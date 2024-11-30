ITEM 1: McDonald's brought back the McRib.

They are just as I remember them — as tasteless as a Helen Keller joke.

ITEM 2: Christopher Powers tweeted a picture and said, “Belichick printing out Gmail exchanges that say ‘Manningcast Questions’ is the oldest move in old head history.”

It’s a TV show, not the Virginia Bar exam.

But who knew Donna Brazile was the sister of Peyton and Eli Manning?

ITEM 3: Time reported, “Walmart Rolls Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts After Conservative Backlash.”

Now to get them to roll back prices again.

ITEM 4: Which state produced the most turkeys this year?

Minnesota.

ITEM 5: Danny De Urbina tweeted, “Flashback to Brian Stelter’s meltdown on CNN after Elon Musk decided to buy Twitter: ‘If you get invited to something where there are no rules, where there is total freedom for everybody, do you actually want to go to that party?’ ”

If Brian Stelter is invited, do you actually want to go to that party?

ITEM 6: Leslie Eastman reported, “Scientists Officially Declare End of ‘Climate Emergency’ During Prague Climate Conference.”

Whew. They stopped it just in time for Greta Thunberg, who was going to be thrown into volcano as a sacrifice to Baal.

ITEM 7: NYT reported, “Trump Plans Tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China That Could Cripple Trade.”

Climate emergency or not, the paper is still recycling. In this case, it’s recycling headlines from the first term. Same font, same size, same falsehood.

ITEM 8: Visegrád 24 tweeted, “The UN has decided to fire its Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide. Alice Wairimu Nderitu from Kenya is being forced out because she publicly said that Israel’s operations in Gaza don’t meet the definition of genocide.”

Prevention of Genocide? Reminds me of the man who claimed to be a lion hunter in Central Park. I told him there were no lions in Central Park. He said, see how good I am?

ITEM 9: Drew Hernandez tweeted with a video, “Kamala Harris MEGA DONOR says donors are NOT happy with Obama World because they are the ones who called for Biden to step down.”

As I said earlier, Trump finally vanquished Obama.

ITEM 10: Breitbart reported, “Construction bosses based primarily in Texas are complaining that President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will stop them from hiring and continuing to employ hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens in industry jobs.”

Drug dealers also complained that his crackdown on fentanyl crossing the border will hurt their business, too.

ITEM 11: Columnist Harold Meyerson wrote, “Labor in the Trump Years. Trump, Musk & Co. are gunning for unions.”

Trump is taking taxes off tips and overtime. That will help workers, as will relieving them of paying mandatory union dues.

ITEM 12: The Daily Beast reported, “Megyn Kelly Admits Pete Hegseth Is Not Marriage Material.”

Maybe the Daily Beast should have asked his wife if he is marriage material.

ITEM 13: NYT reported, “Angela Merkel Tells Us What She Really Thinks.”

ITEM 14: Outkick reported, “Boise State [Women’s Volleyball Team] Forfeits Against SJSU And Transgender Blaire Fleming In Stunning Show Of Protest.”

Some things are more important than winning a trophy.

Like not getting smashed by a 100 mph volleyball in the face and losing your front teeth.

ITEM 15: Monitor reported, “Uganda repatriates over 13,000 refugees.”

50 years ago, Idi Amin would have just eaten them.

ITEM 16: NYT reported, “With Trump Returning and Hezbollah Weakened, Iran Strikes a Conciliatory Tone.”

Daddy’s coming home. Iran is in deep Shiite.

ITEM 17: Fox reported, “White House reporters already ‘exhausted’ by second Trump administration.”

They cannot keep up with a 78-year-old man.

ITEM 18: Leading Report tweeted, “Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, is warning sanctuary cities that he will request Justice Department authority to charge officials with obstruction and harboring if they refuse to hand over illegal border crossers in their custody.”

As they told The Donald, no one is above the law, mate.

ITEM 19: Collin Rugg tweeted with a video, “The Democrats release video of a disheveled Kamala Harris sending an urgent reminder to her followers.”

Biden belongs in a nursing home; she belongs in AA.

ITEM 20: Paul A. Szypula tweeted, “Scurvy is coming back in Canada because Justin Trudeau is bankrupting his people. That’s right, scurvy. It comes from a lack of vitamin C in one’s diet.

“I’m not sure who will go down in history as a worse president, Trudeau or Biden.”

FJB wins that on a technicality.

LINE OF THE WEEK: After watching an interview with the stars of Wicked, Tim Burchett tweeted:

I wouldn’t step out of the electric chair to watch this movie.

ITEM 21: Aaron Derfel tweeted, “What my city has become: Montreal police ordered a Rabbi to flee downtown immediately — his own children crying — because the sight of him wearing a kippah was deemed too much of a provocation to protesters who were shouting blatantly anti-Semitic slurs.”

Canuckistan.

ITEM 22: Ivanka Trump tweeted, “Toyota has announced it will no longer sponsor LGBTQ parades and events and will no longer make efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).”

No problem for LGBTQ. Bud Light and Target will sponsor them with the huge profits they made last year.

ITEM 23: Breitbart reported, “President Joe Biden welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that is set to take effect Wednesday morning. But in many ways, it is the fulfillment of a key campaign promise by President-elect Donald Trump.

“Trump promised Arab and Muslim voters that he would end the war in Lebanon. And Massad Boulos, who is Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, assured the Arab world that Trump would push for an end to the war before taking office.”

At the rate Trump is going, by the time he gets back into office, all his work will be done. Good. That’s more time to golf with his granddaughter.

ITEM 24: Kamala released a video to her supporters, in which she said, “You have the same power that you did before November 5.”

Yes, the power to blow through a billion bucks and help her finish as the runner-up.

ITEM 25: Collin Rugg tweeted with a video, “CNN’s Kasie Hunt visibly stunned after playing a clip of Tom Homan saying he would gladly throw Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in jail for defying Trump’s deportation operation.”

Johnston said he’s willing to go to jail to stop deportations. Homan will be the Make-a-Wish border czar.

ITEM 26: A liberal tweeted, “My seven year old: ‘I am going to take Kamala’s advice to not give up. She’s a good influence. That’s why she should have been president.’ ”

She inspired my seven-year-old, too. After watching the video, she went to the liquor cabinet and downed a bottle of Jack Daniels.

ITEM 27: The Hill reported, “GOP smells blood in New Jersey governor’s race.”

Just what the world needs, another Krispy Kreme Christie.

ITEM 28: Collin Rugg tweeted, “ABC chairman Kim Williams unleashes on Joe Rogan, claims he preys on people’s vulnerabilities despite admitting that he never watches the show.”

They never listened to a Rush Limbaugh show either and yet they were experts on him, too.

ITEM 29: Lee Zeldin reported, “A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message. My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops. We are thankful for the swift actions taken by local officers to keep our family, neighbors, and local community secure.”

Support your local police. The feds, not so much.

ITEM 30: PJ Media bestowed its Turkey of the Year award upon the Democrat Party leadership.

That’s one more election Kamala lost this year.

ITEM 31: Defiant L’s tweeted a video of Trump’s photo shoot with a bald eagle.

Democrats, we have found who your candidate should have been.

ITEM 32: CNBC reported, “Trump’s proposed tariff increases would boost inflation by nearly 1%, Goldman Sachs estimates.”

Oh no. Not 1% inflation to get rid of illegals. Anything but that.

ITEM 33: Charles A. Coulombe tweeted, “Parliament passed the Euthanasia bill. Were it not for 1911, the Lords could kill it; were it not for 1688, the King could veto it — but democracy is triumphant and that bloody deity requires sacrifice. Would that those who pushed this horror through were the first offered to it.”

Countries that ended capital punishment for murder are rushing to murder innocents in the name of health care.

ITEM 34: Eric Daugherty tweeted, “Congressman Hakeem Jeffries says MAGA supporters threatened Democratic members of Congress on Thanksgiving.”

Jeffries wants to be Jussie’s girl.

ITEM 35: NYT reported, “Republicans Built an Ecosystem of Influencers. Some Democrats Want One, Too.”

Democrats had one. We called it the mainstream media. Then it wasted its influence away on TDS.

ITEM 36: Trent Leisy tweeted, “Georgia officials discussing indicting Fani Willis for her abuse of power and unethical practice for targeting President Trump.”

I can almost hear the prosecutor cross-examining her: “Watchoo talkin’ ’bout, Willis?

ITEM 37: Eric Daugherty tweeted, “Jim Cramer defends Bitcoin and crypto, says people ought to buy it — CNBC.”

Well, there goes the Bitcoin Bubble.

Share

Share Don Surber

Leave a comment