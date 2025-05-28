The story keeps changing. Biden has a stutter. No, make that Biden has dementia. No, make that Biden has cancer.

So what should we learned from all this? FJB must suffer something even more terrible—a fate worse than death—because Democrats never are completely honest. They are always hiding something. There is more to this story.

But the story so far us quite informative and provides insight into the 2016 election (of all things) and of Barack Obama’s dominance of the Democrat Party. A dozen years after the sweet sayonara of his presidency with the defeat of the heir to his throne by his nemesis, we see that Democrats now suffer BO. He is the party guest who refuses to leave. They cannot get rid of the man.

The prostate cancer story offers a new explanation of how Hillary became the candidate in 2016. The stories say FJB last had a prostate-specific antigen test since 2014. Why is that?

Well, in July 1980, my wife had her first pregnancy test. She did not have one the following month or the month afterward. Why? Because the first test revealed she was pregnant and our daughter was born the next February. In my wife’s words when she told me of the test, “a rabbit died for us.”

And so it goes with FJB’s PSA, except for the rabbit dying part. He tested positive for prostate cancer in 2014 and never had another test. Democrats told no one about this incapacity. The cancer however meant Obama had to strike his vice president from his list of successors. Hillary was next in line.

The cancer story also explains why Biden was hidin’ in his basement throughout the 2020 campaign. Dementia also explains it as well—as does Democrats knowing they could stuff the ballot boxes in key states with mail-in votes.

The cancer story also provides a reason Obama told FJB, “You Don’t Have to Do This, Joe” in 2019.

The spin then was that this was evidence that BO wanted FJB to stay out of the race, according to Vanity Fair:

After Biden entered the race anyway, telling him that he could “never forgive himself” if he didn’t personally try to oust Trump, Obama began pushing for Biden to “expand his aging inner circle,” according to the Times. His advisors needed to ensure Biden didn’t “embarrass himself” or “damage his legacy,” Obama told campaign staff in a March [2019] meeting, per the report. Biden entered the race as the early frontrunner, riding high on his name recognition and revered “Uncle Joe” reputation within the establishment. While he continues to lead in most polls, he’s also drawn frustration and concern over his frequent gaffes. His blunders, along with renewed scrutiny of his decades-long record in Washington, have not only allowed competitors like Elizabeth Warren to cut into his lead in polls, but may also be turning off some in his own party, particularly in the progressive wing. His verbal flubs on the 2020 trail have reportedly even led some allies to suggest he curtail his campaign schedule. But just as he brushed off Obama’s concerns, it seems unlikely he’ll heed that advice. “Joe Biden has spoken his mind his entire life, which voters know and love about him,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, told the Hill on Thursday. “He’s a real person, he’s authentic, and that will never change.

But that reporting doesn’t square with BO later paying off Bernie and Buttigieg to drop out after they won the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary. Jim Clyburn gifted FJB the South Carolina primary (as he had Obama in 2008 and Hillary in 2016) tipping a close nomination to Clyburn’s preferred candidate.

The reality today is Obama is a powerful celebrity who is out of touch with the electorate. He may as well be Bruce Springsteen.

BO is not the young handsome man surfing in Hawaii—definitely hetero because Obama Girl would never lie to you. That video was 18 years ago. Now he’s 63 and eligible to collect Social Security.

Old Big Mac Eating Donald offers the young hope and change from Obama.

After the election, Newsweek reported, “Barack Obama Voters Are Donald Trump Supporters Now.”

A surprising shift in American voting patterns has emerged as a significant number of low income non-college educated voters, who traditionally support Democrats, are now supporting Donald Trump. According to exit poll data, the Democrats are now the preferred party of higher-income, college-educated voters, with 55% of college graduates and 51% of individuals with incomes over $100,000 voting for Kamala Harris, while Donald Trump attracted more support from low income non-college educated voters. Exit poll data shows 56% of voters without a college degree voted for Trump, while 50% of voters with income under $50,000 supported him, compared to 47% who supported Harris.

Trump is rebellious and hip, with his own dance. He wrested song YMCA from the Village People. Songwriter Victor Willis and the estate of Jacques Morali are only too happy to cash those royalty checks.

The only young people who support Democrats now have tongue studs and nose rings. One big magnet and you can draw them all to Wichita.

Obama has stayed too long in politics. Old presidents fade away. He doesn’t want to go away. He built one of his four mansions in DC. That is a problem for Democrats.

NBC reported, “Obama world loses its shine in a changing, hurting Democrat Party. Obama White House and campaign alumni have been setting the course of the Democrat Party for years. After 2024, more Democrats want to see that change.”

Translation: Democrats want to win. They cannot win anymore with BO running things.

The story said:

More Democrats are openly criticizing Obama strategists and consultants, who were long treated as the high priests of their party’s politics. Democrat National Committee officials at a news event last month blamed Obama’s lack of investment in state parties over his two terms for setting back local organizing, with the party still feeling the effects. The so-called Obama coalition of voters—less politically engaged voters, younger voters and voters of color—is no more. In 2024, each of those groups shifted toward Trump in high numbers. Going forward, it could mark a clean slate for a party whose course for nearly two decades cascaded from decisions Obama had made. It was Obama who chose Biden as his vice president, offering him the elevated perch that set up his 2020 election and his aborted 2024 re-election. Obama selected Hillary Clinton as his secretary of state, then anointed her for the Democrat nomination in the 2016 race against Trump. The operatives Obama and his top aides empowered have carved out leading, decision-making roles at the top of the Democrat Party since then.

There is no Democratic Party because it no longer is democratic. One man determines who is the party’s presidential candidate. Calling the party Democratic is like calling Congressman Timothy McBride Sarah.

Losing the last election cost Democrats more dearly than they will admit.

Share

Politico reported, “As Democrats cast about for a strategy to thwart President Donald Trump’s agenda, rebrand their party and take back power, Sen. Elissa Slotkin recently offered one intriguing idea: Build a shadow Cabinet.”

That shows how little power Democrats have left. In the first Trump presidency, they had a shadow Cabinet which included actual Cabinet members and senior staff members who stood at the ready to sabotage presidential orders.

This time, Trump has assembled a Cabinet of Team Players. They work well with one another and work toward making America great again. Some readers are impatient with Bondi, Patel and even Homan (not a Cabinet member). I respect that. I too want everything done by yesterday.

The list of shadows Democrats conjure include Tish James as attorney general. Well, she may know the American justice system inside and out if she ever stands trial for mortgage fraud. Mark Cuban, Bill Nye and Jon Stewart also made the list of shadows. Bill Nye? Dolph Lundgren has more science degrees.

Democrats have learned nothing from having Obama as their shadow president, have they?

Apparently, it is OK to say a president has syphilis.

Share

Leave a comment