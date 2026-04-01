Don Surber

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
5d

Great piece, Don. I was listening to Megyn who had Brandon Weichert on talking strategy and how we are going to fail, etc. for 40 minutes. Brandon Weichert... I have followed him at American Greatness. Seems like good guy. However... Has he grabbed a weapon and stood a post? No. Has he been downrange? No. He is an analyst, 'serving' in Sodom on Potomac.

All of these 'insiders' - clickbaiters - make their money talking without risk.

Nobody but People in these audiences reflects that Trump has been attacked for 10 years exactly like our Founding Fathers. They won. He will too. Do not doubt him. Why? Because he uses our most important weapon: economic leverage.

The Vermin in D.C. only use their presence to acquire money while Trump has lost hundreds of millions.

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Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
5d

What’s with American patience these days? Whipped by the 24 hour news cycle, we have none! Everyone needs to calm down and let this man finish what he started. He’s never not delivered on time and within budget, so chill. I’m assured he will get all of what he went there for, and we will leave when it’s done. In war, you send your armies and navies as a show of strength, but you don’t have to use them, you just have to make the other guy blink. And when Don’s at the table, they always blink. Thank you Mr. Surber for reminding us that some Americans still have what we call resolve, and our president is one of them.

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