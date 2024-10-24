Saturday marks the 8th anniversary of the Greatest Tweet in History.

As the presidential race rounds third and heads for home, Trump supporters are working to make his victory too big to rig while the deep staters hope they can rig it again. The Democrat Party is delivering a batch of talking points that are so old, Hillary used them — in 2008 against Barack Obama.

Her argument then, as it was later against Trump, was that she was entitled to be president because she was a woman. At one point in the 2016 race, she demanded to know “Why aren’t I 50 points ahead of Trump?”

Later she told the LGBT Mafia, “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. (Laughter/applause) Right? (Laughter/applause) They’re racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people — now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets their offensive hateful mean-spirited rhetoric. Now, some of those folks — they are irredeemable, but thankfully, they are not America.”

Kamala Harris, who seeks to be the first black woman president and second plagiarist (FJB beat her to that punch) now finds herself in Hillary’s high heels. I hope she used foot powder. If not, John Madden recommends Tough Actin Tinactin.

At any rate, Kamala has discovered that the gender gap runs two ways. If women are supposed to support a female candidate just because she is a woman, then men have the right to support a male candidate just because he is a man.

This concept has finally dawned on Democrats and their servants in the press, who decry this reasoning as toxic masculinity. The press has convinced itself that mincing Walz and Emhoff the Nanny Knocker Upper are the new model of the modern man, as he sits on the toilet and pees.

The Guardian reported, “ ‘Be a man and vote for a woman’: Kamala Harris’s unlikely edge in America’s masculinity election.”

The story said, “Conservatives are openly using anxiety around masculinity to win this election, telling men that their problems stem from not being man enough. Josh Hawley, the influential Republican senator from Missouri, published a book called Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs.”

The polls show men are rejecting Kamala for the same reason she rejects them.

Columnist Nicole Russell wrote, “A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll shows former President Donald Trump leading among men 53% to 37%. Vice President Kamala Harris' lead with women is 53% to 36%.

“The gender gap in this election matters beyond politics and portends significant problems for the nation.”

I don’t agree. The problems are there. Women are 50% more likely to get into college and men are 9 times as likely to be in prison. The media and the government repeatedly try to emasculate men as they want to turn us into drones for these queen bees. The gender gap merely shines light on the problem.

After decades of this stereotyping of men as evil and the constant discrimination against men, males have had it. The backlash may have begun with Hillary but it later torched Gillette, which launched a ridiculous ad campaign on attacking toxic masculinity.

On January 15, 2019, Forbes gushed, “As Gillette has come under increasing competition from low priced competitors such as Dollar Shave Club and Harry's, along with a resurgent Schick who is offering refill cartridges that fit Gillette razors, its market share has dropped from 70% to 50% over the past decade. Gillette has been forced to drop the price of its razors by about 15% over the past few years and is on the verge of losing master brand status.

“It is within this competitive context that Gillette debuted its ‘We Believe in the Best in Men’ ad campaign on its website yesterday, part of an overall shift to the slightly modified tag ‘The Best a Man Can Be.’ The 1:48 length video starts out with images of remarkably troubled looking men as a narrator makes reference to bullying, sexual harassment, and toxic masculinity. It then poses the question ‘Is This the Best a Man Can Get?’ The viewer then sees depictions of a series of very ugly and negative behaviors, including bullying, fighting, sexual harassment, and blatantly interfering with a woman speaking in the workplace. The ad goes on to state it is time for men to stop making excuses and to renounce the idea that ‘boys will be boys.’ Gillette concludes that by calling for and showing images of men holding other men accountable and emphasizing that the boys of today will be the men of tomorrow.”

I saw the ad, blinked twice, and threw all my razors into the trash.

One less worry, one less set of liberal corporate executives to support. I trim the beard about once a month.

I was not alone. Georgi Georgiev later wrote, “$350 million in 6 Months — The Cost of the 2019 Gillette Advertising Fiasco?”

Gillette got off easy. Need I delve once again into the Bud Light catastrophe? Why not? It’s fun.

You may recall that socialite Alissa Heinerscheid took over as the FIRST WOMAN vice president of the brand.

She said on March 30, 2023, “I’m a businesswoman, I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was ‘This brand is in decline, it’s been in a decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand there will be no future for Bud Light.’ ”

She also said, “We had this hangover, I mean Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach.”

Two days later, she solved the problem of too many frat bros quaffing her beer. She signed Dylan Mulvaney up as a spokesman-pretending-to-be-a-spokeswoman and voila! No more frat bros hogging all the beer. Sales dropped and she became the FIRST WOMAN vice president of the brand to be fired.

Having learned nothing from Gillette or Bud Light, Democrats plunged forward into the Big Muddy of their War on Men this year. In October, it finally dawned on them why their boots and clothes were wet.

Politico did a piece this week about the rave — Flagstock — thrown in honor of the frat bros at the University of North Carolina who protected the flag from being replaced with the Palestinian flag by supporters of the Hamas-Palestinian rape and murder of 1,200 Israelis and their allies on October 7, 2023.

Politico said, “Now, as Vice President Kamala Harris fights to win back the young-male cohort that helped propel President Joe Biden to victory over Trump in 2020, Democrats are frantically wondering what caused an erosion of support in polls compared to four years ago.

“It’s never an easy question, since the make-up of the youngest voting bloc changes with almost every election. But the answer — at least as viewed through the prism of Flagstock — seems rooted in the desire of young men for some sort of safe space from the challenges and criticisms, real or perceived, that bubble up from a culture in the midst of a gender revolution.”

Real or perceived. The press never writes that about the complaints of feminists, trannies or any of the other niche voting blocs Democrats create.

The White Dudes for Harris stunt fails because it is a top-down movement with a condescending message of you aren’t a real man if you don’t vote for a woman. I am 71. I don’t have to shave my face to prove my manhood. I don’t have to drink your beer to prove my manhood. And I certainly don’t have to vote for your communist to prove my manhood.

Now excuse me while I go ask my wife what she wants for breakfast.

