In 1987, Barbara Walters of ABC (then owned by Capital Cities) interviewed Donald and Ivana Trump. He was 41 and they were still married. Walters asked him about Iran, which a decade earlier had broken international law by seizing the U.S. Embassy and holding all its American employees hostage.

In so doing, Iran committed an act of war, which Jimmy Carter ignored. We had the military but not the will as we had elected in 1976 a commander-in-chief unfit for the office.

Nobody outside of Georgia noticed that while Carter was governor, Lieutenant Governor Lester Maddox ran the state as state Senate president. Carter was his Lurleen Wallace—except the two men hated each other.

Fearing Carter’s replacement in 1981, Ronald Reagan, Iran immediately released its hostages upon his inauguration as president. I don’t think the mullahs pooped from Reagan’s stunning election until he took office.

In the 1987 Walters interview with Trump, the Iran segment began with him making a speech, in which he said, “Because I’m running for the presidency. I’m here because I’m personally tired of seeing this great country of ours being ripped off.

“But as far as Trump is concerned, our allies are only part of [the problem]. The real culprit is Iran. Why couldn’t we go in and take over some of their oil which is along the sea?”

He was not clairvoyant. His prediction was accurate not because he could see the future but because he could see the present. NATO and Iran haven’t changed much since then but they grew in size and belligerence over the decades.

Walters asked him, “How would you do that? Would you send in the Marines? Would you take a chance on a war?”

Trump replied, “Let them have Iran, you’d take their oil. That’s what I [would do].”

Walters asked, “What [do you] mean by taking their oil? How do we go in?”

Trump: “You’re going to have a war by being weak.”

Walters asked, “Okay, how do we go in?”

Trump replied, “Excuse me—you’re going to have a war. And it’s gonna start in the Middle East.”

Walters asked, “What if the Soviet Union said, ‘You do this to Iran, we are gonna come in’?”

Trump said, “I don’t believe they would. Next time Iran attacks this country, go and grab one of their big oil installations. Grab them and keep [it]. Get back your losses. Because this country has lost plenty because of Iran.”

Now then, nearly 40 years later as president, that is exactly what Trump is doing. He is going to change regimes although he has removed the varsity team of tyranny, it junior varsity and some of the third-stringers.

In less than 33 days.

The Soviet Union has not entered the battlefield because the Soviet Union no longer exists; Reagan took care of that.

Its successor, Russia, has not retaliated. Yes, it has shared intelligence with whatever remains of Iran’s military leadership but Russia is in an actual quagmire in Ukraine.

I remind readers that this is the first war since World War II that the United States is fighting to preserve America herself. Iran’s plan is to build an ICBM that can reach America with a nuclear warhead.

On Monday, a fed-up Marco Rubio told off ABC Democrat George Stephanopoulos and other lying liberals who claim we don’t have clear objectives.

Ahem:

Here, you should write them down. I’ll repeat them to you now because I hear a lot of talk about we don’t know what the clear objectives are! Number one, the destruction of their Air Force. Number two, the destruction of their Navy. Number three, the severe diminishing of their missile launching capability. And number four, the destruction of their factory so they can’t make more missiles and more drones to threaten us in the future. All of this so that they can never hide behind it to acquire a nuclear weapon. That was our objective from the beginning, that remains our objective now. We are on pace and in fact ahead of schedule on some of those things and we are going to achieve those things in a number of weeks, not in a number of months.

Or years.

Stifle, Edith Media.

The truth is Trump has a plan and has had one for at least 39 years.

His plan is working, which means America’s Plan is working for you see the Constitution requires the president to be commander-in-chief. That is half his job, the other half being the head of the executive branch of government.

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Trump’s plan includes Marines. Rube reporters and their gossipy contacts in DC believe the Marines may take Kharg Island, the home of Iran’s oil industry.

But the Wall Street Journal reported:

President Trump is weighing a military operation to extract nearly 1,000 pounds of uranium from Iran, according to U.S. officials, a complex and risky mission that would likely put American forces inside the country for days or longer. Trump hasn’t made a decision on whether to give the order, the officials said, adding that he is considering the danger to U.S. troops. But the president remains generally open to the idea, according to the officials, because it could help accomplish his central goal of preventing Iran from ever making a nuclear weapon. The president has also encouraged his advisers to press Iran to agree to surrender the material as a condition for ending the war, according to a person familiar with Trump’s thinking. Trump has been clear in conversations with political allies that the Iranians can’t keep the material, and he has discussed seizing it by force if Iran won’t give it up at the negotiating table.

This is gunboat diplomacy. American history classes taught us this was an evil thing and that we bullied Latin America into doing things our way at the behest of American banana companies. But it was far more complicated than that.

After Operation Absolute Resolve succeeded in removing Maduro from Caracas, thy mention of extraction makes tyranny tremble when borne by the red, white and blue.

Karoline Leavitt said, “It’s the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the commander-in-chief maximum optionality. It does not mean the president has made a decision.”

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He will decide the course. It’s his job.

But there was a second component to his Walters interview—NATO. Even before the Berlin Wall fell, taking with it the Iron Curtain, Trump was amongst those patriotic conservatives who questioned why we had to defend Western Europe while their governments blew their money on socialized medicine and other government handouts.

When Trump asked them for help not only did NATO frenemies refuse, they blocked the USA from using American bases in their lands. As a flustered Ronald Reagan once said, I paid for this microphone.

Trump’s response is a calm good luck on opening the Strait of Hormuz. We have oil and except for Norway and Alberta, they don’t. I believe Trump would need two-thirds of the Senate to cancel the treaty, but he can slow-walk better than a DC bureaucrat when NATO allies call for Rule 5 help.

Today is Day 33 of Operation Epic Fury, which can last as long as 90 days without congressional approval.

But it is Year 39 since Trump promised to annihilate Iran’s tyrannical regime.

He is. Tonight at 9 PM Eastern, he will explain this to an American people that the media has hoodwinked into believing we are losing.

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Last week, President Trump joked about Pearl Harbor in front of the prime minister of Japan. TV news readers haven’t been this upset since Trump fed koi fish in front of Shinzo Abe.

Many Japanese felt relief because we are joking about the attack. It was like loosening a tight belt.

But how do the Japanese feel toward Fat Man and Little Boy?

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And now, the Cat Poll.

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