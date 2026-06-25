Don Surber

Don Surber

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Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
9h

Wonder what the odds are that the leaders of the Euro Socialists go without air-conditioning?

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Steve Boggs's avatar
Steve Boggs
9h

Who cares. Let the dumbasses solve their own damn problems.

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