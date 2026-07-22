My condolences to Andy Burnham upon his selection as the 59th prime minister of the United Kingdom. The political insiders picked the right guy because he has experience in handling tragedies.

Days after Burnham was sworn in as mayor of Manchester in 2017, a Muslim suicide bomber ignited a nail bomb that killed himself and 21 others and injured more than 1,000 fans at an Ariana Grande concert. Most of the victims were young girls. Muslim terrorists have real problems with females.

By all accounts Burnham showed leadership and as mayor.

They called him King of the North as he placed caps on bus fares and blew money on the homeless—Jimmy Carter’s euphemism for bums and junkies. In other words, Burnham ran Manchester the way a modern Democrat mayor runs a city in the USA.

You see, Burnham did not want to end socialism. He just wanted to de-centralize it and spread the wealth of bribes and kickbacks to local people.

He is just another run-of-the-mill British politician, Margaret, who just doesn’t really care about the women and children and the rest of the real Britons.

Upon arriving at 10 Downing Street, the new PM said, “I have just come from Buckingham Palace, where I have accepted His Majesty the King’s invitation to form a Government.

“In doing so, I am acutely conscious that I am the sixth person in the last 10 years to walk up this street—the seventh Prime Minister since 2016—making this a moment for reflection and new resolution. It requires my generation of politicians to raise our game and rise to the new challenge.

“Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again, and that is our challenge—to make politics work, to make it work better. I know people at home are fed up with politics. I hear you and I want to be honest with you—we have not been good enough, and we need to be better.

“This moment will be a circuit breaker for Britain. We will bring forward the biggest changes in British politics for 40 years. We will change politics, to make it more collaborative, more about problem-solving than point-scoring. And we will take power out of here and carry it into every postcode in the land, so that they can do more.

“We will end rough sleeping. We will build more council homes. We will honour our defense commitments. And from tomorrow, we will set out measures to cut energy bills and tackle the cost-of-living crisis. I will soon go through that door behind me and issue my first instructions to officials to begin work on a 10-year plan for Britain. This is a moment of hope. Let us seize it together.”

He’s worried about the homeless, electric bills (which British government policies jacked up) and keeping the anti-Thatcher socialism alive and not very well in London.

He said nothing about the gangs that rape children, the refugee invasion, or Muslim terrorists—you know, the real problems Britons face that they are not allowed to speak about in public.

Political hacks believe he cannot do worse than Keir Starmer, who was selected because they believed he could not do worse than Rishi Sunak, who was selected because they believed he could not do worse than Liz Truss, who lasted all of 45 days as prime minister after Boris Johnson resigned.

I guess Boris wasn’t Badenov for them. After all, he made Brexit possible after years of the hacks dragging their feet.

Globalists greased the wheels to put in Burnham. It was not so much as cutting a backroom deal as it was sending in the next man on the depth chart.

By the way, burn ham is good advice because you don’t want to undercook pork.

To be a prime minister, Burnham had to be a member of Parliament. Once Starmer announced he was stepping down, Mayor Burnham’s buddy, Josh Simmons, magically resigned as MP.

Burnham stood for election in May to replace Simmons and received 24,927 votes. Now Burnham runs England.

That’s 33% more votes than Starmer, who received 18,884 votes and became PM.

The difference this time is Parliament didn’t even bother to vote Burnham in.

In Monty Python and the Holy Grail, King Arthur explained how he became king to Dennis the Peasant. Dennis wasn’t impressed and replied, “Listen. Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.”

I don’t know. Given the recent Parade of Prime Ministers, the Arthurian legend is looking pretty good now. To select Burnham’s eventual replacement, maybe they should find a big stone and stick a sword in it.

Liberals decry the American presidential election process as being too long and too expensive. They act as if the Electoral College system somehow is unconstitutional. They still whine that Hillary got more votes than Trump.

But while I cannot remember the exact number, I am almost certain that Trump received more than 24,927 votes.

The British system rewards political hacks. The PM is akin to how we choose House speakers. Did anyone want a President Pelosi or a President Boehner or even a President Gingrich?

Give me the American system, which in my lifetime produced President Eisenhower, President Reagan and President Trump (twice). I also liked Jack Kennedy. And after seeing what they did to Trump, I like Nixon as well.

Back to Britain.

158 years after Parliament selected its first Jewish PM (Disraeli), Britain finally gave the job to a Catholic. UK even had a Hindu PM before it had a Catholic. I doubt they will wait another 158 years to get a Muslim.

Burnham takes control of a Royal Navy that once controlled the Seven Seas. Now it is down to 60 ships—including many vessels that are not seaworthy.

Red China has 60 submarines alone as part of a 400 ship navy.

Heck, Iran had 100 ships before Operation Epic Fury turned them into yellow submarines.

Burnham will govern a country with an average income on par with West Virginia.

Money isn’t everything, of course, but as nice as the British countryside may be it doesn’t pay the bills or put food on the table—especially when you have no gun to hunt deer.

Great Britain’s economy is sluggish with 4.9% unemployment, 2.8% inflation and 1% annual economic growth.

Trump is showing optimism as he tweeted, “I had a very good conversation with the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Andy Burnham. We discussed many subjects, including the outstanding relationship we have had with the UK. We will be meeting in the not too distant future for topics of mutual interest.

“The Prime Minister has got a big job ahead of him, but he will be able to do it and, of course, the U.S.A. will be there to help! We discussed North Sea Oil, Trade, the Military Alliance, Demining of the Hormuz Strait, and many other topics. The call was interesting, and went very well. I wished Prime Minister Burnham, GOOD LUCK AND GODSPEED!”

That’s expected. You want to start the relationship friendly. Make the new guy earn his epithets from Trump. Burnham will because as mayor he said Trump was not welcome in his town.

Burnham is just Starmer’s globalist policy another suit. The puppets change but the puppet masters’ song remains the same.

My favorite British commentator, Katie Hopkins, had a couple of takes on Burnham.

ONE.

TWO. Keep “eyes on the copper in the cabling” is good advice. Her description of Missus PM is a delight.

Leave a comment

Share