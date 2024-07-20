X is the new national newsroom. In homage, this week’s highlights are nothing but tweets. Only the quickest and most reliable news source for my readers.

ITEM 1: Republicans gathered in Milwaukee to formally nominate Vincent Van Gogh and Al from Tool Time.

The billionaire and the hillbilly.

ITEM 2: Rob Henderson tweeted, “Hillbilly Elegy is now #1 on Amazon. The lengths some authors will go to sell books is truly incredible.”

Homer Hickam, author of Rocket Boys, tweeted, “Just heard a fellow from Appalachia who is a military veteran and wrote a best-selling memoir about his childhood that was then made into a movie by Hollywood has been picked to be Vice President of these United States of America. This has made me wonder two things: 1) How to get to Milwaukee and 2) where I put my cell phone.”

ITEM 3: Dr. Eli David tweeted, “The Israeli parliament overwhelmingly approved a bill rejecting a Palestinian state as part of any future process. Both the coalition and senior members of the opposition voted in favor.”

From the river to the sea, no Palestinian state will be.

ITEM 4: Breaking911 tweeted, “BIDEN CAMPAIGN: ‘We’re going to Make America Great Again!’ ”

They will, too — by taking a bigger L than McGovern in 1972.

ITEM 5: NBC10 Philadelphia reported, “The leader of a neo-Nazi extremist group based in eastern Europe has been charged with plotting to have an associate dress up as Santa Claus and hand out poisoned candy to Jewish children in New York City to sow terror, prosecutors said.”

Why not poison the Hanukkah Ham while they are at it?

ITEM 6: Oli London tweeted, “Bella Hadid, who has sparked outrage for her anti-Israel activism, is the new face of Adidas’s 1972 Munich Olympic shoe range.

“The Palestinian-American model has appeared on a billboard in Times Square.

“The Munich Olympics saw Palestinians terrorists kill 11 Israelis.”

From the river to the sea, no Adidas should there be.

On Friday, the shoe company gave her the boot.

ITEM 7: Sean Davis tweeted, “Secret Service director says the decision to leave the roof unguarded was deliberate, because it was unsafe to have snipers on a sloped roof.”

Stupid OSHA.

ITEM 8: Raw Global tweeted, “U.S. authorities obtained intelligence from a human source in recent weeks on a plot by Iran to try to assassinate Donald Trump, a development that led to the Secret Service increasing security around the former president in recent weeks, CNN reported, citing multiple people on the matter.”

Beefed up? What was his detail before? A lone school crossing guard?

ITEM 9: On December 2, 2021, Vance tweeted, “Overheard at Vance campaign headquarters: it’s good our office is so close to a school. It means the Lincoln Project people can’t come here.”

Now I know he will name check Willie Brown in the debate.

I have Kamala’s comeback line: “And that little girl was me.”

ITEM 10: MSNBC was too scared to let Morning Joe react on Monday to the assassination attempt.

Coming back Tuesday, Scarborough said, “Next time we’re told there’s going to be a news feed replacing us. The news feed will be us or they can get somebody else to host the show.”

Keith Olbermann is tanned, rested and ready.

ITEM 11: California’s new law bans teachers from telling parents their kid is transitioning.

Rob Schneider tweeted, “It’s dangerous for parents to have their kids go to public schools in California.

“In the morning you drop off a boy, in the afternoon you pick up a girl!”

ITEM 12: Elon Musk tweeted, “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.”

Democrats are turning the Golden State into the Welfare State.

ITEM 13: Minnesota Freedom Club reported, “Despite championing education in Minnesota, during the Walz administration Minnesota has gone down from being ranked 5th to 17th in education in the United States.”

Despite? Because!

TWEET OF THE WEEK: Meghan McCain tweeted, “This is the most insane, intense, dramatic election cycle of my life and my Dad picked Sarah Palin as his VP without the campaign knowing her teenage daughter was pregnant.”

Picking Sarah Palin is just like getting shot in the face and missing death by an inch.

TWEET OF NEXT WEEK?

ITEM 14: Collin Rugg tweeted, “U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Iran is ‘probably one or two weeks away’ from getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.”

Obama is high-fiving everyone. Mission accomplished.

ITEM 15: On February 11, Sue Mi Terry tweeted, “Look who I ran into tailgating at the Super Bowl. [Nancy Pelosi] Can't wait for the game to start. Go Niners!”

Sunny tweeted on Tuesday, “The woman on the right [Sue Mi Terry] was indicted today for being a foreign intelligence asset.”

I wonder if Terry ever sued her.

ITEM 16: Visegrád24 tweeted, “France has banned French female athletes from wearing hijabs while competing in the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.”

Somebody has worn out their welcome.

ITEM 17: Libs of TikTok tweeted, “Just today, Microsoft announced they’re slashing their entire DEI program.

“Now, John Deere says they’re done getting involved in woke propaganda activities. Great to see them listening!

“The tide is turning. The Culture War is shifting in our favor because people are sick of the nonsense!”

No company wants to be Bud Lit.

