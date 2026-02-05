George Trumpington

Sean Hannity reported, “An Insider Advantage national survey conducted January 31-February 1 shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating has gained nearly 7 points in a week following his decision to change direction and leadership in Minneapolis.”

The change came after Trump made a few phone calls, sent in Tom Homan, and got Tampon Tim to cave and have Minnesota’s state police protect ICE.

That’s leadership and guess what? Americans expect leadership from a president of the United States.

Biden’s border czar was Kamala Harris who begged the invaders, “Do not come. Do not come.” She did such a bad job that the media denied she was the border czar when she was nominated for president. Experience only counts when you succeed.

Trump’s czar is Homan, who made sure they cannot come in. He has Minnesota cooperating with ICE. On Wednesday, he said:

We currently have an unprecedented number of counties communicating with us now and allowing ICE to take custody of illegal aliens before they hit the streets! Unprecedented cooperation. Now say it again, this is efficient, requires only one or two officers to assume custody of a criminal alien target rather than eight or ten officers going into the community and arresting that public safety threat. This frees up more officers to arrest or remove criminal aliens. More officers taking custody of criminal aliens directly from the jails means less officers on the street doing criminal operations. This is smart law enforcement, not less law enforcement. It’s safer for the community, safer for the officers, and safer for the alien. This coordination also makes it far more safe for the Twin Cities.

Homan is delivering results, as have Rubio, Hegseth and Bessent to name a few. Deportations are working. Diplomacy is working. The military is working. Tariffs are working. Trump’s Cabinet of Competents is working. The president is regaining his popularity.

Wow. Hiring people who know how to do their job is better than hiring people based on their race, sex, weight or who they screw. But duds attract duds and Biden was Elmer Dudd, wasn’t he?

The border czar also told his troops:

In closing, President Trump and I want to thank the men and women of ICE, Border Patrol, and other federal agencies on the ground for your dedication to the oath you swore to enforce federal law and promote public safety. It hasn’t been easy. I know the sacrifices you make. I know the sacrifices your families make. I know your families worry about you every day. I know you’ve missed birthdays, anniversaries, holidays. I appreciate every one of you. I wore that green uniform. I love the United States Border Patrol. I was an ICE agent. I know the job you have. I know the tragedies you’ve seen. The president is with you.

Tom Homan in the 1970s.

Homan is right. He may have lost his lush blond hair but every follicle lost was a wisdom gained.

He is up against people who seek power for power’s sake. They ripped up the rules of politics when Nancy ripped up Trump’s State of the Union address.

This quote from Jerry Nadler revealed what Homan and ICE face:

“What is really the major problem in this country today is the fascism in our streets. The attacks on American citizens, by masked hoodlums. If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You’d be justified in shooting the person—to protect yourself.”

And yet Nadler’s brownshirts—Antifa—wear masks.

Surely the Debate Clause in the Constitution (“for any Speech or Debate in either House, [Members of Congress] shall not be questioned in any other Place”) does not cover calls to murder federal lawmen.

Homan’s leadership reflects those of the Chief of the Executive Branch of government. This is why Trump chose him.

In my day in the Army, it rolls downhill from the generals themselves.

Trump rolls down empathy. He tips well because his mother was once a housemaid. He looks up to his voters, not down because they made him president.

What was it Light Horse Harry Lee said in his eulogy of Washington?

First in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen, he was second to none in the humble and endearing scenes of private life: Pious, just, humane, temperate, and sincere; uniform, dignified, and commanding, his example was as edifying to all around him as were the effects of that example lasting. To his equals he was condescending; to his inferiors kind; and to the dear object of his affections exemplarily tender: Correct throughout, vice shuddered in his presence, and virtue always felt his fostering hand; the purity of his private character gave effulgence to his public virtues.

President Trump will never in his lifetime be first in the hearts of his countrymen because half will die a Never Trumper. The sense of entitlement among those who pretend they are powerful debilitates them. His enemies are proof that envy and vanity are cardinal sins because envy and vanity harm men.

Thus, to those who believe they are equals, he is condescending. He is kind to the people who struggle and are not famous. He is loyal to his people and they reciprocate.

Consider Dan Scavino Jr. As a 16-year-old, Scavino met and caddied for Trump. They got along instantly. At the end of the round, Trump tipped him two $100 bills. Scavino framed them.

After college, he joined the Trump Organization, leaving only to work on Trump’s campaigns and in his presidencies.

Trump’s monument will not be a ballroom or even his many Trump Towers. The president agrees and said so in an interview aired last night on NBC:

Tom Llamas: “Do you think at one point people will talk about you when they talk about Presidents like Washington and Lincoln?” Trump: “All I know is that it’s such an honor. I’m walking down and everyone’s screaming ‘GOAT! GOAT!’...I hope they’re right. Not for me, but for the country—because if I do a great job, that means the country’s doing well.”

America will prevail and be his legacy, just as Reagan lowering the boom on communism became his—and just as Grant’s legacy was not just winning a civil war but uniting a nation torn apart by that civil war. When he died, half his pallbearers were Confederates.

Trump’s job is to bring about a Golden Age of peace and prosperity. People are ready for greatness again.

After weeks of the media blasting ICE, Trump’s approval rose by 7 points. Winning feels good and many of us never have felt better in our lives.

Washington lost many battles (not all of them) but he won the war. Trump will, too.

