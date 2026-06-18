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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
14h

The left calls masculinity toxic because it prefers weak men managing decline to strong men stopping it. But civilization still needs protectors. It needs presidents who understand force, money, oil, ships, missiles, markets, and fear. Trump’s Iran posture works because the threat is credible. His diplomacy works because the other side knows breakfast meetings can become smoking holes if they mistake restraint for weakness. Obama gave lectures. Biden gave confusion. Trump gives consequences. That is why Europe resents him, the Gulf respects him, Israel trusts him, and tyrants watch their steps. Testosterone is not the problem. Weakness is.

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
14h

All of us need to get on our knees and thank GOD Almighty that both the Hildebeast and the Kameltoe were denied the reins of power.

It was bad enough with 8 years of the empty suit and 4 years of the empty head.

May GOD Almighty continue to bless and protect President Donald J. Trump and these United States of America

APS

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