ITEM 18: George tweeted, “The Georgia Court of Appeals has OFFICIALLY ended any chance of Fani Willis bringing her RICO case against Trump to trial before the election. They have set oral arguments on Willis’ disqualification for December 5th while the case is indefinitely postponed.”

I Meme Therefore I Am tweeted, “Fani Willis received a letter from the United States highlighting her misuse of $500,000 for Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention Center and $2 million for the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.”

$700,000 laundered through her lover. Another $2.5 million in tax money misspent. Trump’s DOJ should RICO her.

ITEM 19: Justin Hart tweeted with video: “Like I said. This is what legends are born of. Children in Uganda recreate the assassination attempt on President Trump.”

African kids want to grow up to be The Donald, not the Obama.

ITEM 20: The General reported, “BREAKING: According to reporter Jennifer Zhang, President of China Xi Jinping reportedly suffered a stroke.”

Sounds like he’s gearing up to run for the Senate as a Democrat.

ITEM 21: Zelensky said of JD Vance, “I’m not trying to make him understand what's going on here. And we don't need any rhetoric from people who are not deeply in the know, in the war.”

Vance is a Marine veteran of Iraq.

Zelensky looks good in a green T-shirt.

ITEM 22: The Associated Press tweeted, “Biden and Trump accuse each other of weakening America's foreign policy. Here are the facts.”

AP shielded the Hamas military from IDF bombings in Gaza City.

ITEM 23: Eric Abbenante tweeted, “You could hear a pin drop in the MSNBC studio after they announced a poll showing a 31 point drop for black women planning to support Biden.”

How can this be?

ITEM 24: Not the Bee tweeted, “Biden forgets name of his secretary of defense, calls him the black man.”

Oh.

ITEM 25: Missouri’s AG Andrew Bailey tweeted, “JUST IN: The Court granted our emergency motion to BLOCK Joe Biden’s entire illegal student loan plan, which would have saddled working Americans with half-a-trillion dollars in Ivy League debt.”

There goes the mooch vote for FJB.

ITEM 26: Collin Rugg reported, “Senator Josh Hawley says whistleblowers have come forward, alleges the Biden DHS assigned unprepared and inexperienced personnel to Trump who weren’t even Secret Service.”

Obama was appalled to learn this. He wants them reassigned to Pedo Joe.

ITEM 27: Climate Defiance tweeted, “MAJOR UPDATE: we have blockaded the main entrance to the Democratic National Committee to demand the President step aside. Party elites in hiding — sneaking in through back doors or staying home. The old guard is falling. The people are rising. Buckle up.’

Yes, buckle up, because you will be laughing so hard you may fall and hurt yourself.

ITEM 28: Jonathan Choe tweeted, “Joy Reid, Jen Psaki, and other MSNBC hosts outed for using fake LED screen and pretending to be at RNC. I found the actual set and it's basically a cubicle with two chairs.”

Oh no. We have been mis-LED by The View Wannabes.

ITEM 29: Wake Up America tweeted, “Australian politician makes a formal request for Jack Black and his friend to be DEPORTED immediately over Trump comment.”

Do we have to accept him back?

ITEM 30: Gun Owners of America tweeted, “When JD Vance’s mammaw passed away, he found 19 loaded handguns stashed around the house: ‘No matter where she was, she was within arm’s length of whatever she needed to protect her family. That's who we fight for. That's American spirit.’ ”

She wasn’t about to get run over by no reindeer.

ITEM 31: Politico tweeted, “If you really want to understand J.D. Vance’s politics, you’ll need to crack open a little-known work called The Lord of the Rings.”

Or you could read the actual book he wrote.

FINALLY, Twitter isn’t my favorite source. Readers are. I read comments.

A reader emailed me a link to Steven Hayward (whom I really like) who wrote, “Get ready for the media to turn on a dime ten seconds after Biden is removed from the ticket. Whoever the Dems pick, the media will say the new nominee is the greatest political figure since Demosthenes, Cicero, and Pericles combined.”

The reader replied:

Notes for Powerline Demosthenes was a great Orator. He convinced the Athenians to reject Philip II offers of a peace deal leading to catastrophic defeat in battle and basic slavery for the rest of their political existence. Betrayed by his own citizens he committed suicide. Cicero was a great Orator. He supported other oligarchs in removing Caesar's military command in Gaul while preventing him from running to consul in absentia hoping thereby to destroy him in court. This one act caused the end of the Republic through civil war. Cicero then talked the Senate into opposing Anthony even though he was the legally elected consul, causing the last civil war and initiating an imperial despotism that lasted 1,500 years. Anthony had him murdered. Pericles was a great Orator. His speech on Athens is still required reading by Western educated people. Rather than cut a deal with Spartans or even eventually fight them he convinced the Athenians to stay inside the walls of their city. This caused a plague that killed thousands including Pericles himself. The Athenians went on to fight Sparta for 30 years were eventually defeated and reduced to poverty forever. Trump is not a great Orator but he is politically smarter than any of these famous people.

I am not worthy of my readers.

