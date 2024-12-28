ITEM 1: CNBC TV 18 asked, “Where have all the women gone from Elon Musk’s Twitter? Before & after office photos shock Internet.”

David Sacks tweeted, “Who took your free speech away? Who gave it back?”

Free speech is patriarchal oppression of women. Do I have that right?

ITEM 2: Zero Hedge reported, “ABC's Negotiations With Local TV Stations Concerning, Says FCC Commissioner.”

The story said, “This could ‘result in blackouts and other harms to local consumers of broadcast news and content,’ Commissioner Brendan Carr said.”

Oh no! Where will people go to get their misinformation?

ITEM 3: The Washington Post reported, “Inside Sesame Street as it fights to survive. With a lucrative HBO deal ending, the show tackles emotional well-being and remakes itself to win over a new generation.”

Kids no longer relate to Muppets. I watched the show with my grandson when he was in America in October. When Miss Piggy popped on the screen. He said, “Hey, what’s Liz Cheney doing on Sesame Street?”

Maybe I should stop sending him newsletters. He’s only 4.

ITEM 4: CiberCuba reported, “The government describes it as ‘shameful’ that Cuba has to import sugar.”

By shameful, they mean expected. As Milton Friedman said, “If you put the federal government in charge of the Sahara Desert, in 5 years there’d be a shortage of sand.”

ITEM 5: Cosmic [sic] Book News reported, “Star Trek: Discovery Officially Erased From Canon.”

You might say that Star Trek: Discovery is canon fodder now.

ITEM 6: Benny Johnson tweeted, “Over 100 January 6 defendants are filing a $50 billion class action lawsuit against the Department of Justice.”

Trump can settle it for $10 billion and claim he saved taxpayers $40 billion.

ITEM 7: Wall Street Mac reported, “Now that Trump has won, they are revising all of their numbers during the Biden administration.

“The govt initially reported Q2 of 2024 had 653,000 job gains. It was actually NEGATIVE.

“There was also a revision of 800,000 jobs from last year. They falsified the data to try to help Biden/Harris. They will likely spin the economy negative now that Trump is President.”

What? Next they’ll be telling me crime and inflation are actually up.

ITEM 8: Rupert Murdoch’s woke Wall Street Journal screamed, “The Big Companies Funding Trump’s Inauguration Despite Denouncing Jan. 6.

“The second Trump inaugural fund is on track to be the most lucrative yet.”

Shocking? Meh. Biden accepted at least a million from Pfizer. Then he made their fake vaccine mandatory.

ITEM 9: BFBS Force News reported, “Russia’s ‘bloody and brutal war machine’ has shown no respite ‘even at Christmas,’ Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said, as he condemned strikes against Ukraine’s energy grid.”

Russia’s Christmas is January 7.

ITEM 10: Collin Rugg tweeted, “Lindy Li has left the Democrat Party after they lit her money on fire. Li said she was treated better by the Trump team than the Harris team who bribed people like Al Sharpton with her money.”

Li told donors they were buying influence, tax loopholes and pardons, if necessary. But all they got was a T-shirt and a second term for Putin’s puppet, Hitler.

ITEM 11: Bill Kristol tweeted, “The creepy eugenics isn’t far from the Trumpy tech-bro surface.

“How many great Americans are a generation or two from low-end immigrants? How many low-end immigrants have made great contributions?”

Trump’s mother was a maid from Scotland. His father’s parents arrived from Germany.

ITEM 12: NBC reported, “President-elect Donald Trump announced his pick for American ambassador to Panama, days after suggesting that the United States should take control of the Panama Canal.”

Ambassador? Shouldn’t that be territorial governor?

ITEM 13: SciTechDaily reported, “Syphilis originated in the Americas before Columbus’s arrival, and European colonialism facilitated its global spread and dominance.

“In the spring of 1495, Charles VIII of France’s Italian campaign was abruptly disrupted by the outbreak of a mysterious and deadly disease. This illness, which spread rapidly across Europe, claimed many lives and left survivors with lasting physical and mental impairments. Historians now consider this epidemic to be the first recorded instance of syphilis.”

Well, well, well. It turns out poking Pocahontas came with a price.

ITEM 14: AP reported, “Two top Canadian Cabinet ministers are visiting Palm Beach to talk border security and trade with the incoming Donald Trump administration as Trump on all Canadian products.

“New Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly will be in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday for the talks this week, said Jean-Sébastien Comeau, a spokesman for LeBlanc.”

I trust they will bring a petition for statehood with them.

Trump supporters are great. We elected Trump president AND governor of Canada.

ITEM 15: The Chron reported, “Fort Worth bumps Austin to become fourth-largest city in Texas.”

Cool. Maybe Fort Worth can get a football team.

Dallas, too.

ITEM 16: Tony Heller tweeted, “The Antarctic sea ice extent is 17% higher today than it was in 1979. Ice doesn't lie, but climate scientists do.”

So global cooling was true all along. We need more carbon dioxide to keep the planet from freezing. Only 12 cylinder Bentleys can save the world now.

ITEM 17: Texas Patriot tweeted, “Dan Crenshaw got community noted on his threat to sue me.”

It turns out what TP said about the congressman was true, not libelous. Maybe Crenshaw can put on Ted Kennedy’s Chappaquiddick neck brace and sue for whiplash.

ITEM 18: Media Research Center found 89% of the 34 jokes about Kamala and Trump on SNL went against Trump.

Here is an example of an anti-Trump joke: “Donald Trump held a rally in Madison Square Garden and honestly, it was all white. Speakers hurled insults at minority groups, used Nazi rhetoric, and suggested that Democrats should be slaughtered, but [Kamala] has a weird laugh, so I still can’t decide. Donald Trump defended himself from claims that he’s a fascist, saying I am the opposite of a Nazi. Yeah, but opposites attract, so.”

It’s like a doctoral thesis on why the chicken crossed the road.

ITEM 19: Eric Daugherty tweeted, “40% of Biden’s term was spent vacationing.”

FJB could have been 40% worse!

ITEM 20: Chris Cillizza has figured out why CNN has only an 11% share of the cable news audience: “What’s hard for me is: What is CNN known for? CNN is known for breaking news. People turn it on when something big happens. And I think that’s a really good brand journalistically, but I just don’t know how you make money off it.”

Has he ever covered breaking news?

ITEM 21: Creative Community for Peace tweeted with a video, “Valerie Hamaty, a Christian Arab-Israeli, performs a duet with Daniel Weiss, both finalists to represent Israel in Eurovision 2025. Daniel Weiss, tragically, lost both of his parents to Hamas in the devastating massacre on October 7. Despite enduring such a profound personal loss, he remains a powerful advocate for love, hope, and peace.

“The power of music and coexistence that you never see in the media. Wishing them both the very best.”

The song?

October Rain.

ITEM 22: The Times of Israel reported, “Walmart removes Sinwar shirts, but leaves Nasrallah tee for sale.”

Just call it what it is: K-K-Kmart.

