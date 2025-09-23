Don Surber

Don Surber

User's avatar
Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
3hEdited

I graduated college in 1975 and my first job paid me $9K a year. That amount, before taxes, had to pay my rent, car loan, utilities, clothing and food. Fortunately, I had taught myself to cook and I ate a lot of vegetables, rice and chicken.

Back then, food stamps were actually booklets of coupons in dollar amounts which were torn out and used to pay. I have way too many memories of standing behind someone in the checkout line who had a cart containing steak, shrimp and other expensive items which I could not afford, paying for them with those coupons. I would guess that a majority of you reading this have similar memories.

It’s decades past time that the entire program be junked and any benefits require some sort of work, even if it’s just picking up trash on the highway, which would at least provide some exercise for the gluttons.

Grumpy Oldman's avatar
Grumpy Oldman
3hEdited

“Hey fatso, you wanna eat? Get an effing job!”

Defund and abolish not only the EBT/SNAP/food stamp program, but all of LBJ’s Great Society and War on Poverty welfare programs.

$25,000,000,000,000.00 (that’s TRILLION) dollars in transfer payments to deadbeats since 1965.

Both JFK and RFK, Jr. knew/know that America is a representative republic, governed by the Rule of Law. It has never been a democracy, aka Mob Rule. Stop LYING to the American people.

With an 11% error rate in food stamp funds doled out to the states from the Agriculture Department, which sticky-fingered bureaucRATs from them and the states are lining their pockets? Name these political grifters!

In the communist-controlled states (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Mexifornia, Colorado, Washington, Oregon…you know, the usual suspects) the budgets that will be cut to fund their obese, deadbeat constituencies will always be the police and fire departments.

All this leftist hysteria and hand-wringing and complaining and gnashing of teeth and woe is me is much ado about nothing. The simplest solution is always best - DEFUND and ABOLISH these programs in their entirety, thus saving America’s taxpayers not million$, not billion$, BUT trillion$ of dollars in wasteful government expenditures.

Charity begins at home. Reach into your own pockets first if you want to support these parasites, not mine.

105 more comments...

