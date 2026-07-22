Don Surber

Don Surber

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Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
4h

What the hell is "rough sleeping"? Is this another Leftist tongue-twister defining the homeless? Geez... a good political hack can sanitize just about anything.

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donald b welch's avatar
donald b welch
5h

the last few pm's all remind me of governor gretchen whitmer of michiganistan.

off to golf. life is short. might as well enjoy it when we can.

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