November is Islamophobia Awareness Month.

Yes, it is a thing, a British thing that began in 2012, but a thing nonetheless.

The University of Sussex said, “Islamophobia Awareness month is a campaign co-founded in 2012 by a group of organizations to deconstruct and challenge stereotypes about Islam and Muslims. The month long campaign aims to work with Police and Crime Commissioners, local Councils, journalists and local media, Councilors and local MP’s, Mosques, Universities, Schools, community groups and others to raise awareness of Islamophobia and to encourage better reporting of incidents to the police.”

I oppose Islamophobia, of course, as I do any phobia because those are irrational fears. My cardiologist is Muslim. Without foreign doctors, West Virginia’s health care system would collapse.

Rational fears are another matter entirely. Cries of Islamophobia do not shield a religion from being held accountable. Sadly, the Brits stand by idly why Islamic men rape their children. This has been going on for over a quarter of a century.

On August 27, 2014, the Independent reported:

The horrifying cost of official failure to confront widespread child sexual exploitation has been revealed in a damning report detailing how abusers exploited 1,400 children from a single town over 16 years. Gangs of Asian [Islamic] men groomed, abused and trafficked vulnerable children while police were contemptuous of the victims and the council ignored what was going on, in spite of years of warnings and reports about what was happening. Despite what the inquiry head called a “blatant” failure of leadership at the Labour-run council, nobody will be sacked or face inquiries into their inaction. The leader of the council, Roger Stone, quit today because of what he called “historic failings”. He apologised in 2013 for the failure to protect children in the town — and the inquiry said the act of contrition should have been made years earlier. The report commissioned by the council, covering 1997 to 2013, detailed cases where children as young as 11 had been raped by a number of different men, abducted, beaten and trafficked to other towns and cities in the north of England to continue the abuse.

A decade later, the British rewarded the Labour Party by giving it an enormous majority in Parliament, which supports Islam over Christianity and the British.

The two are incompatible because of Muslim terrorism.

On December 21, 1988, terrorists bombed Pan Am 103, killing 270 civilians in Lockerbie, Scotland. It took the U.S. government 34 years to track down and arrest Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi (Mas’ud) of Tunisia and Libya for his role in the bombing. Here was 71. By that time Pan Am had been out of business for 31 years.

It took the state of New York just a weekend to apprehend and kill a pet squirrel and a pet raccoon claiming they had rabies. They didn’t.

Islamic terrorists are not like us. Last month, the Telegraph reported:

A father accused of murdering his daughter in a “campaign of abuse” told police that he “legally punished her and she died”, a court heard. Sara Sharif, 10, was discovered lying in her bed at her home in Woking, Surrey, with dozens of injuries including burns, bite marks, broken bones and extensive bruising on August 10 last year. Her father Urfan Sharif, 42, stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 28, appeared for trial at the Old Bailey on Monday accused of her murder. The court heard that Sara suffered “appalling and brutal” abuse “for weeks and weeks” before her death. Jurors were told that the schoolgirl appeared to have been restrained by being tied to a heating pipe and burned with an iron.

This is a clash of cultures where one questions spanking its children while the other has parents who burn their children with irons.

The attacks on Britain are astonishing. Evee Carr tweeted:

I want to make this clear: I am not talking about all Muslims. But the way to fight Islamophobia is not to denounce the critics of Muslims but to condemn the terrorists. Counter-protests that support Israel would be an excellent place to start. And I must say that Muslim support for Trump in Michigan is encouraging.

Guramit Singh tweeted a list of terrorist organizations that Muslims should condemn.

That last one is a bit of a stretch. Germany murdered 6 million Jews but has been allowed to rehabilitate itself among the league of nations.

The British police protect those — regardless of religion — who are pro-Palestinian and anti-British.

Paul Thorpe tweeted, “Just catching up with some of the shocking footage from yesterday's Pro Hamas marches in London. Swastikas on display, calls to shed blood, intifada, support for Yahya Sinwar, the list goes on. Meanwhile, ordinary Brits sit in jail for worrying about the future of our children. Metro Police, how much longer are you gonna sit back and allow this vile hatred on our streets?”

The Telegraph reported, “Anti-Semitic hate crimes overtake Islamophobic incidents in London.”

Father Calvin Robinson tweeted, “I am so thankful that we have an Islamophobia awareness month. We are not Islamophobic enough. Do not tolerate evil. Reject Islam.”

This Islamophobia Awareness Month backfired this year because the British government has chosen sides and protects the terrorists, not the terrorized.

Two polls today. No waiting.

Leave a comment

Share

Share Don Surber