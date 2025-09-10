Justice Sonia Sotomayor said before she was nominated for the job, “I would hope that a wise Latina woman with the richness of her experiences would more often than not reach a better conclusion than a white male who hasn’t lived that life.”

In 16 years on the job, she has failed to live up to her billing. Her most recent failure was in a dissent on ICE stopping suspected illegal aliens in California.

Another DEI judge—Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong—had ruled on August 1 that Immigration and Customs Enforcement cannot enforce immigration laws.

6 of justices—four white males, a white woman and a black male—said ICE can enforce the law. The 3 DEI justices opposed this.

In their dissent, Sotomayor the wise Latina said, “Based on the evidence before it, the court [Judge Frimpong] held that the Government was stopping individuals based solely on four factors: (1) their apparent race or ethnicity; (2) whether they spoke Spanish or English with an accent; (3) the type of location at which they were found (such as a car wash or bus stop); and (4) the type of job they appeared to work.”

Duh. That makes sense. Three-quarters of the undocumented workers (illegal aliens) are Hispanic. Going after Hispanics is not discrimination. That’s police work. You go where the criminals are: the parking lot at Home Depot an hour before it opens.

Nevertheless, she persisted, saying, “We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job. Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent.”

We should not have to live in a country where judges capriciously order the government not to enforce the law.

Hispanic citizens would not be stopped if there were not 20 million Hispanic illegal aliens. Instead of blaming ICE, blame the criminals.

DEI federal Judge Indira Talwani this summer went one step beyond that. She ordered President Trump to break the law and give money to Planned Parenthood.

If diversity is our strength, we are the weakest country on Earth. The Eswatinis should laugh at us,

Axios reported, “A federal judge in Massachusetts [Talwani] on Monday ordered the federal government to continue Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood affiliates, writing that the health organization was likely to prevail in a dispute over President Trump's tax-and-spending law.”

Obviously, she’s already decided in favor of Planned Parenthood, which should bar her from hearing the case.

Who in the hell is she to determine what laws the president may or may not enforce? Her district is one state, not 50. She was elected by no one. Her job is to apply the facts to the law and the Constitution.

Talwani failed because she is a socialist (communist) like all the other DEI hires. That’s why they get the job because their sex and/or their ethnicity protect them from criticism from real Americans who believe in law and order.

Or so it used to be. The old shield has vanished. The abuse of power by Sotomayor and others has turned the public against DEI. Abra cadabra, it is gone.

Then there is Judge Jia Cobb—a Biden appointee—who decided to throw a wrench into deportations, ruling, “The Government could accuse you of entering unlawfully, relegate you to a bare-bones proceeding where it would ‘prove’ your unlawful entry, and then immediately remove you.”

Visitors to this country are supposed to carry their passports with them at all times or face deportation. But like many judges of all colors, she believes in the 47th Amendment, which states anything Trump does is unconstitutional.

Naturally, she stopped his firing of Lisa D. Cook from the Federal Reserve. DEI hires have each other’s back.

There are plenty of good female and minority judges. Democrats are not appointing or confirming them. They want Dumb Easily Indoctrinated judges.

Which leads me to Mecklenburg County Court Magistrate Teresa Stokes, who let DeCarlos Brown Jr. out of jail on a cashless bond in January. It was his 14th appearance before the court in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the years.

Magistrates do not have to pass a bar exam unlike judges. The county appointed her despite (or maybe because of) her DEI activism.

WBTV reported Brown’s past convictions were for armed robbery, felony larceny, breaking and entering, and shoplifting.

On August 22, he killed Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, on a light rail train. Police charged him with murder. He’s schizophrenic and belonged in a mental institution if not prison. We shall see what a jury thinks of that. Remember even though he killed her, he is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

The story did not make national news until a video of Brown killing Zarutska finally emerged from the public transit authority.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said, “The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family.”

Media partners, eh?

Brian “Mister Potato” Stelter of CNN is taking flak for saying:

Most murders in the U.S. never become national news. This one's got our attention for a couple of reasons. Number one, first and foremost, the recent release of that gruesome video. Second, the energy from pro-Trump activists. They picked up on this video from local news and ran with it. It’s a little bit like the times when civil rights groups have raised attention about police-involved shootings. In this case, it is Trump-aligned influencers who are posting up a storm about this case on social media, really over the weekend. Elon Musk, Charlie Kirk, other Trump-aligned figures succeeded in making this senseless death a symbol of big city crime.

I agree with him. Real Americans used Twitter to get the truth to the public. Twitter users forced the media to confront a horrific crime that the media partners of Mayor Lyles ignored because the killer is black and the victim was white.

The 1980s called. It wants its CNN back. It’s Twitter’s world now. The media partners of Mayor Lyles just live in it.

Contrast and compare the coverage of this story to the coverage of Daniel Penny (white) for being tried for manslaughter for restraining a madman (black) on a New York subway. The man did not die from the chokehold and yet the DEI DA charged Penny anyway. The jury saw through the farce and acquitted him.

Stelter does not realize that the killing of Iryna Zarutska is a civil rights case because people of all colors and both sexes should be able to use public transportation without fear of having their throats cut by a madman who was let out of jail free by a DEI magistrate.

A truly wise Latina would apply the law and the Constitution to the case rather than her feelings. But if Sotomayor did that, she wouldn’t be a DEI justice. She’d be a female Justice Thomas. In other words, a giant.

