Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Don Surber hits the nail on the head. Results matter. Period. When Donald Trump stopped the hand-wringing and started enforcing the law, the country felt it—and the polls moved. Seven points in a month isn’t noise; it’s a verdict. Trump sent Tom Homan, not a press secretary, and Minnesota folded because competence beats tantrums every time. Fewer street arrests, safer cops, safer neighborhoods, real authority restored. This is what leadership looks like: command, clarity, consequences. While critics scream “fascism,” Americans see order returning and confidence rising. Deportations work. Coordination works. Winning works. The public doesn’t care about elite whining—they care about outcomes. Trump delivers outcomes, and the country is rewarding him for it.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Jake's avatar
Jake
2h

The Trumpster has an abundance of "talent on loan from God". I wish Rush was alive to experience the Trumpster. He'd be giddy with excitement.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Don Surber and others
71 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture