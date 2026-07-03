Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

The permanent political class wants MAGA reduced to a hat, a chant, or a cable-news insult because it fears the deeper meaning. MAGA is Washington’s warning against faction, Lincoln’s “last best hope,” Teddy Roosevelt’s muscular patriotism, Eisenhower’s citizen loyalty, Reagan’s Morning in America, and Trump’s refusal to let the administrative state bury the country alive. It says America is not an accident, not a marketplace without borders, and not a guilt project managed by elites. America is a Republic built on liberty, faith, sovereignty, work, family, and courage. Been here 250 years. Built to last 250 more.

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Steve Boggs's avatar
Steve Boggs
9h

Not only a badass, but what a mind! (I assume he didn’t employ speechwriters for his farewell address).

It’ll take me thru the weekend, chewing & mulling it over, to mine all the gold in it.

You do us quite an honor, Don. Hope your semi-quincentennial is a great one. (Then go buy that Bentley and report to us what makes it so awesome.)

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