Twitter fact-checked Elon Musk.

ITEM 1: CNN reported, “The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

The company — Life at Sea Cruises — meticulously planned the trip. They overlooked one little thing.

The story said, “Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn’t have a ship.”

The company said it is working on refunding the money. Sure, Jan.

ITEM 2: Bloomberg News uncovered a secret plan by terrorists to destroy the Snake River dams.

Bloomberg reported, “A draft agreement negotiated behind closed doors by the Biden administration and advocates of tearing down the lower Snake River dams says the science is clear on removing the dams.

“In what some are calling a secret plan developed with four tribes, Washington and Oregon, the federal government would spend more than $1 billion to prepare for breaching the four hydroelectric dams and to promote fish populations.”

The dams provide cheap, carbon-neutral electricity.

Eventually, Democrats will have us living in caves — this time without fire.

ITEM 3: CNBC reported, “In the first weeks of the Israel-Hamas war, President Joe Biden privately pointed to praise for his unconditional public support of Israel, as well as some initial successes in influencing its government, as vindication of advice he said President Barack Obama and his closest aides dismissed, according to five people familiar with his comments.”

Obama hates Jews. Biden doesn’t.

ITEM 4: RT reported, “Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov sees no chance for a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict next year, on the basis that Kiev and its Western backers have taken a position that is totally unacceptable to Moscow.”

Biden used U.S. aid to coerce Israel to give up on total victory. That does not work on an adversary.

I said all along let Putin have Donbas. Once again, RINOs and Democrats wasted billions to achieve nothing.

Have I told you lately FJB?

ITEM 5: Ace of Spades reported, “Deputy Director of Analysis at the CIA, One of Two Officials Responsible for the Presidential Daily Briefing, Publicly Posts Her Support of the Officially Designated Terrorist Group Hamas.”

Birds of a feather flock together, don’t they? In this case they are condors.

ITEM 6: The New York Post reported, “The mother of a young football fan who wore a headdress and painted his face red and black to a Kansas City Chiefs game has blasted Deadspin for accusing him of ‘doubling up’ on racism against black and Native communities — noting that her son is himself Native American.”

Move over, Travis Kelce, and make way for Holden Armenta as America’s favorite Kansas City Chief. The kid is adorable.

ITEM 7: Elon Musk has a message for Twitter advertisers: “If somebody’s gonna try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f**k yourself. But go f**k yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is.”

Now for the kicker: Twitter is slapping warnings about drop shipping on some ads.

ITEM 8: Disney’s CEO said, “I have a lot of respect for Elon and what he’s accomplished. We felt the association with that position and Elon Musk and X was not necessarily a positive one for us and we decided we’d pull our advertising.”

How did that work out?

The Kobeissi Letter tweeted, “Users on X are reporting mass cancellations of Disney+ subscriptions after the Elon Musk interview.

“Within just hours of Elon Musk's interview, thousands of users have posted screenshots of cancelled Disney+ subscriptions.”

Maybe they should now subscribe to Twitter.

ITEM 9: Townhall reported, “White House Attempts Clean Up After Bizarre Biden Tweet.”

We have replaced mean tweets with what-does-it-mean ones.

ITEM 10: The New York Post reported, “BLM leader turns against Dems over ‘racist’ policies, backs Trump for president: ‘We’re not stupid.’”

Wow, the people whose riots helped Biden’s campaign are bailing on him. Will covid 19 flip next?

ITEM 11: Life News reported, “49 Abortion Centers Closed This Year, Now 14 States are Abortion-Free.”

Got our latest pictures of our new grand-daughter, who is due to be born in March.

Saw her as a dot in June, and as we say in Poca, once a Dot always a Dot.

ITEM 12: Fox reported, “Sen. Rand Paul performs Heimlich maneuver on choking Joni Ernst.”

A grateful 65% of the nation thanks him.

ITEM 13: CBS reported, “The typical American household must spend an additional $11,434 annually just to maintain the same standard of living they enjoyed in January of 2021, right before inflation soared to 40-year highs, according to a recent analysis of government data.”

Easy-peasy. Just get a $6 an hour raise. That should cover the expenses and give you a little more to buy a nice $16 meal at McDonald’s now and then.

ITEM 14: Max Tani tweeted, “MSNBC is canceling Mehdi Hasan’s show, I’m told, and plans to expand Ayman Mohyeldin’s show to two hours. Mehdi to become a fill in host and analyst. MSNBC is also launching a new weekend panel show, as Semafor previously reported.”

Hamas hardest hit.

ITEM 15: WyoFile reported, “Border killings: How shooters lured historic Colorado wolves to their deaths in Wyoming.”

They had Ray Epps talk to the wolves.

ITEM 16: The Daily Mail reported, “Tearful mother of Brendan Depa, the hulking 6 foot 6 inch autistic boy who brutally beat teacher's aide unconscious over Nintendo Switch, says ‘prison is a death sentence’ as she breaks her silence and pleads with victim to show mercy.”

