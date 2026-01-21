Only 3 of the 20 Democrat presidential candidates responded to an Axios survey about transgender policies. That’s because Democrats find themselves on the wrong side of history—again.

Only one of those candidates—Rahm Emanuel—dared to just say no to boys in girls’ sports and no when asked can a man be a woman?

The other two responders—Governor Josh Shapiro and Pete Buttigieg—punted. Let the sports leagues decide, they said. Looks like LGB may be ready to kick out the T’s.

Axios reported, “Democrats weighing bids for president are struggling for footing on transgender issues, dodging questions on the topic more than a year after President Trump’s Kamala is for they/them ad was widely seen as one of his most effective attacks in the 2024 campaign.”

Trannies are a loser issue. Axios said:

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom stumbled when conservative influencer Ben Shapiro pressed him on the topic on Newsom’s podcast. “The question that you’re not wanting to answer is whether boys can become girls,” Shapiro said. “Yeah, I just, well, I think, uh, for the grace of God,” Newsom replied. The uncomfortable moment for Newsom—a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights—came 10 months after he was criticized by LGBTQ advocates for saying it was “unfair” for transgender girls and women to compete in female sports.

2024 killed the tranny movement because the American people have had it with the insufferable pronoun people who want to toss you in prison if you don’t acquiesce to their demands.

Three months after the election, Pew Research polled 5,000 Americans and discovered most people don’t buy into that “assigned at birth” jazz. Whatever happened to born this way?

On February 26, 2025, Pew reported:

A new Pew Research Center survey finds that majorities of U.S. adults favor or strongly favor laws and policies that: Require trans athletes to compete on teams that match their sex assigned at birth (66%). Ban health care professionals from providing care related to gender transitions for minors (56%).

The results of the poll were worse than that for the Party Of Obama.

While Americans oppose discrimination against trannies (56/16), Americans don’t want boys playing girls in sports (66/15), tranny surgery on kids (56/26), requiring insurance to cover tranny surgery (53/22), boys in the girl’s powder room (49/26), and schools teaching gender stuff in elementary schools (47/34).

Democrats find themselves on the wrong end of the plumber’s helper.

On May 29, Jonathan Cowan, president of Third Way, gave unsolicited advice to Democrats:

First, Democrats should express their frustration and disgust with the ways extremists on both sides have weaponized the issue. Doing so will immediately signal to swing voters that they are trying to resolve, not exploit, the culture wars. Democrats can make clear that on the right, hardcore conservatives have used this debate primarily to inflict harm, painting transgender people as monsters who seek to change our culture and history. On the far left, progressive activists police our language, attempting to shame those who step out of line or do not agree with every item on their agenda.

Sure, Democrats are going to denounce tranny advocates—just like they denounce wholesale fraud by Somalis in Minnesota, Maine and the rest of the country.

Cowan then said, “While there is no moral equivalency between those two sides—the demonization by the right is much worse—both extremes are wrong and are adding far more heat than light to this evolving and complex national conversation. Democrats must forcefully reject polarization and point-scoring and instead champion a middle ground that allows for a more reasonable debate.”

Democrats will meet the opposition halfway. They will still chop off your son’s Mister Happy but they won’t try to replace it with fake lady parts.

Cowan also said, “Second, for Democrats to regain the support of centrist voters who deliver electoral victories, they must meet Americans where they are today, not where advocates might wish them to be, or where society may be headed in the future.”

That stance reminds me of the song John Lennon wrote about his first wife when they were still married and Beatlemania was at its peak: You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away.

You cannot be a married teen heart-throb can you? (Or in the case of Jerry Lee Lewis, a heart-throb married to a teen.) And you cannot become a Democrat president if you reveal what the Democrat Party’s real agenda is.

On July 13, Charles Homans of the New York Times wrote:

The dilemma is reflective of the Democratic Party’s broader struggles with identity politics as it dissects its losses in 2024. Recovering its standing with voters, many in the party believe, requires coming to terms with the party’s transformation during the Obama and first Trump presidencies, when American liberals broadly embraced what had previously been vanguard positions on a range of social and cultural issues, including gender and race, immigration and policing. In some areas, Democratic politicians, taking cues from liberal advocacy groups, found themselves signing onto positions about which even their own voters were uncertain, and have become more so in recent years.

You cannot lead if no one is following you.

And no one wants to follow a party that has 85% of its presidential candidates refusing to answer this simple question: Can a man become a woman?

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment