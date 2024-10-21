Move over, White Dudes for Harris. There’s a new wimp in town. Democrat senators for Trump.

Axios reported, “Some of the most vulnerable Democrat senators in this election are using the closing stretch to boast about their ties to former President Trump.”

Tammy Baldwin, seeking a third term in Wisconsin, features an ad that brags, “Tammy Baldwin got President Trump to sign her Made in America bill.”

“Her” bill.

Bet it took a lot of arm-twisting to get Trump to support making things in America.

She voted with him 23% of the time. Twice she voted to convict in impeachment votes. All the veteran Democrat senators did. They think he is so unfit for office — so decrepit — so unfit for office — and even an INSURRECTIONIST — that they now are bitterly clinging to him as they hope to get another six years at the public money trough.

Bob Casey of Pennsylvania is another double impeacher of Trump who wants to fool voters into thinking he is best buds with the Orange Man.

He is running an ad that says, “Casey bucked Biden to protect fracking and he sided with Trump to end NAFTA and put tariffs on China to stop them from cheating.”

He voted with Trump 29% of the time.

Then there is Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the ex-CIA analyst turned open politician. She has an ad which boasts that she “wrote a law signed by President Trump forcing drug companies to show their actual prices.”

She voted with Trump 7% of the time.

To borrow Bob Hope’s line to U.S. troops near the end of the Vietnam War, Slotkin is with Trump 7% of the way.

The Axios story also pointed out Jon Tester of Montana, a 30% supporter of Trump, and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, a 26% supporter, are suddenly on the Trump train.

They are not bucking the Democrat Party. No, no, no. They are doing exactly what the party wants them to do. Just win, baby.

In all but one case, Montana, they represent a rust belt state that Democrats (and Republicans) abandoned in the name of free trade. Democrats have a huge investment in these re-elections.

A separate Axios story said, “Democrats have already spent over $100 million in the state this year, giving them an overall spending advantage since January of almost $30 million, according to AdImpact.”

Democrats sure as heck are not going to let little Miss 23% be stopped from kissing up to Trump to get re-elected. Her twin impeachment votes proved her party loyalty. They will let nothing stop her from re-election because they will need her vote for the two or three impeachments they plan in his second term. They have 100 million reasons not to have her kiss Kamala in public.

Their temporary separation with Harris is the latest sign that Democrats have lost faith in Harris. Oh, sure, Montana and Ohio were never in play. The conventional wisdom is Trump will get their combined 25 electoral votes for a third time.

But Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin decided the last two elections. They carry 44 electoral votes and are enough to push Trump to being just an Arizona, Georgia or North Carolina away from a third term. Democrats are trying to hold on to the Senate, hoping that even if they lose control that Collins, Murkowski and a few other nincompoop RINOs will once again stand athwart the Trump train yelling stop.

Make no mistake, Republicans will control the Senate. West Virginia will elect Jim Justice next month, meaning that for the first time in 66 years, both senators from the state will be Republican. This gives Republicans 50 seats in the Senate. Trump’s election would give them the tie-breaking vote but the election of one of these five challengers will give Republicans control as well.

Which is why Democrats are singing that old Four Seasons song (as if there were a new one) Let's Hang On (To What We've Got).

Hence, Democrats are ditching Kamala in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. This is so obvious that National Review sees it.

In NR’s review of a Casey ad, the Never Trumpers said, “First, don’t buy the spin that Bob Casey is some independent maverick; he voted with the Biden administration’s position 98.5% of the time.

“Second, note Casey isn’t running ads emphasizing how much he agrees with Kamala Harris.”

As Frank Miele, the retired editor of the Daily Inter Lake in Kalispell, Montana, observed, “Seven so-called battleground states are supposed to decide the election: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. But even more important will be the experience of the American people, who in large measure have come to regret the election that put Joe Biden in the White House four years ago.”

Bob Casey and the rest regret voting against Trump in those two impeachments.

The political obituaries for Democrats have already begun, but I caution readers that the same people who got Trump 2016 wrong are not necessarily reliable this time either.

Nevertheless, Josh Hammer of Newsweek wrote, “The Collapse of Kamala Harris.”

He pointed out that the Democrat gender gap with men really hurts her. Democrats have it wrong. Testosterone is not toxic in men. Its absence is. I offer as evidence the abuse of women by the husband of Harris and the fairy lightness of Tampon Tim.

Hammer wrote, “Democrats routinely blast Republicans as misogynistic, but their own chronic misandry is so bad that Kamala is apparently considering a sit-down with podcast king Joe Rogan, whose own brand of woke-skeptical irreverence sharply clashes with Harris’ identity politics obsessions and overt race-based pandering. The tables sure have turned. Will the last person hanging around Harris-Walz campaign headquarters please turn off the lights?”

If at 60 all you are is the color of your skin and your sex, then you did not accomplish a thing. She has no business running for president.

Hammer ended his piece, “Perhaps, if the Harris-Walz ticket does go down in flames, Democrats will pause and take a long, hard look in the mirror. Perhaps they will recognize that promising late-term abortion is a peculiar way to pander to women, that pledging mass amnesty for illegal aliens is a counterproductive way to pander to Hispanics, and that dangling marijuana legalization is an outright offensive way to pander to blacks. Perhaps. But if history is any indication, they probably won’t.”

I agree. Why would Democrats learn from defeat when Republicans never did?

In 2016, the party favored a galaxy of RINO stars over Trump, who outlasted them all. He brought to the party Trumpkins — as critics called his voters back then — and wrested the nomination from the party’s overseers.

Rather than support him after Trump stunned the world by defeating Hillary, Paul Ryan and his cronies did everything they could to stop the wall and turn the White House blue again.

This time, Trump has a solid Republican majority — so sturdy that 7 percenters like Slotkin are pretending to be Trumpkins this year. We shall see how many of these double-impeachment wimps are impeached by voters on Election Day.

