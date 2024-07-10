On April 29, Fox News reported, “James Carville mocks young voters [who] sour on Biden, says ‘F*** you’ to key bloc of voters.”

Fox reported that Carville yelled, “James, young voters are just not into this. It’s two candidates, one’s in their 80s, one is almost in their 80s, they’re concerned about things that Washington politicians, and you just can’t blame them for—‘ Oh, sh***. F*** you!”

Two months and two weeks later, he wants Biden out.

Carville told the New Orleans paper, “I know what old age is. I have trouble with my balance, and I forget s***. I also have a better idea than 99.999% of the public about what the job [of being president] entails. Being elderly and the presidency are not a good combo.”

So, actually he was for Biden until he was against him.

Soon he will be walking back his demand that Biden quit.

On June 16, AP reported, “Some of Hollywood’s brightest stars headlined a fundraiser for President Joe Biden that took in a record $30 million-plus for a Democratic candidate, according to his campaign, in hopes of energizing would-be supporters for a White House contest they said may rank among the most consequential in U.S. history.

“George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand were among those who took the stage at the 7,100-seat Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Biden and former President Barack Obama, who both stressed the need to defeat former President Donald Trump in a race that’s expected to be exceedingly close.”

Less than a month later, Clooney wrote a column for NYT, “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

The money from that fund-raiser Clooney and his Clones and Clowns held now belongs to President Biden’s campaign. While fundraising is tightly controlled, federal campaign spending laws are pretty loose. Putting friends and family on the payroll is a favorite trick. I am sure a good Hollywood accountant can hide the money for hookers and blow. They do it all the time. Ask Charlie Sheen how that works.

USA Today tried to sort through the money mess with “The $240 million question: Who gets Joe Biden's campaign money if he drops out?”

It looks like he keeps it.

Money is the mother’s milk of politics, is it not? That quarter-billion dollars that Biden has is pretty powerful stuff. As long as he sits on that money, he sits on the nomination.

The press does not get it. Dropping a candidate this late in the game makes it nearly impossible to win. The logistics are terrible and the optics are even worse.

But immediately after the debate, the New York Times wrote an editorial that said Biden is too old and too senile to be president. That’s true but Democrats knew this and nominated him again.

What the press has done is kneecap the Democrat nominee. The debate was supposed to be Trump’s demise. It backfired like that mugshot and those 34 verdicts of guilt.

9 or 10 Democrat congressmen publicly called for Biden to step down. That depends on how you count Nadler.

Forbes reported, “Senior House Democrat Rep. Nadler Reverses Course — Now Says He Supports Biden.”

So, actually he was for Biden until he was against him before he was for him.

Therein is the problem for Democrats. They cannot walk back saying Biden is unfit for the office and then support him in November.

As the media presses for Biden to leave, the Fourth Estate, too, loses credibility among liberals, the only people who still believe news reports.

TMZ reported, “George Stephanopoulos just made a stunning comment on the streets of New York telling a pedestrian he doesn't think President Joe Biden can serve another term.”

The man that the media insists received 81 million legitimate votes in 2020 is bringing the party down.

Politico reported, “President Joe Biden has a new problem: a competitive race in deep blue New York.

“Elected officials, union leaders and political consultants are panicking over polls showing a steady erosion of Biden’s support in a state he won by 23 points four years ago. They’re so worried they’ve been trying to convince the Biden team to pour resources into New York to shore up his campaign and boost Democrats running in a half-dozen swing districts that could determine control of the House.”

It gets worst for Democrats as the bluest of the blue states. Minnesota, the only state that has voted Democrat in each of the last 12 presidential elections, is up for grabs.

KSTP reported, “Biden, Trump locked in dead heat in Minnesota.”

That report was on April 9, months before the public finally got to look behind the curtain and saw an old humbug trying to run the show. I was wrong. The debate really changed the game in a way not seen since Reagan topped Carter.

The problem is not the doddering mean old pedophile who serves as the figurehead for Democrats; it’s Democrat policies.

According to Gallup, the top policy concerns among Americans are the economy (36%), immigration (22%) and the government/poor leadership (20%).

Democrats win on abortion (3%), health care (2%) and gun control (1%).

Biden is a perfect symbol of a selfish party that is mentally impaired and out of touch with voters and reality.

Democrats seized on something called Project 2025, which apparently will take away all your rights and give them to billionaires. The attacks on Project 2025 are going about as well as Biden walking up a flight of stairs. But they brought the subject up at a congressional hearing.

Collin Rugg tweeted:

JUST IN: Crowd starts cracking up after Ben Shapiro breaks Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell's brain after he asked a question about Project 2025. Swalwell: “How much do you support Project 2025?” Shapiro: “Like President Trump, I haven't looked all that deeply at Project 2025, but it seems that Democrats on this committee are sort of like Peter Pan and Tinkerbell. If they say Project 2025, enough, their presidential candidate becomes alive again.”

Swalwell needed another bang-bang from Fang Fang after that.

The whole rotten party does.

Philip Bump reported:

On CNN on Tuesday night, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) said what a lot of Democrats seem to be thinking: His party is in deep trouble, less than 120 days before the election. “This race is on a trajectory that is very worrisome, if you care about the future of this country,” Bennet told CNN host Kaitlan Collins. “Joe Biden was 9 points up at this time — the last time he was running. Hillary Clinton was 5 points up. This is the first time in more than 20 years that a Republican president has been up in this part of the campaign.”. “Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election,” Bennet continued, “and maybe win it by a landslide, and take with him the Senate and the House.”

Telling your nominee to quit is an admission of failure. Being unable to remove him is a laughable failure. And trying to walk it all back will have voters laughing so hard, they’ll fall in the lard.

Meanwhile, I have only one question for Mister Carville: Do you still want those young voters who didn’t like Biden to get off your lawn?

