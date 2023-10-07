ITEM 1: The Daily Mail reported, “55 Chinese sailors are feared dead after nuclear submarine ‘gets caught in a trap intended to snare British and U.S. vessels in the Yellow Sea.’”

Well, at least now they know their trap works.

ITEM 2: Matt Gaetz got Kevin McCarthy fired for not keeping his promises. Gaetz and 7 Republican colleagues joined 208 Democrats to end that speakership.

While House Republicans truly are pissed at Gaetz, they finally are going after Democrats, who turned on McCarthy after he helped pass their budget.

Jonathan Turley reported, “Notably, in his farewell remarks late last night, McCarthy said that Nancy Pelosi had assured him that he could return to the rule allowing any member to seek to vacate the chair because she and the Democrats would stand with the Speaker.

“If so, that was a statement consistent with the long values of the House. There were certain acts that were deemed as beyond the pale. Vacating the chair to make a statement was viewed as inimical to the institution. Despite decades of fierce political divisions, there were times when partisanship would be set aside.”

Pelosi burned the House down from California with the help of Gaetz. Now she loses her special office in the Capitol to (wait for it) McCarthy because that special office always goes to the former Speaker.

By the way, the O’Jays recorded Back Stabbers but O.J. did not stab Nicole in the back.

ITEM 3: Sebastian Gorka tweeted, “Chuck Schumer called the people who voted against McCarthy extremists.”

Why does he hate every Democrat in the House?

ITEM 4: My candidates for Speaker are Dylan Mulvaney because he would be the first T-girl Speaker; Zelensky because he knows how to run Congress; Alec Baldwin because we need a straight shooter; Sara Lee because nobody doesn’t like Sara Lee; and Elon Musk because he’s shown he can make things run better by laying off 75% of the staff.

ITEM 5: Just the News reported, “Documents released by the House Ways and Means Committee last week shed new light on Hunter Biden’s reported interactions with escorts, including his claiming a tax deduction for payments to the women as business expenses. The documents also disclose documentation of investigators considering Mann Act charges.”

Did he write off his purchases of cocaine and meth as medical expenses?

ITEM 6: Just the News reported, “Left-wing activists on Wednesday protested outside congressional offices demanding that the Biden administration push for a negotiated end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.”

But it was a mostly peaceful insurrection.

ITEM 7: SiLive reported, “Mattel releases Stevie Nicks Barbie doll, but it’s already sold out.”

So the doll sold out, just like the singer.

ITEM 8: Free Beacon reported, “Planned Parenthood is Helping Teenagers Transition After a 30 Minute Consult. Parents and Doctors are Sounding the Alarm.”

Now that the abortion pill (rights owned by PP) has made abortion obsolete, how else are the abortion butchers going to make a living?

ITEM 9: The Daily Mail reported, “Amy Schumer, 42, hilariously warns 20 somethings that ‘life is coming for you’ with shocking before-and-after photos — one from 2012 and the other taken recently.”

Judging by the second picture, donuts are coming for them, too.

ITEM 10: Conservatives in Britain have a drastic plan to rid the nation of its homeless.

Will the cuts be horizontal, diagonal or vertical?

ITEM 11: Laphonza Butler made history as Governor Brylcreem appointed her to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein, who died when a house fell on her and her toes curled up.

Butler becomes the First Maryland Resident to represent California in the U.S. Senate. Congratulations to her for breaking the geographic ceiling — and the Constitution.

ITEM 12: The New York Post reported, “Judge at Trump civil fraud trial implores media to stop saying he valued Mar-a-Lago at $18 million.”

$18 million.

$18 million.

$18 million.

ITEM 13: Voice of America reported, “Pakistan has ordered all undocumented immigrants, including 1.7 million Afghans, to leave the country by November 1, vowing mass deportations for those who stay.”

It’s time for them to Paki up and go home.

ITEM 14: Rains flooded New York City and its subways because all the money New Yorkers pay in taxes to maintain its infrastructure goes to welfare and social injustice.

They blame climate change.

ITEM 15: AP reported, “Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in South Texas.”

So who’s the racist, xenophobic, know-nothing, white supremacist now?

God bless Greg Abbott for his Try That In A Sanctuary City program.

ITEM 16: That’s it? You can just waive 26 laws and build a wall?

Biden also is ignoring a Supreme Court ruling by writing off 125,000 student loans valued at $9 billion.

The lawlessness of this administration reflects the theft of an election that all those McCarthy-McConnell Republicans allowed to happen without comment. There is no protest now.

Tell me again why I must vote Republican. Trump doesn’t need my vote to carry West Virginia. I may stay home next year.

ITEM 17: Breitbart reported, “Britain Warns West Is Running Out of Weapons to Give Ukraine.”

The USA loaned war materiel to Britain and other allies in World War II when they were fighting an actual Hitler. Why are we giving Ukraine anything?

We know the reason. When we run out of ammo, Chairman Xi will invade Taiwan.

ITEM 18: Fox said, “A Turkish drone that came too close to U.S. troops in Hasakah, Syria, was shot down Thursday by the U.S. military, despite more than a dozen warnings, according to officials.”

Why do we have troops in Syria? Why are we fighting NATO allies? How much money did Hunter make on this deal?

ITEM 19: Hillary says, “Trump cult members need to be reprogrammed.”

She needs to be exorcised.

ITEM 20: Brendan Buck of some Harvard think tank put Andrea Mitchell in her place. She was whining about Nancy Pelosi losing her cushy office — the one that goes to the former Speaker after Democrats and 8 brave Republicans bounced Kevin McCarthy from the Speaker’s chair.

Via Red State, the exchange:

MITCHELL: Well, the fact is they changed the locks while she was in San Francisco and couldn't — BUCK: I don’t think that when you participate in a coup of the Republican leadership that you should expect any professional courtesy at this point. I don’t think any — I think any collegiality goes out the door at that point. So, I know that may be unpopular, but I have absolutely no problem with that.

ITEM 21: Democrat senators are publicly swearing their allegiance to Ukraine, vowing to halt Senate proceedings and hold their breath until they are blue and yellow if anyone tries to defund the Steppe Father Land.

Cory Booker said, “I have never seen the kind of resolve in my caucus, and I wish there were public meetings to see the passionate speeches given across the spectrum of my caucus in the Senate about how the urgency we all see, people have quoted history, we’ve had people who stood up who had relatives who survived the Holocaust, the speeches I’ve heard in our private meetings in the Senate are so strong in support of Ukraine. And I know from talking to my Republican colleagues over there that there is a strong support there as well. So, I have every confidence that we’re going to do whatever we have to do to fight to make sure Ukraine funding happens and it happens in a way that gives them the unbroken resources that they need to continue to repel this Russian invasion.”

Holocaust? That makes no sense. Ukrainians held mass executions of Jews while fighting Russia, an American ally in that war. Russia actually liberated Auschwitz.

Oh, and Germany did not bomb Pearl Harbor, no matter what Senator Blutarsky says.

ITEM 22: The Hill reported, “The share of Americans across the political spectrum who support sending arms to Ukraine has dropped, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey released Thursday.

“The poll, conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, showed only 41% of respondents said they agreed that the United States should provide weapons to Ukraine, down from 65% of respondents who said the same in a June 2023 survey.”

Public opinion does not matter. If it did, we would still be hanging murderers.

ITEM 23: Breitbart reported, “The United Kingdom is to phase out smoking altogether, the government says, by banning young people from buying cigarettes at all with a minimum age to buy rising from 18 every year until there isn’t anyone left alive old enough to enjoy the habit.”

That’s actually a good plan because it forces no one to give up anything.

Too bad the plan is unconstitutional because eventually they will go after bacon. We set the government up to protect our rights, not health.

ITEM 24: Just the News reported, “Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday announced his first round of 2024 state House endorsements — all of them for primary opponents of incumbents who voted to impeach him.”

Liz Cheneying is the best thing to happen to the Republican Party since Ronald Reagan.

ITEM 25: The Daily Mail reported, “A company accused of selling bogus jet-engine parts which have been used in aircraft across the globe was started in the UK by a shadowy businessman who allegedly promoted the business with faked LinkedIn profiles and a virtual office near Buckingham Palace.

“AOG Technics supplied parts that have been used in at least 126 commercial aircraft engines in planes operated by companies including Delta and United.”

Great quality control, numbskulls.

Bonus: The photos of company officers on the company website were fakes.

ITEM 26: Kyle Becker tweeted, “Report surfaces Joe Biden ‘punches and kicks his dogs,’ amid Commander’s removal from White House for biting Secret Service agents.”

Showered with his pre-teen daughter. Sniffs little girls. Owned by Chairman Xi. It is as if the CIA found the sickest man in America and made him president. All of DC pretends he’s normal. Maybe he is in Washington.

ITEM 27: Dick Butkus died at 80. Greatest linebacker ever.

Kane at Citizen Free Press linked a Miller Lite commercial that Butkus and the boys made back in the day. John Madden and Rodney Dangerfield were terrific.

They sold beer.

Dylan Mulvaney sells sobriety.

ITEM 28: Newsweek reported, “Donald Trump Followers Targeted by FBI as 2024 Election Nears.”

Fascist Bullies Inc.

ITEM 29: The Daily Signal reported, “Florida’s new law permitting the death penalty for pedophiles went into effect this week, the state’s governor announced Tuesday evening.”

Go pedo, be dead-o.

FINALLY, today is our 46th wedding anniversary. Lou Ann and I had no idea what we were getting into. If I could go back and tell my 24-year-old self something, I would keep my mouth shut because I still have not figured this out.

