ITEM 1: Scott Presler won election to the Beaver County Republican Committee. He finished first among 5 candidates seeking seats on the committee.

Gotta start somewhere.

ITEM 2: CNN tweeted, “Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will win the Democrat primary for Georgia governor, CNN’s Decision Desk projects. Should she prevail in November, Bottoms would become the nation’s first black woman elected governor.”

A slim Stacey Abrams awaits coronation.

ITEM 3: American Greatness reported, “House Democrats joined six Republicans on Thursday to derail legislation advancing the long-delayed Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum after Republicans added language clarifying that the museum would focus on biological women. The bill failed in a 216-204 vote, despite years of bipartisan support for the project.”

Oh no. Future generations won’t be able to see:

Sally Ride’s NASA flight suit (first American woman in space).

A solar system quilt made by Ellen Harding Baker in 1876.

Vera Rubin’s spectrograph (used in her groundbreaking astronomy work on galaxy rotation).

LEGO Women of NASA sets (featuring figures like Ride and Mae Jemison).

Those were actual displays planned for the museum.

ITEM 4: Politico gushed, “Russia pledges to support Cuba as Trump ramps up pressure on Havana.”

Putin will send in the star of his fleet, the Moskva (Москва), a Slava-class guided missile cruiser.

Scratch that. Ukraine sank it 4 years ago.

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ITEM 5: Speaking of sunken ships, the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that Royal Caribbean Cruises and three other cruise line companies must pay Havana Docks for using its docks after Castro seized them in 1960.

The cruise ships did not visit Cuba until 2016 when Obama arbitrarily and unilaterally lifted a ban on such travel. Now he’s cost the cruise lines $400 million. Obamacruise is almost as bad as Obamacare.

ITEM 6: Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald told reporters, “Today, we are announcing criminal charges against 15 defendants in Minnesota for fraud schemes that targeted over $90 million in taxpayer dollars. This is the beginning of our work in Minnesota. The fraud here in Minnesota is shocking.”

They would have gotten away with it too, if not for that meddling Nick Shirley—a fellow who has 1 million subscribers on YouTube. Hey, deadstream media, that’s more people than Anderson Cooper gets on CNN.

ITEM 7: Trump told reporters, “Today, it’s my honor to be taking a very historic action to substantially lower costs for consumers, protect hundreds of thousands of jobs, and save Americans well over $2 billion a year by officially terminating the Biden Administration’s ridiculous regulations imposing costly requirements on refrigerators and air conditioners.”

William Perry hardest hit.

ITEM 8: Kevin McDaniel, owner of Piggly Wiggly food stores, said, “We want to thank President Trump for rolling this terrible Biden legislation back because without it, there would have been a lot of independents out of business. It’s just not a refrigerant change, it was an equipment change.”

Biden’s change was not to save the environment but to sell refrigerators.

ITEM 9: Science Alert reported, “A Beluga Whale Showed a Sign of Intelligence Once Thought Unique to Humans.”

They recognize themselves in a mirror—and like it. That makes them as smart as Obama.

ITEM 10: Fox reported, “Austin shooting spree: 17-year-old suspect charged with 6 felonies.”

His lawyers want him jailed because ICE could deport him if he is released from custody and if he goes, the billable hours taxpayers pay go.

ITEM 11: Legal Insurrectionist reported, “Dem Who Claimed Bondi Beach Massacre was ‘Zionist False Flag’ Wins House Primary.

“PA-03, which includes Philadelphia, is said to be the bluest district in the U.S. and the only majority black district in Pennsylvania.”

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was designed to elect communists, not black people.

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ITEM 12: Senate Republicans turned down the proposal to compensate victims of Biden’s politicized Department of Justice.

So the family of Ashli Babbitt get nothing for her murder by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd. But he got a promotion to captain.

FBI lovebirds and Trump saboteurs Peter Strzok and Lisa Page split $2 million when Biden’s DOJ settled with them. So have the J6ers sue and settle.

ITEM 13: CBS announced, “CBS News Radio, which provides news programming to an estimated 700 stations spanning the United States, will sign off the air Friday night after nearly a century of broadcasting. The storied service, launched in September 1927, was home to broadcast legends Edward R. Murrow, Robert Trout, Douglas Edwards, Charles Osgood, Dan Rather and many other familiar and trusted voices over its decades in operation.”

First Stephen Colbert gets canned, the next day this. How will we ever get the news? America is now a news desert. I need a beer.

ITEM 14: Schlitz shuts down today after 177 years as a brewer.

Oh that’s just my luck. No beer because when you’re out of Schlitz, you’re out of beer.

ITEM 15: Tulsi Gabbard resigned as Director of National Intelligence to care for her cancer-stricken husband. The Streak will be missed.

Bring back Ric Grennell?

Nyah. We know who will get the job.

ITEM 16: Matt Margolis reported, “The FBI released preliminary crime data for 2025, and the numbers are stunning. Violent crime fell at a rate not seen in nearly a century, and the man overseeing the bureau is the same one the left has been trying to torch for months.

“Murder and non-negligent manslaughter dropped more than 18% nationwide last year. Aggravated assault fell more than 7%. Rape declined nearly 8%. Robbery cratered by about 18.5%. All told, violent crime dropped about 9.3% overall; there were roughly 1.1 million fewer violent crimes than in 2024.”

Sending in the National Guard and 3 million illegal aliens leaving worked. Odd how enforcing the law led to a historic drop in crime.

ITEM 17: Newsweek whined, “Trump Administration Looks to Charge Some Immigrants $18,000 to Deport Them.”

That’s one way to fund ICE.

ITEM 18: Modernity reported, “A one-year-old baby girl has been officially recorded as a crime suspect by Kent Police after allegedly causing a minor injury to another toddler.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police always get their man.

British Bobbies might be able to bust a baby.

ITEM 19: The Washington Examiner reported, “Promise made, promise kept: Trump administration had full year of zero border releases.”

The human trafficking industry misses Biden so much.

ITEM 20: Just the News reported, “Trump announces US to send 5,000 troops to Poland.”

The troops are transferring from Germany. Uh-oh. We know what happened the last time soldiers moved into Poland from Germany.

ITEM 21: CBS reported that John Ratcliffe, the CIA director, during his recent visit to Cuba, brought with him one of the military leaders who killed the Cuban contingent in Venezuela, and introduced him to the leaders of the Communist Party in this way.

Nice to have a CIA director who goes after foreign threats instead of a president’s political opponents.

BEST OF TWITTER: Fixing Education.

The Lemon Drop Kid.

Community Note.

Another IRS Story.

Two polls today.

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