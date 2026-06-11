Don Surber

Don Surber

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
7hEdited

Gambling hasn’t ruined just college sports, it has filtered down into high school. Greed. Simple greed. It destroys everything it touches.

It has destroyed our social fabric. Everyone wants more more MORE!! No one seems to be satisfied with a simple life anymore, except old farts like me. I just want to wake up in the morning, drink my coffee, read my “Surber” and get on with my day working for the company who has been part of my family for 30 years.

I just want to keep my family fed and healthy.

May GOD Almighty continue to bless and protect President Donald J. Trump and these United States of America.

APS

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GaryC9's avatar
GaryC9
7h

I’m blowing the whistle on the poll. I don’t hate Texas Tech or any other school. This is what’s call a first world problem, and a minor one at that. I only have so much disgust to spread around and this ain’t on my radar. I woke up feeling like the aching jointed old man that I am. My 1st concern is coffee.

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