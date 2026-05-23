Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
11h

The news cycle tells the Trump story in fragments, but the pattern is obvious. Border releases: zero. Violent crime: down hard. Biden appliance mandates: killed. Fraud in Minnesota: finally charged. Deportation costs: shifted toward offenders. Cuba: pressured. CIA: redirected toward foreign enemies. CBS Radio and Colbert-era media relics: fading. The regime’s old ecosystem is losing oxygen while Trump’s law-and-order machine gains speed. Democrats call it authoritarian because they cannot admit the obvious: open borders, weak policing, fraud tolerance, and bureaucratic sabotage made America poorer, dirtier, less safe, and more corrupt. Trump is cleaning house, and the results are showing.

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Vince Gallo's avatar
Vince Gallo
11h

Item 10. Keep the felon in jail.

Deport the lawyer.

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