The presidential race in a nutshell: Trump’s secret weapon was a good presidency. We really were better off four years ago even in the midst of an overblown pandemic.

Elections aren’t complicated. People vote for who is best for them. People who think they are smarter than everyone else overlook this simple fact.

Which is why the day after Americans gave this mandate to President Trump, liberal tears gushed like an overflowing washer. Their Fountain of Uselessness was enjoyable. Their explanations of why the dumbest candidate for president imaginable lost were delicious.

Maureen Dowd was so upset in her piece, “It’s This Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World,” that she laid this gem:

James Carville warned that Democrats needed to stop coming across as the party of preachy women. But then Barack and Michelle Obama tried to woo black men by scolding them.

Barack Obama, preachy woman. I like that.

Oblivious to her own sexism, Dowd blamed misogyny. How dare men not vote for a woman!

She also wrote, “many of the suburban women that Harris thought she could get voted for Trump.” How dare women not vote for a woman!

The lesser-known Jill Filipovic wrote, “Men Got Exactly What They Wanted.”

Wow. We’ll have 110 million Corvettes, 110 million cases of non-Bud Light beer and 110 million new mancaves.

No, no, no. Hold that order. That’s not all she said:

Donald Trump’s strategy of courting disaffected men was a risky one: After all, men are less likely than women to vote, and the disaffected don’t tend to be the most civically engaged citizens. With this election being the first since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision allowed Republican-run states across the nation to criminalize abortion, liberals and feminists understandably believed that it would be a referendum on misogyny. And it was. The problem is that it turns out the United States is pretty damn sexist — and a lot of men wanted this election to be about them. Their votes for Trump weren’t about just the economy, or crime, or immigration; their votes were about reasserting their dominance.

It’s just as well. The mean old wife would veto a Corvette just like she did a Bentley. I need to bulk up my male dominance skills, right after I get her breakfast.

Dowd and Filipovic left out racism. Hmm. David Axelrod didn’t forget racism in his interview with Van Jones at CNN:

You know, I would love to hear from Van on this, but let‘s be honest on this, okay, let’s be absolutely blunt about it. There were appeals to racism in this campaign, and there is racial bias in this country and there is sexism in this country, and anybody who thinks that that did not in any way impact on the outcome of this race is wrong. I am not saying that was the main reason that Kamala Harris lost and Donald Trump won. I think they ran, honestly, strategically, his campaign, I said many times, they ran a very smart campaign. It was ultimately a rational, well-conceived and well-executed campaign for an often irrational candidate, and they overcame him to sell his message or the message that they thought he should be selling to the country. But let‘s not confuse what this was and wasn‘t. Let‘s be very clear-eyed about it.

Yes, America is soooo racist that it only elected and re-elected the first black man nominated for president.

The only time race entered the picture was when Janet Jackson questioned Kamala’s blackness.

But blaming her sex and her race is easier than blaming her lack of intelligence, her lack of any leadership skills and her communist policies.

Trump really is a sane genius who bypassed the media through podcasts.

Elon Musk explained:

It made a big difference that President Trump and soon-to-be Vice President Vance went on lengthy podcasts. I think this really makes a difference because people look at Joe Rogan's podcast, which is great, and Lex Fridman’s and the All-In Podcast and to a reasonably-minded, smart person who's not hardcore one way or the other, they just listen to someone talk for a few hours and that's how they decide whether you're a good person, whether they like you. This is why I posted on X, nothing would do more damage to Kamala's campaign than going on Joe Rogan because she'd run out of non sequiturs after about 45 minutes. Hours two and three would be a complete melted puddle of nonsense. It would just be absolute game over. That's why she didn't go on. But, on the other hand, Trump, he's there, there's no talking points. He's just being a normal person, having a conversation and doing three hours of Rogan, no problem.

Liberals were pretty prickly about the election. The Mirror reported, “Empire State Building glows red for Trump win as Democrats call on Zeus to ‘show his wrath.’”

Fine. They’ll go with Zeus, we’ll go with God.

Vox came close to saying what won it for Trump was his performance and not his ability to stand while peeing.

It said, “The blame game among Democrats will come fast and furious. But though the Harris campaign’s strategy is sure to be second-guessed, the extent and nationwide nature of the shift in Trump’s favor suggest she had an uphill battle all around — because of the widespread unpopularity of President Joe Biden and public disapproval of his record in office.”

Tom Nichols of The Atlantic, though, blamed gullible voters and ROOSH-uh:

The urge to cast blame will be overwhelming, because there is so much of it to go around. When the history of this dark moment is written, those responsible will include not only Trump voters but also easily gulled Americans who didn’t vote or who voted for independent or third-party candidates because of their own selfish peeves. Trump’s opponents will also blame Russia and other malign powers. Without a doubt, America’s enemies — some of whom dearly hoped for a Trump win — made efforts to flood the public square with propaganda. According to federal and state government reports, several bomb threats that appeared to originate from Russian email domains were aimed at areas with minority voters. But as always, the power to stop Trump rested with American voters at the ballot box, and blaming others is a pointless exercise.

Da, comrade.

Politico tried to be analytic, noting, “Donald Trump has blown up Democrats’ Blue Wall for the second time.”

If he has breached your wall twice, it is not a wall. It is a pile of bricks.

Tampon Tim proved to the worst vice presidential choice since Tom Eagleton. Hmm. Has Wild Walking Walz tried electroshock therapy?

Buried in the Politico story was this quote from Lindy Li, a Democratic fundraiser based in Pennsylvania: “In addition to helping deliver Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro would have solidified the Blue Wall, neutralizing Trump’s argument that Harris is an out-of-touch progressive. The biggest winner on the Democrat side tonight was Josh Shapiro.”

Bad personnel decisions have consequences.

Policies do too, but don’t expect Democrats to change theirs. No, they change their messengers but never their message. They just replace their white male communists with DEI communists.

Jonathan Tamari, a reporter at Bloomberg, bragged:

Rep. Andy Kim will become New Jersey’s first Asian American senator and Maryland’s Angela Alsobrooks and Delaware’s Lisa Blunt Rochester will be the first black senators from their states. Also in Delaware, Sarah McBride will become the first transgender member of Congress after winning a House seat. All are Democrats and embody the push by both parties to have congressional delegations represent a broader swath of the country’s demographics.

Democrats are the party of tokin’ and tokens.

For real entertainment, you need a professional. Enter Hollywood. The Wrap reported, “Hollywood Seethes and Mourns Donald Trump’s Reelection: ‘America Is Done.’ ”

Christina Applegate tweeted, “Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree, please unfollow me.”

As Nancy Kerrigan did not actually say, “Why me?”

Why not? What makes an actress so special? In fact, who is she to demand people explain their votes to her?

Kamala was the biggest loser in the election, but Jack Smith was the clear runner-up.

Collin Rugg tweeted:

The Department of Justice and Jack Smith immediately end their cases against Donald Trump. The DOJ cited their policy that presidents can't be prosecuted however it was assumed they would work up until the last day. What's interesting here is that the DOJ is moving to end them even before he takes office, citing the longstanding DOJ policy that sitting presidents can’t be prosecuted. And there were some thought that maybe special counsel Jack Smith was going to sprint through the finish line, was going to work up until the last day, force Trump to fire him, wait till a new Attorney General was appointed. But that does not appear to be the thinking inside the department. The thinking is that these cases can’t go forward.

The Jack S deserves to be audited and investigated.

Another loser were the TV networks. The Hollywood Reporter said, “TV Ratings: Election Night Viewing Drops Sharply in Early Nielsen Numbers.

“Fox News led all networks in primetime, but audiences were smaller across the board compared to 2020.”

That’s because we followed the election on Twitter, which Elon Musk bought and Made Free Speech Free Again, which means we don’t need AP to officially call the election in the wee hours of Wednesday what we saw for ourselves by midnight Tuesday.

The gals on The View took it well.

Sunny Hostin said, “I’m profoundly disturbed that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution did not prevent someone who participated in an insurrection from becoming president of the United States. I think that going forward, the Convicted Felon box on employment applications better be taken off because if you can be the president of the United States then you should not be prevented from employment in this country.”

I remember when liberals used the 14th Amendment as an argument for gay marriage. Now it is an excuse to kick straight white men off the ballot.

Whoopi Goldberg said, “So you start with that and think about this — she did this in two months! She did this in two months! Everybody can always say, oh, she should have done this, she should have done this. She did what she did. She was everywhere. She talked to everybody. And people didn’t come out. I don’t know why. And it doesn’t even matter. He’s now the president. I’m still not going to say his name. That’s not gonna change.”

Well, I will say his name: Donald John Trump is now our president-elect.

