads explode when foreign investments start building manufacturing plants to produce items here that save them tariff fees. Real men and women, with real knowledge and understanding, are leading America again. Praise God from Whom all blessings flow ... seriously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
8h

Like the "Chernobyl Chunks"... LOL.

And why exactly was John Bolton not arrested or detained? Something better become of this because if this is just more pretending it ain't gunna work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
190 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture