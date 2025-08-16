Dancing With The Stars (Israel).

ITEM 1: The New York Post reported, “Massive jellyfish swarm forces shutdown of major nuclear power plant.”

Jellyfish? Their preferred pronouns are Democrat/Activists.

ITEM 2: The Plain Dealer reported, “Sherrod Brown to run for U.S. Senate in 2026, challenging Jon Husted.”

If it’s brown, flush it down.

ITEM 3: CBS tweeted, “Migrant crossings at the southern border hit a record low last month, but detentions reached an all-time high.”

Because. The word is because, not but.

ITEM 4: Eric Daugherty tweeted, “President Trump has reduced the illegal alien population by 1.6 MILLION since taking office in January.”

Democrats just lost 2 congressional seats.

ITEM 5: ABC reported, “Ten years after the Supreme Court extended marriage rights to same-sex couples nationwide, the justices this fall will consider for the first time whether to take up a case that explicitly asks them to overturn that decision.

“Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for six days in 2015 after refusing to issue marriage licenses to a gay couple on religious grounds, is appealing a $100,000 jury verdict for emotional damages plus $260,000 for attorneys fees.”

They weren’t content with jailing her and then voting her out of office. But Nooo! They had to try to bankrupt her and that just may cost them gay marriage.

ITEM 6: Zero Hedge reported, “In the span of just four months, four prominent Chinese entrepreneurs from multiple industries have committed suicide, all reportedly jumping from buildings in desperate final acts. Experts say that these incidents stand in stark contrast to the Chinese regime’s official narrative of better-than-expected GDP growth for the first half of the year.”

Arkancide has made its way to Red China.

ITEM 7: Stephen Green reported, “Meet the Leakers! Russiagate Was More Incestuous Than You Could Believe.”

Now, I was gonna make a snide remark about Kentucky, but New York allows uncles to marry nieces.

ITEM 8: Fox reported, “More Americans than ever are choosing not to drink alcohol, according to a new Gallup Poll. Only 54% of respondents to Gallup’s annual Consumption Habits survey conducted last month say they consume alcohol, which is the lowest on record in nearly 90 years.”

Trump should give Nancy, Hillary and Pocahontas Medals of Freedom for saving America’s wine industry.

ITEM 9: BBC reported, “The number of people in the UK visiting the most popular pornography sites has decreased sharply since enhanced age verification rules came into place, new figures indicate.

“Data analytics firm Similarweb said leading adult site Pornhub lost more than one million visitors in just two weeks.”

Satan hardest hit.

ITEM 10: Red State reported, “U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone ruled Wednesday that the 2017 religious and moral exemptions from the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate were ‘arbitrary and capricious’ and violated federal procedural requirements.”

That’s odd because in the Supreme Court already settled this exact same case in 2020, deciding 7-2 in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor.

They are poor because the government keeps suing them for being Catholic.

ITEM 11: Fox tweeted, “Experts are sounding the alarm over a fast-spreading virus called cottontail papillomavirus, which causes wild rabbits to grow tentacle-like growths from their heads—and it could infect your pet bunny at home.”

The jackalope is real.

ITEM 12: Zero Hedge reported, “Iranian police arrested around 21,000 people on various charges during the 12-day war with Israel, Iran’s national police force reported on Tuesday. According to local media, more than 7,850 public tips were received during the fighting, leading to the arrests.”

In America, we have turn in your guns events. In Iran, it’s turn in your neighbors.

ITEM 13: The Washington Free Beacon reported, “The District of Columbia has quietly settled a lawsuit from a sergeant who accused Metropolitan Police Department leaders of misclassifying offenses to deflate the district’s crime statistics, court records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show. Police brass repeatedly told officers to downgrade theft cases, knife attacks, and violent assaults to lesser offenses, according to internal MPD emails, depositions, and phone call transcripts the Free Beacon reviewed.”

Crime is way down in DC if you don’t count the thefts, the stabbings or the violent assaults.

ITEM 14: Fox reported, “California school board votes to ban trans athletes from girls’ sports amid state’s lawsuit with Trump.”

Money talks and trannies walk.

ITEM 15: DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb said we “can’t arrest our way out of crime.”

I agree. We must arrest, prosecute and imprison our way out of crime.

ITEM 16: AP reported, “A man charged with a felony for hurling a sandwich at a federal law-enforcement official [of Sean Charles Dunn] in the nation's capital has been fired from his job at the Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a social media post Thursday.”

His career is Dunn. The last guy to lose his job over a Subway sandwich was Jared Fogle.

ITEM 17: Journalist Dana DiFilippo tweeted, “The undocumented immigrant at the center of immigration fight between Trump and NJ’s governor had a largely clean driving record, despite prior DUI arrests.”

Ed Morrissey replied, “This is this year’s ‘mostly peaceful.’ He had a largely clean driving record excluding the multiple DUIs, the last of which killed two people.”

She not only deleted the tweet but her account as well.

ITEM 18: The New York Post reported, “Paramount president Jeff Shell will cut $2 billion in ‘painful’ belt-tightening after troubled Skydance merger.”

For painful belt-tightening, they should bring in the expert. Jerry Nadler.

ITEM 19: How did things go in Alaska?

