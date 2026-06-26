Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7h

A republic cannot survive if citizens become clients and bureaucrats become masters. The administrative state is not merely inefficient. It is anti-republican by nature when it governs beyond consent, spends beyond restraint, regulates beyond law, and survives every election untouched. Franklin feared corruption because corrupt people eventually demand rulers. That is where debt, censorship, judicial supremacy, weaponized agencies, and permanent government lead. The cure is not nostalgia. It is constitutional surgery: cut spending, restore Congress, restrain courts, fire rogue bureaucrats, secure elections, and rebuild civic virtue. Freedom requires character. Without it, the republic becomes paperwork with a flag.

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joated's avatar
joated
7h

Does anyone know if the Wright brothers, upon reading the NY Times editorial, turned to a third person and said, "Hold our beers."?

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