The story said, “she suffered five broken ribs, a severe concussion and loss of hearing in one of her ears.”

He faces 30 years. She faces a life sentence of dealing with the trauma.

ITEM 17: Buried in the story was the plight of Joan Naydich, the teacher’s aide and victim of the beating by Depa.

Paragraph 7 said, “The teacher's aide alleged she was placed on an unpaid leave of absence shortly after returning to work in August under a different title and has been surviving on charity from the community. Her gofundme campaign has raised $120,000 so far.”

America gives schools on average $13,000 a year per student — and they cannot take care of an employee who was beaten like this?

But at least she got his pronouns correct.

ITEM 18: Fox reported, “Protests led by pro-Palestinian groups erupted Wednesday night near the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting in Midtown Manhattan, leading to seven people being taken into custody.”

It is not just the Jews these wannabe Nazis are after.

But terrorists would never attack New York, right?

ITEM 19: The Hill said, “Billionaire megadonor Bill Ackman says Biden should step aside.”

Megadonor.

All I found was $9,400 (net) in donations to 3 senators.

ITEM 20: Reuters reported, “The Democratic Party has no Plan B if President Joe Biden decided for any reason to halt his 2024 re-election campaign, and a sudden need to replace him as its standard-bearer would spark a messy intraparty battle.”

Oh they have a plan all right.

Obama just hasn’t told them yet what it is.

ITEM 21: Next Big Future reported, “Transferring and Rejuvenating Brains As a Path to a Problematic Form of Physical Immortality.”

Jesus already died to give you eternal life.

ITEM 22: WTOP reported, “Authorities have released video footage of the two people suspected of carjacking an FBI agent in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday and are now offering a $20,000 reward.”

Oh sure, when a government official loses his car, they release a video and offer a great big reward.

The victims of the 900 other carjackings in DC (so far this year) can pound sand (or salt).

ITEM 23: Henry Kissinger, who served in World War II once and prevented World War III several times, died at 100.

He also dated Candice Bergen, Shirley MacLaine, Jill St. John, Marlo Thomas, Liv Ullman, and Samantha Eggar.

While the rest of the Internet ignorantly dumps on him, the Daily Mail reported, “Before turning 20, he would be persecuted by Nazis for being Jewish, flee Germany with his family to New York City, become a naturalized U.S. citizen, and — following the outbreak of the Second World War — join the U.S. Army.

“With his 84th Infantry Division, he returned to fight on his native soil, hunted down Nazis who served in the Gestapo and helped liberate a concentration camp — an experience he later described as one of the ‘most horrifying experiences of my life.’”

ITEM 24: The Hill reported, “Washington Post braces for layoffs.”

The Jeff Bezos Post will fire 120 people — or 5% of its staff.

As the paper said, “Biden’s Economy Is Great Everywhere Except in the Polls . . .”

. . . and the unemployment line.

ITEM 25: Yahoo reported, “Dylan Mulvaney has been named in Forbes Magazine’s prestigious 30 Under 30 list.”

Previous winners include Sam Bankman-Fried, his girlfriend, and Martin Shkreli. Congrats to Mulvaney because while Elizabeth Holmes made the cover of the rolling rag, she never made the list. They should rename it Future Felons of America.

ITEM 26: CBS reported, “GM says it can handle rising labor costs as it announces huge share buyback and dividend increase.”

Gee, paying employees more meant GM could blow only $10 billion on buybacks instead of $20 billion.

ITEM 27: Algemeiner reported, “Anti-Israel demonstrators showed up at the memorial service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta on Tuesday, falsely accusing Israel of genocide and lambasting US President Joe Biden over American support for the Jewish state.”

The American press focused on Melania wearing a gray coat.

Learn German if you want to learn the truth.

ITEM 28: Life News reported, “NFL quarterback Philip Rivers announced the arrival of his 10th child with his wife, Tiffany.”

That’s worth more than 10 Super Bowl rings. Oldest kid is 21.

ITEM 29: National Review reported, “Representative George Santos became the sixth congressman in U.S. history to be expelled from the House of Representatives after many of his GOP colleagues joined a united Democratic caucus on Friday in booting him from the lower chamber. The final whip count was 311 in favor and 114 against, with two members voting present.”

On May 22, 1856, Democrat Congressman Preston Brooks walked into the Senate and beat Republican Senator Charles Sumner with a cane and within an inch of his life. It took Sumner 3 years to recover.

Congress did not expel Brooks.

For shame on the Speaker for allowing a vote to expel Santos — and for shame to every Republican who voted to remove him.

As for Santos, he should have married his brother. That doesn’t seem to bother anyone.

ITEM 30: The Daily Mail reported, “Tucker Carlson reveals he’s flattered by rumors he will be on the Trump 2024 ticket as his running mate — but says the chances are similar to ‘an asteroid striking the Earth.’”

17,000 asteroids hit Earth each year.

