Kris Sidial is a prominent derivatives trader, volatility specialist, and Co-Chief Investment Officer and co-founder of The Ambrus Group. He is on vacation in France. He tweeted:

I’m in Versailles right now, staying at the Waldorf, which is connected to the Palace of Versailles. When we arrived, the receptionist told us the gardens would be closed because, “President Trump is coming.” I turned to my fiancée and said, “That’s an odd thing for a French citizen to say, wouldn’t you say Macron?” It’s a very interesting psychological dynamic that exists globally right now with Trump. On a micro level, this small interaction probably reflects the broader perception of why he believes he can walk into meetings of that caliber and project himself as “The Boss.”

President Trump is The Boss.

Indeed, he did visit the Versailles with Macron in tow. Gone are the days when Macron could try to one-up Trump in a handshake. In his second presidency, Trump realizes he holds the cards.

Likely the Secret Service requested the closure of the garden for security reasons. None of the other G7 leaders fear assassination, which reflects their importance. Trump leads the United States, which has an economy larger than the rest of the G7 combined—despite having 100 million fewer people.

Trump used the palace to formally sign the Iran Memorandum of Understanding, ending a war the American military won in 38 days despite the best efforts of Starmer, Macron and Meloni to thwart the very military that protected their nations from Soviet dominance for 45 years.

He walked into the G7 Summit meeting like he was walking onto a yacht. He stopped and said, “Hello. I’m the Boss,” and then the Big Dog continued to his seat at the table between Starmer the corgi and Macron the poodle. The statement was the truth disguised as an inside joke.

The president is the boss because he acts like one.

Any American president should be the boss. The reserve currency throughout the world is the U.S. dollar. The European Union’s attempt to supplant it with the euro has failed. While its share of global reserves is an impressive 20%, the United States is the lion and the lion’s share is three times that of the Europoors.

Every president from Truman on down has been the de facto commander-in-chief of NATO due to the sheer size of the American military. No USA, no NATO.

From FDR to LBJ and Nixon, American presidents were the rock-hard solid protectors of the free world. Both Bushes were humble and seemed overwhelmed but when the storm hit, they steered around the icebergs in two wars and saved the ship. Reagan needs no explanation.

We Americans took electing the Leader of the Free World for granted.

But not every president makes the cut because not every president projects strength needed to lead. The world needs a strong captain at the helm. Bosuns are poor substitutes.

Jerry Ford was just a congressional lifer. Carter and Clinton were failed governors of failed states. Obama was a dinghy and his puppet Biden was a dingbat. Their presidencies covered 26 of the last 52 years birthing a generation unfamiliar with the title Leader of the Free World.

Trump has re-introduced the nation to the full duties of a president.

While liberals and RINOs pretend Operation Epic Fury was a failure, the world cannot deny him his victory in Iran. He has shown not only what America can do but what America does. Uneasy sleep the heads of the tyrants.

Trump explained to reporters at the G7 Summit how the regime change in Iran occurred:

The first group is dead. One little morning having breakfast, the whole group, they thought they’d never be caught because we never bombed during breakfast, but we bombed. And they all—88 people—and I’m not proud of that at all. The second group came in, and they were very unreasonable too. And they were all gone. They were all gone. And then the third group we’ve been dealing with them, a couple left this planet, but we’ve been dealing with them and again, they’ve been fine.

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The missiles that killed their predecessors should make the third-string team careful not to cross Trump. If not, send in the missiles and wait for the fourth-string to take the field.

There is a lot of caterwauling over lifting sanctions and the possibility of Iran resuming (continuing) its pursuit on an atomic bomb. No one trusts the Iranians, not even the Iranians themselves. As Senator Foghorn Leghorn Kennedy put it, “I say, I say, unless you were homeschooled by a day drinker, no one’s confident that Iran is going to do anything.”

Leave it to Trump to figure out how to enforce the agreement. Leave it to Victor Davis Hanson to figure this out and explain it:

“The two chief issues I’m not as worried about. I think we know where the enriched uranium is. It’s sealed. We have great intelligence. We can bomb it again if necessary, and we can strike more of their industrial complexes if they cheat. And they will open the Strait of Hormuz because they’re nearly broke. The other concerns are the known unknowns. It’s going to be more difficult to ensure they’re not funding Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas. That’s much murkier. We also don’t know exactly what they’re going to do in Lebanon. But the one thing that must remain ironclad is this: any time they violate the agreement, the response has to be decisive and disproportionate.”

Smithereens, Iran, still has plenty of space for exploded ayatollahs and generals.

As for terrorist funding, Scott Bessent should be able to sniff it out.

Our coalition against Iran includes Israel, sure, but also 6 Muslim Gulf states. They are itching to invest in Iran if only to keep the monster under some restraint.

Peter Doocy pressed Trump hard.

PETER DOOCY: “You’ve been clear, President Trump, the United States is not going to directly pay Iran. But the U.S. is going to let the Iranians start making billions of dollars. Selling oil, accessing this reconstruction fund.” TRUMP: “Only if they’re doing things right. We’re not doing anything. We’re not putting up money. Only if they’re doing things right. If they’re doing things right, if people want to invest, they can invest. But they have this $300 million fund—$300 billion fund—it’s only if they’re doing things right.”

The commander-in-chief still has the upper hand. The USS Abraham Lincoln remains parked off Iran’s coast.

As for Iran’s future, former MTV veejay and Fox News favorite Lisa Kennedy Montgomery had fun in an interview with Vice President JD Vance who is on a book tour.

Kennedy: “[Trump] wants stability in the Middle East and to be able to turn the entire place into a massive Trump World Resort which I also celebrate because I’m hoping by being on the same show with Vice President Vance that I get a discount code when it opens. Vance: *Laughs* If you want the discount code, it’s ‘Trump 2028’. That’s the discount code.

That is not a bad idea.

The United Arab Emirates are making a killing in tourism, attracting 19.8 million visitors in 2025.

9,800 millionaires to moved there last year. The millionaires have a net worth of $63 billion, or as Elon Musk calls it, pocket change.

Non-Muslims can buy booze and bacon in parts of Dubai. The country has a Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence (established in 2016) and the Abrahamic Family House opened in 2023 in Abu Dhabi. It is a complex with a mosque, church, and synagogue side-by-side—a high-profile symbol of coexistence among the three Abrahamic faiths.

The world needs a leader who is strong, masculine and powerful. Testosterone isn’t toxic; it is a protection from threats both domestic and foreign. The choice is between Chairman Xi and President Trump.

I’ll go with the Boss.