Putin said, “When President Trump says if he was the president back then, there would be no war. It would indeed be SO. I can confirm that.”

Trump greeted him with a B-2 flying overhead. I would have had it pulling a banner that said, “Back from Iran. Who’s next?”

ITEM 20: In other Pam Bondi news, she told Sean Hannity, “I can’t confirm or deny whether we have a grand jury, an open investigation on anyone, but the weaponization of our government has ended. And Tulsi Gabbard, John Ratcliffe, Kash Patel, they’re doing a great job. And no one in this country is above the law.”

No excitement without an indictment, but enjoy a giggle watching them wiggle.

ITEM 21: CNBC: “Where do you land on things like freezing rent, free buses, free food at supermarkets?”

DOLLAR STORE OBAMA: “Trump’s poll numbers are in the basement.”

Great answer. Thank you Nancy for making Hakeem your successor.

ITEM 22: Resist the Mainstream reported, “Enormous Gift: Greg Gutfeld Delivers Jimmy Fallon’s Biggest Audience in Nearly Two Years.”

1.7 million viewers. Gutfeld went slumming. He averages 2.9 million viewers a night.

Jimmy should book SpongeBob SquarePants next.

ITEM 23: Fox reported, “CNN’s effort to ridicule Trump as Washington’s Batman backfires as social media hails cool comparison.”

We’ve been calling him that for 10 years now. Jimmy Clapper didn’t tell them so they didn’t know.

ITEM 24: Trending Politics reported, “President Donald Trump is calling on Senator Elizabeth Warren, or Pocahontas as he has long called her due to false claims of Native American heritage, to submit to a drug test after her bizarre behavior exhibited in a sit-down with pro-communist New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.”

Probably put too much wacky weed in her peace pipe.

ITEM 25: Fox tweeted, “Trump announces Sylvester Stallone, KISS, George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford as Kennedy Center honorees.”

NYT scolded, “At the Kennedy Center, Trump Puts His Pop Culture Obsession on Display.”

Last year’s honorees were Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt, Arturo Sandoval, and The Apollo. I’m pretty sure the last one didn’t show up since it is a theater. Led Zeppelin, Cher, Paul McCartney, Sesame Street, LL COOL J, and the band Earth, Wind & Fire also were recent honorees. But hey, Trump’s the one obsessed with pop culture.

ITEM 26: Little Z Zelensky said, “Today, I also expect a report from our intelligence on the current intentions of the Russian side and its preparations for the meeting in Alaska. Indeed, high stakes.

“The key thing is that this meeting should open up a real path toward a just peace and a substantive discussion between leaders in a trilateral format—Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian side. It is time to end the war, and the necessary steps must be taken by Russia. We are counting on America. We are ready, as always, to work as productively as possible.”

You’ll do what they say and be glad they talked to you, boy.

ITEM 27: ABC tweeted, “The NFL is continuing its on-field social justice messaging for a sixth straight season. All 32 teams will feature an end zone message of their choice at each home game throughout the season, selecting from four options.”

Meanwhile, 9 teams are getting or seeking taxpayer money to build or rebuild their stadiums. Social justice message for thee, $2 billion stadium for me.

ITEM 28: NBC tweeted, “The president’s moves comes as crime and homelessness are both reported at or near decade lows in D.C.”

Reality said DC is second only to Hawaii in vagrancy (homelessness).

ITEM 29: The LA Times reported, “Border Patrol agents stage show of force at Newsom’s ‘big beautiful press conference.’ ”

Mayor Karen took the news well.

The troll got trolled!

ITEM 30: Charlie Kirk reported, “The Trump Administration has already started cleaning out DC’s homeless encampments and has revoked the city’s sanctuary city policies. Graffiti is getting removed and President Trump says he plans to aggressively fill potholes too.”

There go Republicans again. Trying to make everything dull and normal like the 1950s.

ITEM 31: Senator Mark Kelly said Elon Musk is “not a serious guy. He’s like a 12-year-old, so I don’t take him seriously.”

Pete Hegseth’s dad replied, “Well, Mark Kelly rode in a spacecraft. Elon Musk actually designs and builds spacecraft.”

ITEM 32: Senator John L. Kennedy said, “The defining characteristic of the loon wing of the Democrat Party is contempt for America. That’s why this crew hates George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Dr. Seuss, and Mr. Potato Head.”

Mr. Potato Head? I thought they liked Brian Stetler.

ITEM 33: NDTV reported, “President Donald Trump might receive a Nobel Peace Prize nomination from one his most bitter political rivals Hillary Clinton, if he can end the Russia-Ukraine war without Kyiv ceding any of its territory.”

Sucking up for a pardon.

ITEM 34: NYT sighed, “A federal appeals court paved the way for the Trump administration to move ahead with plans to decimate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, ruling 2 to 1 to throw out a lower court’s effort to block mass layoffs.”

CFPB. Commy Front for Pocahontas’s Buddies.

ITEM 35: Jake tweeted, “John Solomon told Megyn Kelly the storm is already here—multiple grand juries have been impaneled in states like Virginia & Pennsylvania.

“These aren’t fishing trips. Grand juries mean prosecutors believe they’ve got the goods—and they’re digging deep across state lines.

“Something big is coming.”

Seeing is believing so keep your glasses near you.

