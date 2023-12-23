ITEM 1: Just the News asked and answered, “Do feds have FISA evidence on Bidens? Court memos suggest they might, and Congress wants it.

“Key lawmaker ready to seek FISA surveillance of Patrick Ho, the now-convicted Chinese client of Hunter Biden.”

Ho, Ho, Ho. Merry Christmas, Biden crime family.

ITEM 2: NBC reported, “Jailed Americans land in Texas after U.S. reaches deal with Venezuela to release an ally of President Nicolás Maduro.”

The story said, “The Maduro ally being released, Alex Saab, is a Colombian businessman who was arrested in 2020 for his alleged role in a money laundering scheme involving the bribery of Venezuelan government officials and $350 million in Venezuelan assets.”

We released the Hunter Biden of Venezuela.

ITEM 3: The British Medical Journal reported, “Barbie should expand her range of medical and scientific professions, suggests study.”

Remember when girls played with dolls for fun instead of using them to Ouija Board the rest of their lives?

ITEM 4: Fox reported, “Education lawyer claims teachers are turning to OnlyFans to supplement low salaries.”

I blame Barbie dolls.

ITEM 5: The New York Post reported, “Washington Post reporters who took buyouts were insulted to get a sales pitch to buy official company merchandise on their way out the door, according to a report.

“The cash-strapped newspaper invited the soon-to-be-former employees to take a last look at the newspaper’s official merchandise store so that they can take advantage of special employee pricing on products including alumni gear.”

Poor Jeff Bezos. Since he was downgraded to the second-richest man in world history, he has had to cut back. Has he tried Thunderbird? They say it is almost as good as Madeira wine.

ITEM 6: ABC reported, “A federal judge in New York has ordered a vast unsealing of court documents in early 2024 that will make public the names of scores of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.”

The judge was the soon-to-be late Loretta Preska, a Bush 41 appointee. Keep voting Republican until we find a cure for Arkancide.

ITEM 7: Semafor reported, “The high-profile Senate sex scandal that rocked Washington, D.C., this month, was, in fact, the second time in less than two years that sexually explicit videos filmed in the U.S. Capitol prompted an investigation.

“A spokesperson for Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. confirmed that reports of ‘purported, unbecoming behavior’ by a senior staffer in their office triggered an investigation last year. They added that ‘no conclusive evidence’ was found.”

No evidence? They caught him on tape masturbating. Such behavior stains the reputation of the Capitol — not to mention the carpet.

This month, Democrat Senator Ben Cardin had to fire a staffer after the public reacted to a video the lad posted of a man, um, hoisting him upon his sword in the Senate hearing room.

ITEM 8: The New York Post reported, “Fake Home Alone 3 trailer has fans clamoring for Kevin McCallister return.”

Be careful what you wish for. A Disney sequel would have Kevin played by Dylan Mulvaney, his mother played by Lizzo, Joe Pesci’s character played by RuPaul and his sidekick played by a pistol-packing Alec Baldwin. Instead of a cameo appearance by Donald Trump, Liz Cheney would show up.

The plot would have someone finally calling child protection services not because his mom keeps leaving without Kevin, but because she called him the wrong pronoun.

ITEM 9: Auto Blog reported, “Nearly half of Buick dealers choose buyout over investing to sell EVs. Buick doesn’t seem fazed by the exodus.”

And now you see the purpose of pushing battery-operated vehicles: to drive dealers away. The ones who don’t take the buyout will go bankrupt because nobody wants these cars. Eventually no one will have a car and we will have to use public transportation.

Calhoun County, West Virginia, needs a Subway, not a subway.

ITEM 10: Stephen Kruiser reported, “A New Voice Emerges in the Fight Against the Trans Invasion of Women's Sports.”

I hope they all do. Their motto should be: You don’t mean a thang if you still have a whang.

ITEM 11: Tucker Carlson interviewed the man who toppled the statue of Satan in Iowa’s Capitol.

If they can remove Thomas Jefferson’s statue in New York for owning slaves, we can remove the statue of the being that enslaves people.

ITEM 12: Yahoo reported, “Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy one day after a federal judge ruled he must immediately pay two Georgia election workers the $148 million defamation judgment determined by a Washington jury. In paperwork filed Thursday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York, Giuliani lists assets between $1 million and $10 million, and debts between $100 million and $500 million.”

40 years after he broke up the mob, the Mafia and their Democrat enablers finally exacted their revenge. The Supreme Court needs to show its testosterone (the four women justices are worthless) and end these ridiculous awards such as the billion-dollar bonanza the courts are making Alex Jones pay the Sandy Hook victims because he said something they didn’t like.

Justice for all means de-politicizing the judiciary. The media’s silence on free speech tells you what those Bozos are worth.

ITEM 13: ABC reported, “New bill could force Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays at some locations in New York.”

When states lifted blue laws banning Sunday sales, the argument was stores should decide whether they want to be open on the Sabbath. Now we see that argument was as phony as a mail-in ballot.

ITEM 14: CNN reported, “Stunning new images reveal ‘Christmas Tree Cluster’ and celestial snow globe in space.”

Looks more like the Grinch to me.

ITEM 15: The Colorado Supreme Court, Democrats all, banned President Trump from running for president under the 14th Amendment. It does not have that power because the amendment bars insurrectionists only from the offices of “a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President.”

Try that in a small town? Judge Irene Berger threw out a 14th Amendment case in West Virginia. The original Mountain State won’t stop Trump’s reign, dear.

ITEM 16: The New York Post reported, “Harvard finds more ‘duplicative language’ in president Claudine Gay’s work as Congress investigates plagiarism.”

Back off, Congress. Applications to Harvard fell 17% this year. Gay is Harvard’s Dylan Mulvaney as she destroys the brand.

ITEM 17: The media reported Tesla has dropped the Disney+ streaming service from its cars in retaliation to Disney ending advertising on Twitter.”

But without Disney+, how will parents indoctrinate their kids into LGBT on a road trip?

ITEM 18: The answer to Item 17 is by signing up for Netflix.

Real Clear Politics reported, “Netflix Cartoon For Toddlers Presents Boy With 2 Gay Kids Dancing In A Tutu.”

Who’s the leader of the club, made for LGBT?

ITEM 19: The Verge sobbed, “Substack says it will not remove or demonetize Nazi content.”

That’s good because Harvard’s president needs to have a forum for her words even if she lifts them from someone else. This is America, doggonit.

ITEM 20: Mark Hemingway reported, “Nikki Haley Makes The Worst Possible Argument Against Trump.”

Cut her some slack. She has not been a Democrat very long. She has the backstabbing down pat, but her emotional pleas to victimhood still need a little work.

DeSantis calls her Tricky Nikki. Top THAT, Donald.

ITEM 21: The new queen of Britain, Katie Hopkins, tweeted a video. The highlight was “Electric car insurance premiums sky rocket to £4800 a year. Up 75%.

“Many providers (including John Lewis) stopped providing coverage at all.

“Can’t be sold. Can’t be insured. Another Big Green Lie. Merry Christmas.”

She also calls them what they are: a battery toy.

ITEM 22: Jennifer Van Laar tweeted, “As I go through RNC’s financials since my exclusive report last year. . .GOP Chairwoman why are you still spending so much on limo services? We’ve only got $7 million on hand, yet you spent $256,635 on limos since 10/21/22???”

Instead of giving money to the RNC do something useful with your hundred dollar bills; use them to light your cigars.

ITEM 23: CNN reported, “Supreme Court rejects Jack Smith’s request for justices to quickly hear Trump immunity dispute.”

Hahaha.

The delay is a Trump victory because it means smarmy persecutor won’t be able to interfere in the election.

ITEM 24: Natalie Korach reported, “As More Media Layoffs Ring in the New Year, Americans Face Prospect of ‘News Deserts.’”

Thank goodness then that the government-approved social media is there to keep Americans misinformed.

ITEM 25: The Messenger reported, “The parent company of Pornhub.com admitted Thursday that it took money tied to sex trafficking as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department that subjects it to three years of monitoring.

“The company, Aylo Holdings, was arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn on a charge of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions involving sex trafficking proceeds, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.”

I wonder how much money the company paid Hunter.

ITEM 26: NBC complained, “A federal judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order barring removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.”

The judge, Rossie Alston, is black and a Trump appointee.

The statue was placed there not to honor the Confederacy but to bring together the two sides of a civil war that killed 600,000 men and destroyed much of the South. We’re going to need a bigger statue to restore the nation this time.

ITEM 27: Breitbart reported, “Ultra-woke sportswear giant Nike’s stock took a tumble of more than 10% Friday after news broke that the company was looking to cut a whopping $2 billion from its budget and news of its weak sales outlook for the near future.”

Oh no. If Nike goes broke, what will happen to all those shoemakers who will be laid off?

In Red China.

ITEM 28: BizPac Review reported, “Former AG drops bombshell allegation against Jack Smith: ‘Has no more authority’ than Taylor Swift.”

Ed Meese. May his tribe increase because I love the Meeses to pieces.

ITEM 29: AP reported, “Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington.”

Alas, he cannot pardon the potheads his vice president sent to prison in California because those were not federal charges. You should have gone to Yellowstone, hippie.

FINALLY, Merry Christmas to all my readers.

